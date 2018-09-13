Liontown Resources : Withdrawal from Jubilee Reef Gold Project in Tanzania

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX : LTR

13 SEPTEMBER 2018

Withdrawal from Jubilee Reef Gold Project in Tanzania

Due to the ongoing success of exploration and resource development activities at its key Australian lithium and vanadium projects, Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) advises that it is now in the process of relinquishing its interests in the Jubilee Reef Gold Project in Tanzania.

Upon completion of this process Liontown will cease to have any further interests in Tanzania.

Liontown's focus remains on its growing Australian battery-metal projects including the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project and Buldania Lithium Project in WA and the Toolebuc Vanadium Project in North Queensland.

David Richards Managing Director

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431 T: +61 (0) 8 9322 7431 F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800 E: info@ltresources.com.au F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800