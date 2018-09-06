Log in
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
End-of-day quote  - 09/05
0.027 AUD   -10.00%
Liontown Resources : Tranche 1 Completion - Killaloe Project Acquisition

09/06/2018 | 12:57am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : LTR

6th September 2018

Completion of First Tranche Consideration for Killaloe

Project Acquisition

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that further to the announcement dated 20th August 2018, it has completed Tranche 1 of the agreement to acquire the Killaloe Project (Figure 1), located 25km North-East of Norsman, from Matsa Resources Limited (ASX: MAT).

Liontown has now issued 10 million shares as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of EL 63/1646, 1655, 1660, 1661, 1662 and 1713 and one granted Mining Lease (M 63/177). Liontown will also grant Matsa a 1% NSR for all minerals produced by Liontown from these tenements.

Completion of Tranche 2 is conditional on Cullen Resources Limited not exercising its pre-emptive rights under its agreement with Matsa in relation to EL 63/1018 and 1199. Cullen has up to 50 days to exercise its pre-emptive rights.

DAVID RICHARDS Managing Director 6th September 2018

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

E: info@ltresources.com.au F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

W: www.ltresources.com.au E: info@ltresources.com.au T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431

Liontown Resources Limited

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

ABN 39 118 153 825

W: www.ltresources.com.au

Figure 1: Regional geology plan of SE Goldfields, WA showing Liontown project areas

ASX ANNOUNCEMENTLIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITEDASX:LTRPage 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 22:56:05 UTC
