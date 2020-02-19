Liontown Resources : Spectacular new lithium hits from Kathleen Valley

20th February 2020
Spectacular new lithium hits at Kathleen Valley as ongoing resource
drilling defines +3% Li2O zone
Latest results include individual assays of up to 5.7% Li2O
HIGHLIGHTS
-
New intersections from ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) / diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA include:
43m @ 3.1% Li2O from 253m (KVRC0287), including:
-
21m @ 3.8% Li2O from 272m
16m @ 2.6% Li2O from 308m (KVRC0287), including:
-
13m @ 3.1% Li2O from 308m
10m @ 1.8% Li2O from 232m (KVRC0288), including:
-
8m @ 2.1% Li2O from 233m
25m @ 1.5% Li2O from 246m (KVRC0288), including:
-
15m @ 1.9% Li2O from 255m
15m @ 2.4% Li2O from 182m (KVRC0289), including:
-
7m @ 3.4% Li2O from 183m and o 1m @ 3.0% Li2O from 195m
(True widths - 70 -100% of down-hole widths. See Appendices 1 and 2 for further details including tantalum assays)
-
These results are continuous with previously reported high-grade intersections including 13.1m @ 3.1% Li2O from 299m (KVDD0048) and 12m @ 3.1% Li2O from 218m (KVRC0266), which are located ~150m along strike to the north-west.
-
The newly identified +3% Li2O mineralised zone remains open to the north-west and an additional 8-10 drill holes are planned to test for strike continuity.
-
The results follow the recent release (see ASX announcement dated 13th February 2020) of an interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade of 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which has confirmed Kathleen Valley as a Tier-1hard-rock lithium resource.
-
In-filland extensional drilling is now scheduled to continue until mid-March 2020.
-
The new data will be used prepare a MRE which will ultimately underpin a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: LTR
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to report further outstanding results from the ongoing resource in-fill and extensional drilling program at its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Lithium-TantalumProject in WA.
The latest results, which include multiple individual metres grading >5% Li2O (see Appendix 1/KVRC0287 and Appendix 2/KVDD0048) and intercepts of up to 3.8% Li2O over 21m and 3.4% Li2O over 7m, continue to demonstrate the continuity of exceptionally high-grade mineralisation at Kathleen Valley, particularly in the north-west sector of the deposit where the mineralised system remains open (Figure 1).
These significant new assay results follow the recent announcement of an interim upgrade in the MRE to 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5, which represents an 86% increase from the previous MRE reported in July 2019.
Given the high-grade nature of the latest results, Liontown has decided to extend the current drilling program to the north-west with drilling now expected to continue until mid-March 2020. In addition to testing for extensions of the high-grade mineralisation, drilling will also be completed to provide the in-fill data required to prepare a largely Measured and Indicated MRE.
This MRE is scheduled for completion in late March/early April 2020 and will form the basis of a DFS.
The DFS will examine extraction of ore, defined by the next MRE, from both an underground and open pit perspective which is anticipated to provide the best outcome for the project.
Since drilling re-commenced in late August 2019, 28 new RC holes have been drilled, 11 previous RC holes have been extended and 37 new diamond core holes have been drilled for a total of 28,219m. Eleven of the diamond core holes have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. This report includes new assays for three RC holes - KVRC0287-0289. See Appendices 1 and 2 for full listing of drill statistics including tantalum assays.
The total amount of drilling completed by Liontown at Kathleen Valley comprises 410 holes for 75,854m, including 331 RC holes for 54,785m and 79 diamond core holes for 21,069m. This total includes 39 RC holes which have been extended following receipt of results along strike that indicated the potential for deeper mineralisation.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
DAVID RICHARDS
Managing Director
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: LTR
|
For More Information:
|
Investor Relations:
|
David Richards
|
Nicholas Read
|
Managing Director
|
Read Corporate
|
T: +61 8 9322 7431
|
T: +61 8 9388 1474
|
info@ltresources.com.au
|
nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
Competent Person Statement
The Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley Lithium Resource hits 139Mt @ 1.3% Li2O as latest drilling success underpins 86% increase" released on the 13th February 2020 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 3
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: LTR
25m @ 1.5% Li2O
Figure 1: Kathleen Valley - 3D image showing high grade (>1.5% Li2O) blocks within block model for recent MRE update.
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 4
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: LTR
Appendix 1 - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
KVRC0001
|
258306
|
6958744
|
509
|
-60
|
45
|
65
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
122
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
1.1
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
17
|
1
|
1.1
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
1.6
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
9m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 2m
|
KVRC0002
|
258379
|
6958675
|
511
|
-60
|
225
|
109
|
26
|
29
|
3
|
1.3
|
101
|
35
|
36
|
1
|
1.6
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
96
|
13
|
1.6
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 88m
|
KVRC0003
|
258395
|
6958690
|
511
|
-59
|
225
|
155
|
91
|
105
|
14
|
1.7
|
163
|
incl. 8m @ 2% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0004
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
36
|
38
|
2
|
1
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
56
|
11
|
1.2
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.8%
|
Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 45m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
133
|
8
|
1.1
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 275ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
|
258348
|
6958645
|
512
|
-50
|
45
|
|
161
|
166
|
5
|
1.3
|
273
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 162m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0004A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
215
|
234
|
19
|
1.6
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 216m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 218m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 226m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 232m
|
KVRC0005
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
32
|
34
|
2
|
1.3
|
112
|
258276
|
6958707
|
510
|
-53
|
40
|
39
|
40
|
1
|
1.5
|
132
|
|
|
KVRC0005A*
|
178
|
150
|
154
|
4
|
1.4
|
265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 229ppm Ta2O5 from 152m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0006
|
258433
|
6958654
|
512
|
-50
|
227.5
|
80
|
37
|
43
|
6
|
1.1
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
35
|
6
|
1.4
|
170
|
KVRC0007
|
258452
|
6959426
|
508
|
-47
|
45
|
132
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 30m
|
39
|
40
|
1
|
1.1
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
125
|
1
|
2.4
|
302
|
KVRC0008
|
258512
|
6959469
|
508
|
-50
|
55
|
130
|
81
|
82
|
1
|
1.2
|
310
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
1
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0009
|
258590
|
6959528
|
509
|
-50
|
45
|
113
|
57
|
59
|
2
|
0.7
|
248
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
0.6
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0010
|
258593
|
6959527
|
509
|
-50
|
225
|
130
|
83
|
85
|
2
|
1.1
|
211
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
1.4
|
239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
106
|
6
|
1.2
|
284
|
KVRC0011
|
258208
|
6958788
|
508
|
-50
|
45
|
89
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
1
|
112
|
KVRC0012
|
258154
|
6958729
|
509
|
-55
|
45
|
65
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0013
|
258205
|
6958930
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0014
|
258157
|
6958881
|
506
|
-50
|
45
|
113
|
12
|
17
|
5
|
0
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
193
|
58
|
1.2
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m
|
@ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 141m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13m @ 2.0% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 67m and
|
KVRC0015
|
258443
|
6958652
|
512
|
-50
|
180
|
241
|
206
|
230
|
24
|
1.3
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m
|
@ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 208m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 271ppm Ta2O5 from 217m and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 226m and
|
KVRC0016
|
258331
|
6958764
|
509
|
-50
|
45
|
40
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0017
|
257899
|
6958809
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
119
|
63
|
65
|
2
|
1.3
|
212
|
KVRC0018
|
257951
|
6958853
|
506
|
-50
|
45
|
101
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1.4
|
93
|
KVRC0019
|
258252
|
6958969
|
507
|
-50
|
45
|
89
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
KVRC0020
|
258702
|
6958251
|
532
|
-60
|
45
|
80
|
26
|
48
|
22
|
1.2
|
170
|
incl.
|
5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 26m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 10m @ 1.6% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 34m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
75
|
10
|
0.9
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
7m @ 1.1% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 68m
|
KVRC0021
|
258675
|
6958223
|
535
|
-55
|
45
|
140
|
85
|
88
|
3
|
0.8
|
305
|
incl. 1m @ 1.3% Li2O and 277ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
106
|
3
|
1.5
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 103m
|
KVRC0022
|
258735
|
6958215
|
528
|
-55
|
45
|
80
|
20
|
30
|
10
|
1.3
|
199
|
incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 24m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0023
|
258708
|
6958186
|
529
|
-55
|
45
|
100
|
52
|
58
|
6
|
1.5
|
260
|
incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 53m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
33
|
15
|
1.4
|
139
|
KVRC0024
|
258665
|
6958285
|
543
|
-55
|
45
|
112
|
incl. 11m @ 1.6% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 20m
|
49
|
51
|
2
|
0.7
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
98
|
5
|
0.8
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
75
|
14
|
1.6
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 13m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 61m
|
KVRC0025
|
258636
|
6958260
|
544
|
-55
|
45
|
160
|
84
|
85
|
1
|
1.7
|
106
|
103
|
107
|
4
|
1.5
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 218ppm Ta2O5 from 104m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
127
|
8
|
1.0
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.0% Li2O and 246ppm Ta2O5 from 123m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
44
|
12
|
1.4
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 35m
|
KVRC0026
|
258564
|
6958396
|
535
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
58
|
61
|
3
|
1.2
|
93
|
80
|
82
|
2
|
1.5
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 398ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
100
|
2
|
1
|
291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
78
|
13
|
1.6
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 69m
|
KVRC0027
|
258535
|
6958367
|
534
|
-55
|
45
|
160
|
93
|
97
|
4
|
1.5
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
105
|
4
|
0.7
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
135
|
6
|
0.8
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
39
|
9
|
1.5
|
133
|
KVRC0028
|
258504
|
6958477
|
525
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
incl.
