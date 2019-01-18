Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

01/18/2019 | 09:30am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

  • An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  • An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED London, United Kingdom

  • 16 JANUARY 2019

  • 17 JANUARY 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.01% 0.00%

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial in-struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

0.00% 0.00%

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

5.01% 0.00%

1

X

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0007388407

2,530,943

5.01%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,530,943

5.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial Expiration instrument

datexExercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiSUBTOTAL 8.B.2

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

-

The number and % of voting rights held

-

The date until which the voting rights will be held

-

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED, LONDON

Date of completion

17 JANUARY 2019

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:28:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 85,7 M
EBIT 2019 29,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 283 M
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian John Reginald Collins Non-Executive Chairman
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Little Head-Technology
Mark A. Jackson Secretary & Director
