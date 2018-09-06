Liontown Resources : Tranche 1 Completion - Killaloe Project Acquisition

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6th September 2018

Completion of First Tranche Consideration for Killaloe

Project Acquisition

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) is pleased to advise that further to the announcement dated 20th August 2018, it has completed Tranche 1 of the agreement to acquire the Killaloe Project (Figure 1), located 25km North-East of Norsman, from Matsa Resources Limited (ASX: MAT).

Liontown has now issued 10 million shares as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of EL 63/1646, 1655, 1660, 1661, 1662 and 1713 and one granted Mining Lease (M 63/177). Liontown will also grant Matsa a 1% NSR for all minerals produced by Liontown from these tenements.

Completion of Tranche 2 is conditional on Cullen Resources Limited not exercising its pre-emptive rights under its agreement with Matsa in relation to EL 63/1018 and 1199. Cullen has up to 50 days to exercise its pre-emptive rights.

Figure 1: Regional geology plan of SE Goldfields, WA showing Liontown project areas