|
5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 32m
|
51
|
56
|
5
|
1.7
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
97
|
2
|
1.4
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
85
|
10
|
1.8
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
106
|
9
|
1.2
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.7%
|
Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 98m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
133
|
8
|
1.4
|
251
|
KVRC0029
|
258472
|
6958448
|
525
|
-55
|
45
|
196
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 300ppm Ta2O5 from 126m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 129m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
177
|
1
|
1.1
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
188
|
6
|
1.9
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 183m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
193
|
196
|
3
|
1
|
118
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
25
|
9
|
1.6
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 18m
|
KVRC0030
|
258464
|
6958540
|
520
|
-55
|
45
|
140
|
37
|
44
|
7
|
1.1
|
80
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 40m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
103
|
4
|
0.9
|
331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
117
|
4
|
1.3
|
492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2% Li2O and 404ppm Ta2O5 from 115m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
61
|
9
|
1.7
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 54m
|
KVRC0031
|
258435
|
6958512
|
521
|
-55
|
45
|
160
|
85
|
93
|
8
|
1.4
|
99
|
incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 87m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
110
|
4
|
2
|
312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
118
|
2
|
1.5
|
268
|
KVRC0032
|
258426
|
6959404
|
511
|
-55
|
45
|
100
|
39
|
44
|
5
|
1.6
|
124
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 40m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
1.3
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
0.9
|
223
|
KVRC0033
|
258802
|
6959298
|
513
|
-55
|
45
|
140
|
52
|
57
|
5
|
1.2
|
157
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 54m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
118
|
4
|
1.2
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
0.6
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
24
|
3
|
1.5
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 22m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
55
|
2
|
0.9
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
64
|
4
|
1.4
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 61m
|
KVRC0034
|
258653
|
6959155
|
518
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
68
|
70
|
2
|
1.2
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
95
|
17
|
1.4
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 268ppm Ta2O5 from 79m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 90m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
108
|
2
|
0.8
|
453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
114
|
2
|
1.4
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 112m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
40
|
3
|
1.1
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
49
|
2
|
1.9
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
54
|
2
|
1.2
|
201
|
KVRC0035
|
258694
|
6959195
|
516
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 53m
|
71
|
92
|
21
|
1.9
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
17m @ 2.2% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 74m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
103
|
2
|
0.9
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
110
|
2
|
1.3
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
17
|
3
|
1.1
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
24
|
1
|
2.2
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
56
|
2
|
1.6
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 55m
|
KVRC0036
|
258733
|
6959232
|
514
|
-55
|
45
|
140
|
69
|
73
|
4
|
1.7
|
255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 328ppm Ta2O5 from 70m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
77
|
1
|
0.8
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
103
|
2
|
0.7
|
186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
119
|
4
|
1
|
223
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
19
|
4
|
1.1
|
303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
77
|
14
|
1.7
|
168
|
KVRC0037
|
258730
|
6959085
|
516
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 64m
|
incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 69m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
87
|
4
|
1.3
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 85m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
42
|
5
|
1
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 38m
|
KVRC0038
|
258774
|
6959131
|
514
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
58
|
64
|
6
|
0.7
|
129
|
76
|
85
|
9
|
1.7
|
255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2.5% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
102
|
2
|
0.6
|
233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
16
|
8
|
1.1
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 10m
|
KVRC0039
|
258803
|
6959163
|
513
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
45
|
49
|
4
|
1.3
|
204
|
incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 46m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
90
|
5
|
1.9
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
39
|
2
|
0.7
|
191
|
KVRC0040
|
258836
|
6959192
|
512
|
-55
|
45
|
140
|
115
|
123
|
8
|
1.1
|
176
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 115m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
127
|
1
|
1.6
|
206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
118
|
11
|
1.6
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 111m
|
KVRC0041
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
149
|
159
|
10
|
0.8
|
139
|
258398
|
6958475
|
524
|
-60
|
52
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 156m
|
|
|
183
|
197
|
14
|
1.6
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 185m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 194m
|
KVRC0041A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
280
|
222
|
229
|
7
|
0.9
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
103
|
8
|
1.4
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 98m
|
KVRC0042
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
120
|
130
|
10
|
1.1
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 124m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258373
|
6958534
|
519
|
-60
|
49
|
|
172
|
180
|
8
|
1.5
|
137
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 173m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
231
|
246
|
15
|
1.4
|
122
|
KVRC0042A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 232m
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 238m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 243m
|
KVRC0043
|
258815
|
6959306
|
512
|
-55
|
53
|
120
|
34
|
37
|
3
|
1.5
|
215
|
83
|
84
|
1
|
1.1
|
906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
47
|
4
|
1.5
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 44m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
80
|
15
|
1.1
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 72m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 250ppm Ta2O5 from 76m
|
KVRC0044
|
258605
|
6959116
|
519
|
-54
|
40
|
150
|
102
|
109
|
7
|
1.6
|
225
|
incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 102m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
116
|
2
|
0.9
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
124
|
2
|
1.2
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
131
|
4
|
1
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
140
|
2
|
1.5
|
266
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
69
|
|
4
|
1.6
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 65m
|
KVRC0045
|
258571
|
6959089
|
521
|
-59
|
38
|
150
|
84
|
94
|
|
10
|
1.6
|
287
|
incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 85m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
133
|
|
19
|
1.1
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 236ppm Ta2O5 from 116m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 130m
|
KVRC0046
|
258887
|
6959230
|
512
|
-54
|
48
|
93
|
28
|
31
|
|
3
|
1.7
|
191
|
incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 29m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
36
|
2
|
0.9
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
85
|
9
|
1.5
|
206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
KVRC0047
|
258688
|
6959048
|
520
|
-56
|
46
|
200
|
and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 234ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
88
|
90
|
2
|
1.3
|
260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
102
|
2
|
2.5
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
136
|
4
|
1.2
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 314ppm Ta2O5 from 133m
|
KVRC0048
|
258645
|
6959011
|
522
|
-55
|
47
|
120
|
45
|
48
|
3
|
1.5
|
214
|
85
|
99
|
14
|
1.6
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5 from 87m
|
KVRC0049
|
258957
|
6959148
|
513
|
-57
|
47
|
120
|
109
|
113
|
4
|
1.4
|
200
|
incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 109m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 111m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
7
|
2
|
1.1
|
84
|
KVRC0050
|
258904
|
6959102
|
514
|
-56
|
49
|
120
|
31
|
34
|
3
|
1
|
135
|
100
|
108
|
8
|
1
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 100m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
17
|
4
|
0.9
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
23
|
2
|
1.6
|
130
|
KVRC0051
|
258855
|
6959056
|
516
|
-57
|
51
|
121
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 21m
|
28
|
30
|
2
|
1.7
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
52
|
4
|
1.6
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 48m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
114
|
6
|
0.8
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 111m
|
KVRC0052
|
258807
|
6959015
|
515
|
-55
|
48
|
120
|
80
|
86
|
6
|
1.5
|
162
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
73
|
5
|
1.6
|
183
|
KVRC0053
|
258757
|
6958966
|
519
|
-56
|
49
|
120
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 72m
|
78
|
80
|
2
|
1
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
115
|
9
|
1.7
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 108m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
30
|
3
|
0.9
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
87
|
16
|
1.6
|
185
|
KVRC0054
|
258717
|
6958930
|
522
|
-57
|
52
|
160
|
incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 74m
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 78m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
144
|
5
|
1
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 142m
|
KVRC0055
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
52
|
60
|
8
|
0.9
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
110
|
2
|
1.3
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 108m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
162
|
5
|
1.6
|
174
|
|
258374
|
6959379
|
510
|
-55
|
47
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 159m
|
KVRC0055A
|
348
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 161m
|
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
189
|
2
|
0.9
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
223
|
19
|
1.4
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 204m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 210m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
235
|
1
|
1.3
|
138
|
KVRC0056
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
52
|
58
|
6
|
1.3
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 53m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
114
|
2
|
0.5
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
125
|
5
|
0.7
|
96
|
|
258318
|
6959435
|
510
|
-55
|
49
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 121m
|
KVRC0056A
|
300
|
154
|
158
|
4
|
0.9
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 155m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186
|
218
|
32
|
1.1
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 198m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 7m @ 1.7% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
231
|
1
|
1.1
|
144
|
KVRC0057
|
258360
|
6959477
|
511
|
-56
|
49
|
50
|
28
|
32
|
4
|
0.6
|
126
|
KVRC0058
