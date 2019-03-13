Liontown Resources : expands lithium footprint at Buldania

Liontown expands lithium footprint at Buldania in WA's South-Eastern Goldfields

New area identified by soil geochemistry includes multiple drill-ready, sub-cropping spodumene-bearing pegmatites

KEY POINTS

 Strong lithium-in-soil anomalism defined over area of 4.5km by 2.5km.

 New targets are in addition to the Anna lithium discovery, located 5-10km to the south-east where drilling has intersected ore grades and widths over a 1.3km strike length.

 8,000-10,000m of RC drilling to commence at Anna in Q2 2019, along with initial drilling of the newly defined target area.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR, "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to advise that it has further expanded the potential of its Buldania Lithium Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields after a successful program of soil geochemistry significantly increased the area of strong lithium anomalism.

The soil survey was completed over M63/647, which was recently incorporated into Liontown's Buldania Lithium Rights Agreement (BLRA) with Avoca Resources Pty Ltd ("Avoca"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).

The latest geochemical survey is an extension of a previously reported program immediately to the west. As a result of the combined programs, strongly anomalous lithium-in-soils (>100ppm Li) have now been defined over an area of 4.5 by 2.5km (Figure 1).

The anomalism appears to be spatially associated with multiple sub-cropping, spodumene-bearing pegmatites (Figure 2) which have returned surface rock chip assays of up to 3% Li2O (Appendix 1).

Geological mapping is on-going to accurately delineate the new pegmatites prior to initial drill testing. Heritage surveys have been completed and initial drilling is scheduled for Q2 2019.

The new target area is located 5-10km north-west of the Anna Lithium Pegmatite discovered by Liontown in 2018, and is interpreted to be in the same prospective structural corridor. Drilling at Anna has intersected significant lithium over a strike length of 1.3km with the mineralisation remaining open to the south-east and at depth (Figure 3).

Further Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling comprising 8,000-10,000m is scheduled to commence in Q2 2019 at Anna to provide sufficient data for the preparation of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

The BLRA is one of a number of largely contiguous projects covering a total area of ~600km2 that Liontown holds in the Norseman area (Figure 4) which are considered highly prospective for pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation.

The Projects are located in the southern part of the Eastern Goldfields Province - a region well-known for hosting large lithium deposits including the operating Mt Marion and Bald Hill mines.

The Project is also close to major road and rail infrastructure, with direct links to the Port of Esperance, critical to the mining and production of bulk commodities such as spodumene concentrates.

At Buldania, Liontown has entered into an Agreement with Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX), whereby it has secured the rights to lithium and related metals (which include beryllium, caesium, niobium, rubidium, tantalum and tin) while Westgold retains the right and priority access to all other metals. Westgold will be paid $2 per tonne for any lithium ore mined and 1.5% of the gross sales receipts. The adjacent Killaloe and Norcott projects are wholly-owned by Liontown.

DAVID RICHARDS

Managing Director 14 March 2019

The Information in this report that relates to soil and rock chip Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr David Richards, who is a Competent Person and a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Richards is a full-time employee of the company; and

Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to drilling Exploration Results for the Buldania Project is extracted from the ASX announcements entitled "More strong assays confirm significant lithium discovery at Buldania Project in WA", "Second significant lithium discovery in WA at Buldania" and "Outstanding new drilling results continue to expand lithium mineralisation at Buldania" released on the 26th March 2018, 19th September 2018 and 1st November 2018 respectively which are available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Figure 1: Buldania Project/NW Pegmatites - Lithium-in-soil image showing better rock chip assays.

Figure 2: Buldania Project/NW Pegmatites - Sub-cropping spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

Figure 3: Buldania/Anna Prospect - Drill hole plan showing better lithium intersections.