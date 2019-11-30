Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lipocine Inc.    LPCN

LIPOCINE INC.

(LPCN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPCN LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Lipocine Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LPCN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) between March 27, 2019 and November 8, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 14, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Lipocine investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Lipocine class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1723.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants’ statements throughout the Class Period were false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results from Lipocine’s clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drug’s efficacy; (2) accordingly, Lipocine’s third new drug application for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Lipocine’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1723.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIPOCINE INC.
01:01pLPCN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Lipocine Inc. Investors of..
BU
11/21FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
11/18LIPOCINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
11/18LIPOCINE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
11/18LPCN Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
11/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/15The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Li..
BU
11/15ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
BU
11/14LIPOCINE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14LIPOCINE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,20 M
EBIT 2019 -12,5 M
Net income 2019 -12,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,89x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 79,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 16,0 M
Chart LIPOCINE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lipocine Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIPOCINE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,75  $
Last Close Price 0,45  $
Spread / Highest target 349%
Spread / Average Target 293%
Spread / Lowest Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mahesh V. Patel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Morgan R. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony DelConte Chief Medical Director
John W. Higuchi Director
Richard Dana Ono Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIPOCINE INC.-65.76%16
GILEAD SCIENCES7.50%85 068
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.82%57 023
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.20%40 340
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.56%20 344
GENMAB48.10%15 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group