|
258274
|
6959395
|
509
|
-56
|
48
|
120
|
70
|
77
|
7
|
1.4
|
130
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 72m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0059
|
258254
|
6959520
|
511
|
-57
|
47
|
80
|
43
|
50
|
7
|
1.4
|
156
|
incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 47m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0060
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
260
|
8
|
1.7
|
125
|
|
258298
|
6959565
|
510
|
-56
|
50
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 253m
|
KVRC0060A
|
390
|
and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 258m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
334
|
17
|
1.2
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 323m
|
KVRC0061
|
258194
|
6959467
|
507
|
-56
|
47
|
124
|
75
|
82
|
7
|
1.5
|
134
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 76m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
51
|
3
|
1
|
492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 48m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
99
|
5
|
1.1
|
143
|
KVRC0062
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 94m
|
258563
|
6958526
|
520
|
-60
|
49
|
105
|
108
|
3
|
1.2
|
142
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 106m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
119
|
1
|
1.1
|
333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
128
|
3
|
0.6
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
146
|
9
|
1
|
135
|
KVRC0062A
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0062X
|
258555
|
6958525
|
520
|
-60
|
49
|
64
|
|
|
|
Hole abandoned
|
|
KVRC0063
|
258833
|
6958178
|
523
|
-61
|
46
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0064
|
258805
|
6958151
|
521
|
-60
|
44
|
100
|
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0065
|
258780
|
6958123
|
524
|
-60
|
43
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0066
|
258754
|
6958091
|
524
|
-65
|
46
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
121
|
4
|
0.8
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
129
|
6
|
1.2
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 127m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
157
|
13
|
1.3
|
125
|
KVRC0067
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 147m
|
258449
|
6958419
|
524
|
-61
|
47
|
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 153m
|
|
|
184
|
195
|
11
|
1.4
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 84ppm Ta2O5 from 188m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
199
|
201
|
2
|
0.8
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
212
|
9
|
1.2
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 210m
|
KVRC0067A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
288
|
274
|
277
|
3
|
1.2
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 77ppm Ta2O5 from 275m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0068
|
258779
|
6958265
|
525
|
-59
|
46
|
100
|
72
|
78
|
6
|
NSR
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
78
|
9
|
1.5
|
178
|
KVRC0069
|
258689
|
6958169
|
529
|
-66
|
43
|
130
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 171ppm Ta2O5 from 71m
|
83
|
94
|
11
|
1.2
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 249ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
100
|
4
|
0.6
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
1.6
|
124
|
KVRC0070
|
258387
|
6958609
|
518
|
-59
|
55
|
80
|
39
|
42
|
3
|
1.5
|
118
|
55
|
61
|
6
|
1.3
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 57m
|
KVRC0071
|
258665
|
6958290
|
538
|
-61
|
47
|
100
|
31
|
46
|
15
|
1.6
|
129
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 35m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 42m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
56
|
10
|
1.5
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 86ppm Ta2O5 from 48m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
66
|
2
|
1.5
|
92
|
KVRC0072
|
258407
|
6958564
|
519
|
-60
|
49
|
180
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
1.5
|
259
|
106
|
107
|
1
|
1.3
|
994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
128
|
3
|
1.3
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 126m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
169
|
8
|
1.8
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 162m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
90
|
18
|
1.4
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 75m
|
KVRC0073
|
258635
|
6958263
|
541
|
-65
|
45
|
140
|
|
and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
104
|
118
|
14
|
1.3
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 104m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 226ppm Ta2O5 from 111m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
99
|
11
|
1.4
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 88m
|
KVRC0074
|
258354
|
6958569
|
518
|
-65
|
45
|
140
|
|
and 6m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 91m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
119
|
7
|
1.8
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
|
|
To(m)
|
|
Interval(m)
|
|
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
87
|
|
8
|
|
|
1
|
228
|
KVRC0075
|
258686
|
6958371
|
539
|
-65
|
47
|
100
|
incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 344ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
90
|
|
1
|
|
|
1.8
|
147
|
KVRC0076
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
98
|
|
|
105
|
|
7
|
|
|
1.6
|
281
|
258450
|
6958610
|
518
|
-65
|
45
|
incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 99m
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
119
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.4
|
42
|
KVRC0076A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
173
|
|
|
177
|
|
1
|
|
|
0.6
|
123
|
KVRC0076B*
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
219
|
|
|
223
|
|
4
|
|
|
1.2
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 220m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
137
|
|
28
|
|
1.4
|
108
|
KVRC0077
|
258573
|
6958267
|
545
|
-65
|
44
|
180
|
incl. 14m @ 2.2% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 109m
|
149
|
|
152
|
3
|
|
1.1
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 150m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
171
|
2
|
|
1
|
169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
91
|
18
|
|
1.5
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 80m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 186ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
KVRC0078
|
258595
|
6959106
|
520
|
-69
|
230
|
190
|
114
|
|
120
|
6
|
|
2.1
|
171
|
incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
147
|
20
|
1.5
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 11m @ 2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 134m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
181
|
3
|
1.8
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 178m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
36
|
12
|
1.9
|
132
|
KVRC0079
|
258535
|
6958448
|
530
|
-65
|
45
|
120
|
incl. 7m @ 2.3% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 29m
|
55
|
62
|
7
|
1.5
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
2.8
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
104
|
1
|
0.9
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
41
|
1
|
1.5
|
213
|
KVRC0080
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
75
|
90
|
15
|
1.5
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 76m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
258632
|
6958999
|
524
|
-65
|
225
|
|
133
|
135
|
2
|
1.4
|
116
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 134m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0080A
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
143
|
145
|
2
|
2.1
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 3% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 144m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
156
|
3
|
1.7
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 154m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
103
|
15
|
1.9
|
162
|
KVRC0081
|
258503
|
6958408
|
529
|
-65
|
45
|
125
|
incl. 10m @ 2.1% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
121
|
125
|
4
|
1.4
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 123m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
50
|
9
|
1.8
|
150
|
KVRC0082
|
258477
|
6958503
|
523
|
-60
|
50
|
100
|
incl. 7m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 42m
|
58
|
63
|
5
|
1.4
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 58m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
0.9
|
298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
106
|
12
|
1.9
|
202
|
KVRC0083
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
incl. 7m @ 2.5% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
|
258714
|
6958927
|
522
|
-65
|
227
|
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
0.6
|
132
|
|
|
120
|
127
|
7
|
2
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 121m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 124m
|
KVRC0083A
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
160
|
162
|
2
|
1.1
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 160m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189
|
191
|
2
|
1.2
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
80
|
9
|
1.1
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 75m
|
KVRC0084
|
258451
|
6958481
|
522
|
-64
|
47
|
130
|
98
|
105
|
7
|
1.1
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
116
|
6
|
1.3
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 263ppm Ta2O5 from 111m
|
KVRC0085
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
94
|
100
|
6
|
1.4
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 97m
|
|
258225
|
6959344
|
508
|
-70
|
49
|
|
190
|
220
|
30
|
1.8
|
157
|
|
|
incl. 12m @ 2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 191m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0085A
|
|
|
|
|
|
376
|
and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 217m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
227
|
231
|
4
|
1.1
|
157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 229m
|
KVRC0086
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
92
|
100
|
8
|
1.2
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 93m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215
|
246
|
31
|
1.8
|
182
|
|
258153
|
6959419
|
509
|
-70
|
49
|
|
incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 216m
|
KVRC0086A
|
318
|
and 6m @ 2.3% Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 230m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 305ppm Ta2O5 from 242m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
254
|
2
|
1.1
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.62% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 252m
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
34
|
5
|
1.4
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 30m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
71
|
3
|
1.3
|
84
|
KVRC0087
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2%
|
Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 69m
|
258320
|
6958621
|
513
|
-49
|
50
|
78
|
84
|
6
|
1.2
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
92
|
4
|
1.7
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
KVRC0087A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
139
|
4
|
0.6
|
193
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
172
|
176
|
4
|
2
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 173m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
94
|
3
|
1.6
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.9%
|
Li2O and 85ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
KVRC0088
|
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
100
|
106
|
6
|
1.4
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 75ppm Ta2O5 from 102m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
142
|
6
|
1.6
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 151ppm Ta2O5 from 138m
|
KVRC0088A*
|
258302
|
6958603
|
514
|
-60
|
49
|
208
|
162
|
169
|
7
|
1.6
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 164m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
0.9
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
236
|
26
|
1.3
|
115
|
KVRC0088B*
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 217ppm Ta2O5 from 211m
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 220m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 233m
|
KVRC0089
|
258593
|
6958356
|
542
|
-60
|
46
|
118
|
29
|
40
|
11
|
1.6
|
127
|
incl.
