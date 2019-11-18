LPCN Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lipocine Inc

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of Lipocine Inc. ("Lipocine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPCN) from March 27, 2019 to November 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the results from Lipocine’s clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drugs efficacy; (ii) accordingly, Lipocine’s third NDA for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 11, 2019, Lipocine issued a press release announcing receipt of a CRL from the FDA regarding its NDA for TLANDO. In the press release, Lipocine advised investors that the FDA had again rejected the NDA for TLANDO this time because an efficacy trial had not met three of its secondary endpoints. On this news, Lipocine’s stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 70.7%, to close at $0.80 per share on November 11, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

