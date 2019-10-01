Log in
Liontown Resources : Section 708A Notice

10/01/2019 | 12:18am EDT

1st October 2019

Section 708A Notice - Placement Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) advises that on 27 September 2019, the Company issued 11,916,665 fully paid ordinary shares to Directors (or their respective nominees) at an issue price of $0.12 per share. These shares were issued under the second tranche of the placement announced on 2 August 2019 and approved by shareholders at a general meeting of shareholders held on 24 September 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  • the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  • as at the date of this notice, the Company has compiled with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  • as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be disclosed.

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:17:02 UTC