|
5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
1.1
|
150
|
KVRC0090
|
258766
|
6958178
|
525
|
-59
|
46
|
70
|
18
|
21
|
3
|
0.1
|
228
|
KVRC0091
|
258738
|
6958153
|
525
|
-59
|
46
|
90
|
34
|
37
|
3
|
1.3
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
16
|
2
|
1.2
|
110
|
KVRC0092
|
258978
|
6959117
|
513
|
-55
|
47
|
130
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 159ppm Ta2O5 from 14m
|
117
|
122
|
5
|
1.6
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 118m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
26
|
3
|
1.5
|
173
|
KVRC0093
|
258935
|
6959074
|
514
|
-55
|
46
|
132
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 24m
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
1.1
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
119
|
2
|
1
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
1.6
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.8%
|
Li2O and
|
121ppm Ta2O5 from 1m
|
KVRC0094
|
258893
|
6959032
|
515
|
-55
|
49
|
126
|
42
|
49
|
7
|
1
|
66
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.8%
|
Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 47m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
103
|
1
|
1
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
117
|
5
|
1.4
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
43
|
4
|
1.5
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 from 40m
|
KVRC0095
|
258852
|
6958991
|
516
|
-54
|
43
|
120
|
61
|
65
|
4
|
1.6
|
135
|
incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 62m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
75
|
2
|
1
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
110
|
7
|
0
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
20
|
6
|
0
|
230
|
KVRC0096
|
258806
|
6958949
|
517
|
-55
|
47
|
120
|
56
|
66
|
10
|
0
|
191
|
82
|
86
|
4
|
1.1
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 178ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
98
|
8
|
0
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
85
|
7
|
1.2
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 80m
|
KVRC0097
|
258763
|
6958905
|
518
|
-56
|
46
|
138
|
and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 84m
|
92
|
94
|
2
|
1
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
105
|
2
|
1.1
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
123
|
2
|
1.9
|
112
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
16
|
3
|
1.4
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 13m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
96
|
7
|
1.3
|
219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 90m
|
KVRC0098
|
258721
|
6958858
|
519
|
-55
|
48
|
168
|
and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
1.2
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
116
|
3
|
1
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
165
|
4
|
1.4
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 163m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
27
|
6
|
1.1
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 319ppm Ta2O5 from 24m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
95
|
6
|
2.1
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
KVRC0099
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
112
|
114
|
2
|
1.5
|
266
|
258720
|
6958856
|
519
|
-66
|
227
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 256ppm Ta2O5 from 112m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
139
|
8
|
1.9
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 131m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 135m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 139ppm Ta2O5 from 138m
|
KVRC0099A
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
192
|
193
|
1
|
0.5
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
27
|
2
|
1.4
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
37
|
2
|
1
|
175
|
KVRC0100
|
258677
|
6959246
|
509
|
-56
|
50
|
144
|
78
|
98
|
21
|
1.1
|
146
|
incl. 6m @ 1.7% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 78m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 317ppm Ta2O5 from 93m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 272ppm Ta2O5 from 115m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
11
|
5
|
1.6
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.1%
|
Li2O and
|
101ppm Ta2O5 from 7m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
61
|
5
|
0.9
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 260ppm Ta2O5 from 58m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
68
|
2
|
1.5
|
174
|
KVRC0101
|
258636
|
6959202
|
510
|
-57
|
47
|
126
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 66m
|
81
|
89
|
8
|
1.5
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 82m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
108
|
14
|
1
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.1%
|
Li2O and 54ppm Ta2O5 from 97m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 167ppm Ta2O5 from 106m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
33
|
7
|
1.2
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 29m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
78
|
8
|
1.8
|
197
|
KVRC0102
|
258599
|
6959167
|
513
|
-59
|
46
|
120
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 71m
|
86
|
98
|
12
|
1.1
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 312ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
105
|
1
|
1.2
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
117
|
5
|
1.3
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
70
|
6
|
1.3
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7%
|
Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 64m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 67m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
100
|
9
|
1.9
|
262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 199ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
KVRC0103
|
258548
|
6959116
|
520
|
-55
|
47
|
144
|
and 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 313ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
|
|
117
|
125
|
8
|
1.3
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 240ppm Ta2O5 from 118m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
130
|
2
|
1
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
138
|
3
|
1.8
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
143
|
2
|
0.9
|
171
|
KVRC0103A
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
179
|
180
|
1
|
1.5
|
185
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
83
|
2
|
1.5
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
105
|
13
|
1.6
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 92m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 98m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
125
|
4
|
1.5
|
163
|
KVRC0104
|
258544
|
6959111
|
520
|
-68
|
225
|
178
|
incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 122m
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 124m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
139
|
3
|
1.5
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 138m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
161
|
13
|
1.9
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 148m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 152m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
172
|
2
|
1.3
|
125
|
KVRC0105
|
258868
|
6959291
|
517
|
-59
|
50
|
112
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
0.5
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
0.5
|
107
|
KVRC0106
|
258821
|
6959242
|
518
|
-60
|
49
|
160
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
0.5
|
115
|
35
|
38
|
3
|
1.5
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 261ppm Ta2O5 from 36m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
111
|
2
|
1.1
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
24
|
3
|
1.1
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 286ppm Ta2O5 from 22m
|
KVRC0107
|
258774
|
6959200
|
519
|
-60
|
46
|
124
|
48
|
49
|
1
|
0.8
|
189
|
52
|
54
|
2
|
1.2
|
256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 303ppm Ta2O5 from 52m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
1.1
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
75
|
2
|
0.5
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
95
|
5
|
0.9
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
27
|
1
|
1
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
46
|
6
|
1.4
|
233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 301ppm Ta2O5 from 41m
|
KVRC0108
|
258739
|
6959165
|
519
|
-59
|
42
|
124
|
63
|
70
|
7
|
1.1
|
138
|
incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 233ppm Ta2O5 from 68m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
88
|
8
|
1
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
112
|
2
|
1.2
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
18
|
1
|
1.4
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
22
|
2
|
1.5
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 20m
|
KVRC0109
|
258696
|
6959120
|
520
|
-54
|
48
|
124
|
62
|
77
|
15
|
1.5
|
191
|
incl. 10m @ 2% Li2O and 258ppm Ta2O5 from 67m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
90
|
5
|
1.4
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 216ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
1
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
46
|
2
|
1.4
|
159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 45m
|
KVRC0110
|
258655
|
6959076
|
523
|
-56
|
47
|
124
|
75
|
87
|
12
|
1.6
|
205
|
incl.
|
8m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 206ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
1.1
|
162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
108
|
8
|
1.5
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 134ppm Ta2O5 from 105m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
64
|
3
|
1.1
|
260
|
KVRC0111
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
93
|
84
|
1
|
1.6
|
247
|
258609
|
6959034
|
523
|
-55
|
46
|
86
|
99
|
13
|
1.2
|
205
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
117
|
3
|
0.4
|
22
|
KVRC0111A
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
133
|
146
|
13
|
1.7
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 2.1% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 134m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
89
|
14
|
1.5
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 310ppm Ta2O5 from 78m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 84m
|
KVRC0112
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
126
|
136
|
10
|
1.9
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 7m @ 2.2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258608
|
6959031
|
523
|
-69
|
227
|
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
1.7
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
150
|
4
|
1.5
|
148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 123m
|
KVRC0112A
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
155
|
156
|
1
|
1.1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
164
|
3
|
1.1
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 162m
|
KVRC0113
|
258928
|
6959208
|
508
|
-54
|
45
|
124
|
22
|
24
|
2
|
2.7
|
182
|
incl. 1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 22m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0114
|
258885
|
6959166
|
514
|
-55
|
45
|
130
|
33
|
36
|
3
|
0.1
|
329
|
114
|
119
|
5
|
0.1
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
0.6
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
1.1
|
204
|
KVRC0115
|
258845
|
6959125
|
501
|
-54
|
46
|
130
|
37
|
41
|
4
|
1.4
|
163
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 38m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
117
|
3
|
2
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.4% Li2O and 196ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
48
|
7
|
1.2
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 245ppm Ta2O5 from 43m
|
KVRC0116
|
258800
|
6959080
|
504
|
-55
|
50
|
140
|
53
|
59
|
6
|
1
|
131
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 53m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
85
|
5
|
1.3
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 219ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
130
|
2
|
0.6
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
0.9
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
91
|
18
|
1.6
|
212
|
KVRC0117
|
258755
|
6959038
|
519
|
-54
|
47
|
140
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 74m
|
and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 231ppm Ta2O5 from 80m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 8m @ 2% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 82m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
107
|
3
|
0.9
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
24
|
2
|
0.9
|
297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
97
|
14
|
1.2
|
217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 201ppm Ta2O5 from 84m
|
KVRC0118
|
258710
|
6958997
|
520
|
-55
|
49
|
172
|
and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 163ppm Ta2O5 from 96m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
134
|
6
|
1.4
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
KVRC0119
|
258671
|
6958948
|
522
|
-53
|
48
|
142
|
85
|
100
|
15
|
1.1
|
197
