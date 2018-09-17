Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED (LTR)
Liontown Resources : Trading Halt

09/17/2018 | 01:48am CEST

Market Announcement

17 September 2018

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Liontown Resources Limited ('LTR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

17 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

17 September 2018

Sandra Wutete

Senior Advisor, Listings Compliance, Perth ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sandra

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) requests the granting of an immediate trading halt in its securities pending an announcement in relation to the release of drilling assay results from its Buldania Project located in the southern part of the Eastern Goldfields Province, a region of Western Australia. The trading halt is necessary to ensure the Company can manage its continuous disclosure obligations.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Kym Verheyen Company Secretary

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

E: info@ltresources.com.au F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

W: www.ltresources.com.au E: info@ltresources.com.au W: www.ltresources.com.auLiontown Resources Limited

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

ABN 39 118 153 825

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 23:47:04 UTC
