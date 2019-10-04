Log in
Liontrust Asset Management : TR1 Notification of major holdings

10/04/2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

Liontrust Asset Management PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

01/10/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

03/10/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

9.57%

0.00%

9.57%

54,753,611

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

0.04%

10.38%

notification (if

10.34%

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0007388407

5,240,448

9.57%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,240,448

9.57%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

Securities Lending

2,000

0.00%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

2,000

0.00%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

3 October, 2019

3

Section 9 Attachment

% of voting rights

Total of both if

% of voting rights if

through financial

it equals or is

Namexv

it equals or is

instruments if it

higher than the

higher than the no-

equals or is higher

notifiable

tifiable threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-

ited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

9.30%

0.00%

9.30%

Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-

ited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

4

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontrust Asset Management plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:01:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 103 M
EBIT 2020 36,1 M
Net income 2020 21,7 M
Finance 2020 43,8 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,96x
Capitalization 413 M
Chart LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 916,25  GBp
Last Close Price 760,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Stephen Ions Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian John Reginald Collins Non-Executive Chairman
Vinay Kumar Abrol Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
David Little Head-Technology
Mark A. Jackson Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC30.58%481
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.59.75%32 303
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.64%26 913
LEGAL & GENERAL2.03%18 139
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-8.53%14 536
AMUNDI30.74%14 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