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 408ppm Ta2O5 from 88m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 94m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
58
|
2
|
1.6
|
323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
119
|
21
|
1.5
|
197
|
KVRC0120
|
258668
|
6958944
|
523
|
-53
|
228
|
140
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 99m
|
and 5m @ 2.8% Li2O and 238ppm Ta2O5 from 105m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 377ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 117m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
35
|
7
|
0.6
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 309ppm Ta2O5 from 33m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
103
|
7
|
0.8
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 225ppm Ta2O5 from 99m
|
KVRC0121
|
258556
|
6959190
|
513
|
-56
|
47
|
142
|
114
|
123
|
9
|
0.9
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 115m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
131
|
3
|
1.1
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 227ppm Ta2O5 from 129m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
135
|
1
|
2.3
|
193
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
53
|
2
|
1.2
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
71
|
4
|
1.1
|
157
|
KVRC0122
|
258514
|
6959152
|
521
|
-56
|
45
|
148
|
99
|
121
|
22
|
1.5
|
218
|
incl. 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 254ppm Ta2O5 from 100m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 292ppm Ta2O5 from 126m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
138
|
12
|
1.3
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 127m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
54
|
2
|
1
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
68
|
2
|
1.4
|
291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 296ppm Ta2O5 from 66m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
94
|
12
|
1.7
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 279ppm Ta2O5 from 87m
|
KVRC0123
|
258510
|
6959142
|
521
|
-84
|
53
|
160
|
102
|
106
|
4
|
1
|
169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
125
|
12
|
1.8
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 212ppm Ta2O5 from 113m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 2.5% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 118m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
153
|
12
|
0.9
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 210ppm Ta2O5 from 148m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
80
|
1
|
1.4
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
109
|
16
|
1.4
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 93m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 204ppm Ta2O5 from 100m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
140
|
6
|
1.3
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 136m
|
KVRC0124
|
258502
|
6959142
|
521
|
-59
|
228
|
172
|
147
|
150
|
3
|
1.1
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 358ppm Ta2O5 from 147m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
163
|
9
|
1.4
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.6% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 154m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 158m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
169
|
3
|
1.3
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 173ppm Ta2O5 from 167m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
84
|
10
|
1.4
|
239
|
KVRC0125
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 74m
|
|
258636
|
6959000
|
523
|
-84
|
44
|
|
97
|
99
|
2
|
0.6
|
144
|
KVRC0125A
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
122
|
129
|
7
|
1.4
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 123m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
83
|
3
|
1.2
|
134
|
KVRC0126
|
258713
|
6958924
|
520
|
-87
|
46
|
160
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 81m
|
126
|
127
|
1
|
1
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
2
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
12
|
2
|
0.6
|
313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
70
|
2
|
1.6
|
212
|
KVRC0127
|
258823
|
6958791
|
519
|
-55
|
46
|
120
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 282ppm Ta2O5 from 69m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
84
|
3
|
0.8
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
89
|
2
|
1.3
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
14
|
3
|
1.4
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 334ppm Ta2O5 from 13m
|
KVRC0128
|
258796
|
6958757
|
522
|
-53
|
44
|
120
|
45
|
48
|
3
|
0.7
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
58
|
1
|
1.2
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
99
|
8
|
0
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
10
|
3
|
1.2
|
319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2%
|
Li2O and
|
381ppm Ta2O5 from 8m
|
KVRC0129
|
258795
|
6958758
|
523
|
-55
|
224
|
120
|
16
|
19
|
3
|
1.1
|
207
|
27
|
28
|
1
|
2
|
285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
98
|
12
|
1.4
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
0.6
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
14
|
2
|
1.9
|
353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
36
|
2
|
0.7
|
256
|
|
KVRC0130
|
258795
|
6958755
|
523
|
-88
|
53
|
120
|
55
|
57
|
2
|
0.9
|
77
|
|
|
|
84
|
93
|
9
|
1.3
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 87m
|
|
|
|
108
|
109
|
|
1
|
0.6
|
135
|
KVRC0130A
|
|
160
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
|
81
|
82
|
1
|
0.9
|
285
|
|
|
90
|
93
|
3
|
0.5
|
107
|
|
|
114
|
116
|
2
|
1.2
|
320
|
|
|
142
|
143
|
1
|
0.8
|
421
|
|
|
148
|
156
|
8
|
1.8
|
83
|
KVRC0131 258371 6958888 513 -55
|
41
|
214
|
incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 148m
|
162
|
163
|
1
|
0.6
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
187
|
12
|
1.2
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 175m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
208
|
|
10
|
1.5
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.9% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 199m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 202m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
104
|
|
4
|
2
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 283ppm Ta2O5 from 100m
|
|
KVRC0132
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
141
|
145
|
|
4
|
1.8
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 142m
|
|
|
258421
|
6958793
|
512
|
-54
|
48
|
|
152
|
153
|
|
1
|
0.9
|
150
|
|
|
|
176
|
181
|
|
5
|
0.9
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 24ppm Ta2O5 from 178m
|
|
KVRC0132A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
228
|
184
|
189
|
|
5
|
1.5
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 185m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
210
|
|
6
|
1.4
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 137ppm Ta2O5 from 206m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
72
|
|
2
|
1.4
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
98
|
|
2
|
1.1
|
266
|
|
KVRC0133
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
108
|
113
|
|
5
|
1.6
|
226
|
|
|
258494
|
6958713
|
514
|
-55
|
45
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 108m
|
|
|
|
131
|
133
|
|
2
|
1.7
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0133A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
188
|
199
|
|
11
|
1.3
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 192m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
220
|
|
3
|
0.7
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
44
|
|
3
|
1
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 42m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
95
|
|
9
|
1.7
|
296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.3% Li2O and 405ppm Ta2O5 from 88m
|
|
KVRC0134
|
258606
|
6958572
|
520
|
-55
|
49
|
160
|
103
|
105
|
|
2
|
1.1
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 215ppm Ta2O5 from 103m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
110
|
|
4
|
1.3
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.7% Li2O and 153ppm Ta2O5 from 107m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
133
|
|
2
|
0.9
|
159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
56
|
64
|
|
8
|
1.2
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 59m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0135A
|
258189
|
6959595
|
510
|
-54
|
46
|
|
128
|
130
|
|
2
|
0.8
|
99
|
|
356
|
319
|
341
|
|
22
|
1.3
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 321m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 325m
|
|
KVRC0136
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
95
|
103
|
|
8
|
1.3
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 3.7% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 98m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258120
|
6959522
|
510
|
-64
|
46
|
|
219
|
222
|
|
3
|
1.3
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 213ppm Ta2O5 from 220m
|
|
KVRC0136A
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
256
|
285
|
|
29
|
1.3
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 13m @ 1.8% Li2O and 189ppm Ta2O5 from 261m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 282m
|
|
KVRC0137
|
258083
|
6959629
|
510
|
-60
|
46
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0138
|
258164
|
6959718
|
510
|
-55
|
45
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0139
|
258184
|
6959859
|
510
|
-55
|
44
|
100
|
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
|
KVRC0140
|
258105
|
6959801
|
510
|
-55
|
44
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0141
|
258037
|
6959868
|
512
|
-62
|
44
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0142
|
258109
|
6959937
|
512
|
-55
|
41
|
112
|
91
|
94
|
|
3
|
0
|
507
|
|
KVRC0143
|
258464
|
6959736
|
508
|
-56
|
47
|
94
|
85
|
86
|
|
1
|
0
|
237
|
|
KVRC0144
|
258422
|
6959693
|
508
|
-55
|
42
|
106
|
63
|
65
|
|
2
|
0
|
158
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interval(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Li2O (%)
|
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
28
|
5
|
0
|
166
|
KVRC0145
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
44
|
48
|
4
|
1.5
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 45m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
192
|
4
|
2.2
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 133ppm Ta2O5 from 188m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
218
|
220
|
2
|
1
|
212
|
|
257970
|
6959380
|
508
|
-57
|
42
|
|
241
|
244
|
3
|
1.7
|
76
|
KVRC0145A
|
|
|
|
|
|
378
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 242m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258
|
268
|
10
|
1.2
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 90ppm Ta2O5 from 259m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 59ppm Ta2O5 from 263m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
302
|
316
|
|
14
|
0.9
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 320m
|
KVRC0146
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
222
|
|
11
|
1.8
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 3.7% Li2O and 29ppm Ta2O5 from 212m
|
|
257880
|
6959300
|
508
|
-56
|
45
|
|
249
|
255
|
|
6
|
1
|
105
|
KVRC0146A
|
348
|
273
|
284
|
|
|
11
|
1.9
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 274m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
303
|
322
|
|
19
|
1.4
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 195ppm Ta2O5 from 274m
|
KVRC0147
|
258005
|
6959346
|
508
|
-54
|
47
|
120
|
29
|
33
|
|
4
|
0
|
192
|
KVRC0148
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
42
|
45
|
|
3
|
1.2
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 183ppm Ta2O5 from 43m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
199
|
211
|
|
12
|
1.3
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 65ppm Ta2O5 from 199m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 3.1% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 206m
|
|
257963
|
6959302
|
508
|
-56
|
42
|
|
240
|
247
|
|
7
|
1
|
113
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.6% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 241m
|
KVRC0148A
|
|
|
|
|
|
348
|
264
|
277
|
|
13
|
1.8
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 266m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
313
|
338
|
|
25
|
1.3
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 316m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 324m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 335m
|
KVRC0149
|
257957
|
6959503
|
508
|
-55
|
45
|
120
|
97
|
101
|
|
4
|
0
|
251
|
KVRC0150
|
257914
|
6959462
|
508
|
-54
|
46
|
120
|
90
|
93
|
|
3
|
0
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
160
|
|
11
|
1.8
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 2% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 150m
|
KVRC0151
|
258335
|
6958500
|
516
|
-57
|
48
|
222
|
167
|
173
|
|
6
|
1.5
|
117
|
incl. 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 168m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
192
|
|
9
|
1.5
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 146ppm Ta2O5 from 183m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 190m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
