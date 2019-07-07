Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/05
0.105 AUD   --.--%
LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
07/05LIONTOWN RESOURCES : JMEI - Successful application for 2019/2020
PU
05/07LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3B - Placement
PU
Liontown Resources : Trading Halt

07/07/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

Market Announcement

8 July 2019

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Liontown Resources Limited ('LTR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of LTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 July 2019

8 July 2019

Sandra Wutete

Senior Advisor, Listings Compliance, Perth

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sandra

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) requests the granting of an immediate trading halt in its securities pending an announcement in relation to an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The trading halt is necessary to ensure the Company can manage its continuous disclosure obligations.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 10 July 2019. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Kym Verheyen

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 03:22:01 UTC