83
|
|
4
|
0.5
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
102
|
|
1
|
1.1
|
531
|
KVRC0153
|
258484
|
6958642
|
511
|
-59
|
43
|
150
|
104
|
112
|
|
8
|
1.1
|
284
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 361ppm Ta2O5 from 106m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
120
|
|
6
|
0.5
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
132
|
|
4
|
1.5
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 131m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
81
|
|
1
|
1.2
|
129
|
KVRC0154
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
88
|
91
|
|
3
|
0.5
|
123
|
258521
|
6958677
|
510
|
-59
|
46
|
106
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
1.1
|
249
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 197ppm Ta2O5 from 107m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0154A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
204
|
209
|
|
5
|
8
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 205m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
161
|
|
9
|
1.6
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 155m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
186
|
|
6
|
1.7
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 180m
|
KVRC0155
|
|
|
|
|
|
228
|
189
|
|
195
|
|
6
|
|
0.9
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 192m
|
|
258264
|
6958571
|
514
|
-59
|
45
|
|
198
|
|
204
|
|
6
|
|
0.6
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
223
|
|
3
|
|
1.3
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 221m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
246
|
|
20
|
|
1.4
|
112
|
KVRC0155A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
282
|
incl. 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 234m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
258
|
|
6
|
|
1.8
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 253m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
32
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
396
|
KVRC0156
|
258745
|
6958797
|
524
|
-54
|
222
|
168
|
35
|
|
38
|
|
3
|
|
0.8
|
237
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 8m @ 1.8% Li2O and 221ppm Ta2O5 from 103m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
17
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
64
|
|
1
|
|
1.9
|
138
|
KVRC0157
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
77
|
|
87
|
|
10
|
|
1.5
|
247
|
258756
|
6958807
|
523
|
-79
|
40
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
116
|
|
1
|
|
1.1
|
140
|
KVRC0157A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
172
|
|
176
|
|
4
|
|
1.7
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 148ppm Ta2O5 from 173m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
21
|
|
2
|
|
1.2
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
82
|
|
3
|
|
1.2
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 71ppm Ta2O5 from 80m
|
KVRC0158
|
258756
|
6958807
|
523
|
-71
|
220
|
150
|
85
|
|
93
|
|
8
|
|
1.1
|
189
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2% Li2O and 285ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
135
|
|
1
|
|
1.2
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
138
|
|
1
|
|
0.3
|
|
118
|
KVRC0158A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
209
|
|
211
|
|
2
|
|
1.5
|
|
274
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
2.1
|
116
|
KVRC0159
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
68
|
74
|
6
|
1.6
|
215
|
258798
|
6958849
|
519
|
-74
|
39
|
incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 87ppm Ta2O5 from 69m
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
89
|
2
|
1.2
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0159A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
127
|
131
|
4
|
1.3
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 114ppm Ta2O5 from 128m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0160
|
258841
|
6958892
|
516
|
-67
|
41
|
120
|
75
|
77
|
2
|
1
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
0.8
|
455
|
KVRC0161
|
258429
|
6958726
|
511
|
-56
|
43
|
226
|
137
|
144
|
7
|
0
|
206
|
188
|
192
|
4
|
0
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
210
|
12
|
0
|
166
|
KVRC0162
|
258883
|
6958933
|
514
|
-61
|
45
|
120
|
40
|
42
|
2
|
0.7
|
191
|
70
|
77
|
7
|
0
|
257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
108
|
3
|
1.2
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 109ppm Ta2O5 from 105m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
112
|
2
|
0.6
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
133
|
8
|
1.1
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 124ppm Ta2O5 from 129m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
143
|
7
|
1.2
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 137m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 81ppm Ta2O5 from 141m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
171
|
2
|
1.1
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
177
|
180
|
3
|
1.2
|
102
|
KVRC0163
|
258206
|
6958638
|
515
|
-59
|
45
|
274
|
incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 110ppm Ta2O5 from 178m
|
189
|
194
|
5
|
1.2
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 287ppm Ta2O5 from 190m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 192m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
210
|
3
|
1.4
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214
|
226
|
12
|
1.6
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2.6% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 214m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 220m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
239
|
246
|
7
|
1.1
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 74ppm Ta2O5 from 240m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
249
|
257
|
8
|
0.9
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 252m
|
KVRC0164
|
258927
|
6958975
|
513
|
-50
|
42
|
120
|
74
|
76
|
2
|
0.8
|
250
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
0.8
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0165
|
258867
|
6958830
|
515
|
-48
|
41
|
132
|
78
|
81
|
3
|
1.4
|
148
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 79m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
91
|
5
|
0.9
|
174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
0.8
|
49
|
KVRC0166
|
258969
|
6959017
|
513
|
-51
|
42
|
120
|
48
|
49
|
1
|
1.7
|
177
|
102
|
105
|
3
|
1.7
|
167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5 from 102m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
52
|
3
|
1.5
|
157
|
KVRC0167
|
258909
|
6958872
|
514
|
-48
|
46
|
140
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 211ppm Ta2O5 from 50m
|
59
|
61
|
2
|
1
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
95
|
2
|
1
|
190
|
KVRC0168
|
259012
|
6959060
|
513
|
-51
|
41
|
120
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
1.9
|
165
|
106
|
109
|
3
|
0.7
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
0.8
|
104
|
KVRC0169
|
259037
|
6959000
|
513
|
-49
|
46
|
120
|
37
|
38
|
1
|
0.9
|
416
|
82
|
83
|
1
|
1.3
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
0.8
|
130
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
1
|
499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
113
|
3
|
1.7
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 110m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
173
|
5
|
1.5
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 327ppm Ta2O5 from 169m
|
KVRC0170
|
258332
|
6958764
|
509
|
-49
|
45
|
250
|
185
|
196
|
11
|
1.3
|
98
|
incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 186m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
215
|
8
|
1.7
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.1% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 213m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
226
|
6
|
1.9
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
4m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 221m
|
KVRC0171
|
259037
|
6959000
|
513
|
-50
|
44
|
120
|
79
|
83
|
4
|
1.5
|
105
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 80m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
34
|
4
|
1.6
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 257ppm Ta2O5 from 30m
|
KVRC0172
|
258839
|
6958662
|
520
|
-55
|
227
|
170
|
86
|
87
|
1
|
0.8
|
246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
97
|
3
|
1.4
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 235ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
KVRC0173
|
258977
|
6958945
|
513
|
-49
|
44
|
120
|
61
|
62
|
1
|
1.7
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
23
|
4
|
1.5
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 21m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
223
|
31
|
1.7
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 281ppm Ta2O5 from 193m
|
KVRC0174
|
258209
|
6958787
|
508
|
-48
|
47
|
278
|
and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 205m
|
and 9m @ 2% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 367ppm Ta2O5 from 221m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
245
|
250
|
5
|
1.1
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 48ppm Ta2O5 from 246m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 249m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
28
|
3
|
1.3
|
220
|
KVRC0175
|
258854
|
6958677
|
518
|
-69
|
43
|
148
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 26m
|
82
|
85
|
3
|
1.6
|
193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 208ppm Ta2O5 from 83m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
88
|
1
|
0.9
|
577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
118
|
2
|
0.7
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
155
|
8
|
2
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
177
|
8
|
1.1
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 191ppm Ta2O5 from 173m
|
KVRC0176
|
258351
|
6958919
|
511
|
-53
|
44
|
258
|
186
|
197
|
11
|
1
|
174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 193m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
208
|
4
|
1.5
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 205m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
220
|
3
|
1.3
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 217m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
44
|
2
|
1.2
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 43m
|
KVRC0177
|
258939
|
6958762
|
513
|
-61
|
46
|
118
|
50
|
56
|
6
|
0.9
|
219
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 184ppm Ta2O5 from 51m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
85
|
2
|
1.7
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 84m
|
KVRC0178
|
259009
|
6958839
|
513
|
-49
|
44
|
130
|
65
|
70
|
5
|
1.5
|
164
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 192ppm Ta2O5 from 66m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
1.4
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
23
|
3
|
1
|
234
|
KVRC0179
|
258897
|
6958576
|
518
|
-55
|
226
|
172
|
25
|
26
|
1
|
1
|
243
|
112
|
116
|
4
|
1.7
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.5% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 20
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX: LTR
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
180
|
12
|
1
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 175m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
197
|
12
|
1.3
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 224ppm Ta2O5 from 188m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
215
|
5
|
1.9
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 149ppm Ta2O5 from 210m
|
KVRC0180
|
258204
|
6958928
|
507
|
-49
|
43
|
280
|
218
|
224
|
6
|
8
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 221m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
227
|
232
|
5
|
1.4
|
169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 161ppm Ta2O5 from 229m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
250
|
10
|
1.4
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 182ppm Ta2O5 from 242m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
261
|
2
|
1.1
|
182
|
KVRC0181
|
258998
|
6958677
|
514
|
-60
|
42
|
118
|
47
|
52
|
5
|
1.5
|
220
|
incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 48m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
32
|
8
|
1.5
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 4.2% Li2O and 325ppm Ta2O5 from 26m
|
KVRC0182
|
258913
|
6958592
|
517
|
-69
|
43
|
118
|
and 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 291ppm Ta2O5 from 29m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
66
|
3
|
1.2
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.6%
|
Li2O and 78ppm Ta2O5 from 64m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
152
|
2
|
1
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
169
|
11
|
1.7
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 294ppm Ta2O5 from 158m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 162m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 350ppm Ta2O5 from 164m
|
KVRC0183
|
258305
|
6959000
|
508
|
-50
|
46
|
234
|
173
|
174
|
1
|
2.1
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
187
|
7
|
1.6
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 181m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
212
|
17
|
1.3
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 199m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 170ppm Ta2O5 from 207m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
73
|
2
|
0.9
|
115
|
KVRC0184
|
259083
|
6958762
|
514
|
-50
|
46
|
118
|
75
|
80
|
5
|
0.8
|
122
|
84
|
86
|
2
|
1.7
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 106ppm Ta2O5 from 85m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
72
|
4
|
1.1
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 70m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
117
|
3
|
1
|
96
|
KVRC0185
|
258002
|
6958860
|
511
|
-58
|
46
|
274
|
235
|
237
|
2
|
0.6
|
113
|
240
|
260
|
20
|
1
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 194ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
270
|
6
|
1.6
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 220ppm Ta2O5 from 265m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
56
|
7
|
1.5
|
189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 50m
|
KVRC0186
|
258954
|
6958493
|
518
|
-55
|
221
|
170
|
and 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 396ppm Ta2O5 from 52m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 54m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
140
|
2
|
2.3
|
158
|
KVRC0187
|
258968
|
6958507
|
517
|
-70
|
51
|
150
|
49
|
53
|
4
|
1.3
|
229
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 190ppm Ta2O5 from 49m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
71
|
2
|
1.2
|
77
|
KVRC0188
|
259053
|
6958592
|
514
|
-59
|
47
|
120
|
63
|
67
|
4
|
1
|
239
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 147ppm Ta2O5 from 63m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0189
|
259138
|
6958677
|
514
|
-53
|
47
|
120
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
1.3
|
327
|
63
|
65
|
2
|
0.5
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
86
|
2
|
0.9
|
75
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
147
|
|
3
|
0.4
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
193
|
|
3
|
0.9
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205
|
213
|
|
8
|
1.6
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 198ppm Ta2O5 from 206m
|
KVRC0190
|
258172
|
6959029
|
513
|
-59
|
45
|
264
|
217
|
224
|
|
7
|
1.6
|
202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 217m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
227
|
231
|
|
4
|
1
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
242
|
|
2
|
0.8
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
248
|
|
2
|
0.6
|
184
|
KVRC0191
|
258676
|
6958155
|
529
|
-69
|
230
|
150
|
|
|
No significant assays
|
|
KVRC0192
|
258661
|
6958209
|
535
|
-88
|
309
|
148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0193
|
258775
|
6958314
|
525
|
-56
|
42
|
166
|
64
|
67
|
|
3
|
1.7
|
167
|
incl. 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 76ppm Ta2O5 from 64m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
181
|
|
18
|
1.7
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 163m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @1.9% Li2O and 200ppm Ta2O5 from 174m
|
KVRC0194
|
258500
|
6958335
|
530
|
-86
|
141
|
324
|
184
|
199
|
|
15
|
1.1
|
76
|
incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 185m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @2.5% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 195m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
254
|
|
12
|
1.5
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 64ppm Ta2O5 from 243m
|
KVRC0195
|
258740
|
6958352
|
531
|
-60
|
47
|
172
|
76
|
79
|
|
3
|
1.4
|
112
|
incl. 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 77m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0196
|
258720
|
6958401
|
533
|
-61
|
45
|
172
|
56
|
58
|
|
2
|
0.7
|
264
|
70
|
74
|
|
4
|
2
|
242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.7%
|
Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 71m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
136
|
|
21
|
1.2
|
214
|
KVRC0197
|
258568
|
6958279
|
546
|
-57
|
8
|
174
|
incl. 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 120m
|
141
|
143
|
|
2
|
0.9
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
167
|
|
8
|
0.8
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
62
|
|
3
|
0.8
|
220
|
KVRC0198
|
258672
|
6958425
|
537
|
-60
|
47
|
262
|
69
|
74
|
|
5
|
1.1
|
235
|
118
|
121
|
|
3
|
1
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
142
|
|
1
|
0.8
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
146
|
|
2
|
1.2
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
169
|
|
30
|
1.6
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 13m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 143m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 270ppm Ta2O5 from 164m
|
KVRC0199
|
258595
|
6958225
|
544
|
-84
|
41
|
300
|
172
|
182
|
|
10
|
1.1
|
113
|
incl. 1m @ 2.6% Li2O and 187ppm Ta2O5 from 176m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 176ppm Ta2O5 from 180m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
285
|
289
|
|
4
|
0.9
|
327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.5% Li2O and 165ppm Ta2O5 from 288m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
21
|
|
2
|
0.6
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
34
|
|
2
|
1.2
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 32m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
179
|
|
11
|
1.9
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
7m @ 2.6% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 169m
|
KVRC0200
|
258087
|
6958945
|
512
|
-61
|
42
|
280
|
208
|
234
|
|
26
|
1.4
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 179ppm Ta2O5 from 212m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 10m @ 1.9% Li2O and 252ppm Ta2O5 from 218m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
257
|
|
11
|
1.3
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 246m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 337ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
160
|
6
|
1.2
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 169ppm Ta2O5 from 155m
|
KVRC0201
|
258568
|
6958279
|
547
|
-79
|
343
|
228
|
167
|
188
|
21
|
1.6
|
157
|
incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 170m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 182m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
211
|
10
|
1.1
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.7% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 209m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
176
|
2
|
2.3
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182
|
186
|
4
|
1.2
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 182m
|
KVRC0202
|
258123
|
6958843
|
507
|
-80
|
42
|
262
|
204
|
224
|
20
|
1.5
|
150
|
incl. 6m @ 2.1% Li2O and 142ppm Ta2O5 from 205m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 216m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 219m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
240
|
4
|
1.3
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 243ppm Ta2O5 from 237m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
167
|
26
|
1.6
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 12m @ 1.9% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 from 142m
|
KVRC0203
|
258563
|
6958257
|
546
|
-79
|
46
|
228
|
and 9m @ 1.8% Li2O and 172ppm Ta2O5 from 158m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
187
|
197
|
10
|
0.9
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 191m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
184
|
4
|
0.8
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
250
|
52
|
1.4
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
10m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 202m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 155ppm Ta2O5 from 216m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 141ppm Ta2O5 from 220m
|
KVRC0204
|
258420
|
6958398
|
525
|
-69
|
48
|
294
|
and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 227m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 238m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 243m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
260
|
276
|
16
|
1.4
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 261m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 268m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189
|
195
|
6
|
1.3
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 244ppm Ta2O5 from 191m
|
KVRC0205
|
258158
|
6958878
|
506
|
-62
|
46
|
270
|
197
|
199
|
2
|
0.5
|
218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
208
|
6
|
1.5
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 203m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
174
|
6
|
1.4
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 170m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
182
|
6
|
1.7
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.8% Li2O and 108ppm Ta2O5 from 180m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206
|
233
|
27
|
1.5
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 from 206m
|
KVRC0206
|
258495
|
6958398
|
510
|
-89
|
199
|
324
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 180ppm Ta2O5 from 213m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 221m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 227m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
241
|
3
|
1.8
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
262
|
269
|
7
|
1.2
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 245ppm Ta2O5 from 266m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
272
|
276
|
4
|
0.7
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
239
|
242
|
3
|
0.9
|
37
|
KVRC0207
|
|
|
|
|
|
280
|
246
|
266
|
20
|
1.2
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 253m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
258228
|
6958536
|
519
|
-73
|
44
|
|
and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 88ppm Ta2O5 from 261m
|
|
|
289
|
342
|
53
|
1.6
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KVRC0207A*
|
|
|
|
|
|
354
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.4% Li2O and 85ppm Ta2O5 from 291m
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 15m @ 2% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 300m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 18m @ 1.8% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 321m
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
168
|
14
|
1.7
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 9m @ 2.1% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 157m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189
|
207
|
18
|
1.6
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 12m @ 2.2% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 from 190m
|
KVRC0208
|
258382
|
6958460
|
518
|
-69
|
43
|
282
|
209
|
213
|
4
|
1.3
|
138
|
incl. 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 221ppm Ta2O5 from 210m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
218
|
228
|
10
|
1.2
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 218m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
251
|
263
|
12
|
1.2
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 162ppm Ta2O5 from 252m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
69
|
3
|
0.7
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
113
|
5
|
1.2
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 209ppm Ta2O5 from 108m
|
KVRC0209
|
258465
|
6958760
|
513
|
-51
|
44
|
244
|
138
|
141
|
3
|
0.8
|
167
|
176
|
186
|
10
|
1.3
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 180m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
200
|
5
|
0.8
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 196m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
90
|
5
|
1.2
|
401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 466ppm Ta2O5 from 86m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
99
|
3
|
0.4
|
4
|
KVRC0210
|
258535
|
6958607
|
513
|
-53
|
35
|
250
|
101
|
104
|
3
|
0.9
|
244
|
110
|
125
|
15
|
1.5
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 2.2% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 114m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 251ppm Ta2O5 from 120m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
229
|
230
|
1
|
1
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
235
|
1
|
0.7
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
290
|
48
|
1.4
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 244m
|
KVRC0211
|
258367
|
6958445
|
518
|
-79
|
45
|
306
|
and 1m @ 2.3% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 246m
|
and 8m @ 2.3% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 251m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 268m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 272m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
93
|
2
|
0.8
|
235
|
KVRC0212
|
258461
|
6958687
|
512
|
-71
|
47
|
240
|
103
|
108
|
5
|
1.2
|
185
|
incl. 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 323ppm Ta2O5 from 104m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
131
|
5
|
1.3
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 241ppm Ta2O5 from 127m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
88
|
6
|
0.5
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
100
|
5
|
1.7
|
290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 371ppm Ta2O5 from 95m
|
KVRC0213
|
258498
|
6958573
|
514
|
-67
|
43
|
252
|
131
|
142
|
11
|
1.3
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 8m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 134m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
218
|
5
|
1.8
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 108ppm Ta2O5 from 214m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
67
|
12
|
1.7
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 150ppm Ta2O5 from 55m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 7m @ 2% Li2O and 111ppm Ta2O5 from 58m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
95
|
9
|
1.5
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 89m
|
KVRC0214
|
258387
|
6958606
|
513
|
-75
|
44
|
244
|
111
|
113
|
2
|
0.8
|
191
|
142
|
149
|
7
|
1.9
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 2.8% Li2O and 288ppm Ta2O5 from 144m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
211
|
21
|
1.5
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 197m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 63ppm Ta2O5 from 202m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.2% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
169
|
6
|
1.4
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 104ppm Ta2O5 from 164m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
192
|
19
|
1.5
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.7% Li2O and 121ppm Ta2O5 from 177m
|
KVRC0215
|
258309
|
6958545
|
520
|
-63
|
49
|
268
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 183m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 188m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
249
|
25
|
1.5
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 89ppm Ta2O5 from 232m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 96ppm Ta2O5 from 243m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
90
|
4
|
1.5
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 553ppm Ta2O5 from 87m
|
KVRC0216
|
258562
|
6958636
|
513
|
-51
|
44
|
150
|
101
|
104
|
3
|
1.5
|
199
|
incl. 2m @ 2% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 101m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
118
|
7
|
0.6
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
127
|
2
|
0.9
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
285
|
35
|
1.7
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 8m @ 2.1% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 250m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2.3% Li2O and 118ppm Ta2O5 from 260m
|
KVRC0217
|
258418
|
6958396
|
525
|
-88
|
212
|
324
|
and 7m @ 1.8% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 265m
|
and 5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 277m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
289
|
305
|
16
|
1.5
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 103ppm Ta2O5 from 290m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.5% Li2O and 122ppm Ta2O5 from 301m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
259
|
23
|
1
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 4m @ 1.6% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 237m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 253ppm Ta2O5 from 249m
|
KVRC0218
|
258274
|
6958509
|
521
|
-73
|
49
|
334
|
262
|
273
|
11
|
0.8
|
21
|
incl. 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 267m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
325
|
48
|
1.5
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 22m @ 2.1% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 289m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 132ppm Ta2O5 from 313m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
21
|
3
|
0.7
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
100
|
2
|
1.3
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
184
|
6
|
0.5
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
190
|
2
|
0.7
|
148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
205
|
7
|
1.8
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2.7% Li2O and 13ppm Ta2O5 from 198m
|
KVRC0219
|
257954
|
6958812
|
511
|
-71
|
40
|
310
|
243
|
249
|
6
|
1.4
|
69
|
incl. 3m @ 2% Li2O and 45ppm Ta2O5 from 244m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
|
278
|
24
|
1.4
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 154ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 1.7% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 261m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 268m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
285
|
287
|
2
|
0.9
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
293
|
294
|
1
|
1.4
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
299
|
90
|
1.3
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
8m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 211m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2.4% Li2O and 95ppm Ta2O5 from 233m
|
KVRC0220
|
258319
|
6958486
|
523
|
-73
|
45
|
318
|
and 4m @ 1.8% Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5 from 243m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 6m @ 2.2% Li2O and 93ppm Ta2O5 from 254m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 11m @ 1.9% Li2O and 82ppm Ta2O5 from 279m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
303
|
305
|
2
|
0.8
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
162
|
5
|
1.3
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 157m
|
KVRC0221
|
258127
|
6958987
|
510
|
-58
|
42
|
268
|
230
|
240
|
10
|
1.5
|
151
|
incl. 5m @ 1.8% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 from 234m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
244
|
245
|
1
|
1
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
248
|
250
|
2
|
1
|
140
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
68
|
2
|
1.5
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
97
|
4
|
1.3
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
126
|
3
|
1.3
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 101ppm Ta2O5 from 124m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
151
|
2
|
1
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
216
|
24
|
1.2
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 202ppm Ta2O5 from 192m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 1.9% Li2O and 175ppm Ta2O5 from 198m
|
KVRC0222
|
258153
|
6958728
|
509
|
-54
|
43
|
300
|
and 2m @ 1.8% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
|
and 2m @ 2% Li2O and 205ppm Ta2O5 from 213m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
222
|
2
|
0.6
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
234
|
8
|
1.2
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 181ppm Ta2O5 from 231m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
252
|
15
|
1.3
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
2m @ 2.3% Li2O and 94ppm Ta2O5 from 241m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 100ppm Ta2O5 from 247m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
280
|
3
|
1
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 278m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
184
|
15
|
1.1
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 485ppm Ta2O5 from 169m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2m @ 1.6% Li2O and 125ppm Ta2O5 from 172m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 1.8% Li2O and 152ppm Ta2O5 from 182m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
202
|
10
|
1.3
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.8% Li2O and 255ppm Ta2O5 from 193m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 1m @ 2.1% Li2O and 447ppm Ta2O5 from 198m
|
KVRC0223
|
258185
|
6958903
|
507
|
-57
|
44
|
262
|
209
|
219
|
10
|
1.2
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.1% Li2O and 115ppm Ta2O5 from 210m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
233
|
7
|
1.6
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 188ppm Ta2O5 from 226m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
241
|
247
|
6
|
1.7
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.1% Li2O and 136ppm Ta2O5 from 241m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
255
|
257
|
2
|
1.2
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.7% Li2O and 143ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
109
|
3
|
0.9
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
155
|
2
|
1.1
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
171
|
13
|
1.1
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 177ppm Ta2O5 from 159m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
182
|
9
|
1.4
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 156ppm Ta2O5 from 178m
|
KVRC0224
|
258050
|
6958766
|
513
|
-78
|
40
|
300
|
186
|
187
|
1
|
1.3
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
1.1
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
283
|
43
|
1.7
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2.1% Li2O and 88ppm Ta2O5 from 240m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 127ppm Ta2O5 from 256m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 10m @ 2% Li2O and 107ppm Ta2O5 from 263m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5m @ 2% Li2O and 116ppm Ta2O5 from 277m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
107
|
2
|
1.4
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.4% Li2O and 269ppm Ta2O5 from 105m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
181
|
9
|
1.5
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 2.8% Li2O and 368ppm Ta2O5 from 176m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
187
|
3
|
1.1
|
214
|
KVRC0225
|
258284
|
6958860
|
510
|
-49
|
46
|
268
|
incl. 1m @ 1.9% Li2O and 336ppm Ta2O5 from 186m
|
189
|
207
|
18
|
1.1
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 5m @ 1.9% Li2O and 214ppm Ta2O5 from 189m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
220
|
10
|
1.2
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.5% Li2O and 144ppm Ta2O5 from 214m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
247
|
9
|
1.2
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 158ppm Ta2O5 from 240m
Appendix 1 (cont.) - Kathleen Valley - Reverse Circulation Drill hole statistics
|
Hole_ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Depth (m)
|
Significant Li2O (>0.4%) and Ta2O5 (>50ppm) results
|
From(m)
|
To(m)
|
Interval(m)
|
Li2O (%)
|
Ta2O5 (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
124
|
2
|
1.1
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 122m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
135
|
2
|
0.6
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
151
|
2
|
1.2
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
177
|
12
|
1.4
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
6m @ 1.9% Li2O and 97ppm Ta2O5 from 168m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
203
|
2
|
0.8
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210
|
217
|
7
|
1.2
|
109
|
KVRC0226
|
258116
|
6958690
|
510
|
-68
|
42
|
285
|
incl.
|
1m @ 3.1% Li2O and 30ppm Ta2O5 from 211m
|
and 1m @ 2% Li2O and 57ppm Ta2O5 from 214m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
235
|
13
|
1.7
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 174ppm Ta2O5 from 223m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4m @ 2.2% Li2O and 164ppm Ta2O5 from 228m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
245
|
257
|
12
|
1.8
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2.5% Li2O and 92ppm Ta2O5 from 245m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
265
|
266
|
1
|
1.2
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
280
|
10
|
1.1
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 1.9% Li2O and 117ppm Ta2O5 from 272m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
43
|
3
|
1.2
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
65
|
4
|
1.5
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
3m @ 1.7% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 from 62m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
1.1
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
144
|
3
|
1.1
|
309
|
KVRC0227
|
258310
|
6958672
|
510
|
-58
|
43
|
244
|
incl. 1m @ 1.6% Li2O and 322ppm Ta2O5 from 142m
|
156
|
159
|
3
|
1.8
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 2m @ 2.2% Li2O and 242ppm Ta2O5 from 156m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186
|
195
|
9
|
1.6
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 3m @ 2.2% Li2O and 128ppm Ta2O5 from 187m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204
|
221
|
17
|
1.7
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 10m @ 2.1% Li2O and 126ppm Ta2O5 from 208m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
196
|
11
|
1.4
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
5m @ 2%
|
Li2O and 145ppm Ta2O5 from 189m
|
KVRC0228
|
258192
|
6958628
|
515
|
-79
|
43
|
298
|
210
|
27
|
17
|
1.8
|
124
|
incl. 8m @ 2.4% Li2O and 120ppm Ta2O5 from 211m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
282
|
45
|
1.7
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 23m @ 2.1% Li2O and 113ppm Ta2O5 from 239m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 3m @ 2% Li2O and 112ppm Ta2O5 from 264m
|
KVRC0229
|
258715
|
6958131
|
525
|
-76
|
228