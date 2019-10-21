Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust : Fitch Assigns Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'BB' Final Rating

10/21/2019 Press Release

Fitch Assigns Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'BB' Final Rating

Fitch Ratings - Singapore - 21 October 2019:

Fitch has assigned Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) a final Long-TermForeign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook, and a final rating of 'BB' to its USD250 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due in 2024. The bonds are issued by LMIRT's wholly owned subsidiary, LMIRT Capital Pte. Ltd., and guaranteed by Perpetual (Asia) Limited in its capacity as the trustee of LMIRT.

The final IDR follow LMIRT's announcement that the company and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, B-/Stable) have agreed to extend the deadline for the completion of the segregation process and the long stop date to complete the Lippo Mall Puri acquisition to 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020, from the previous plan to complete them in 2H19. The expected IDR assigned to LMIRT on 3 June 2019 was based on the assumption that LMIRT will complete the acquisition in 2H19 and maintain a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio (net debt/investment property value) of around 35% after the acquisition.

The delay in completing the Lippo Mall Puri acquisition does not impact LMIRT's rating. We believe that Lippo Mall Puri does not materially change LMIRT business risk profile, while LMIRT's financial profile, characterised by FFO fixed-charge coverage of around 2x and LTV ratio of around 35%, is consistent with its rating. In any case, Fitch had assumed that that the acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri would be funded using a combination of debt and equity such that LMIRT maintains an LTV ratio of 35%.

The final ratings on the USD250 million senior unsecured notes follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received and is the same as the expected rating assigned on 3 June 2019.

Key Rating Drivers

Largest Indonesian Shopping-Mall Portfolio: LMIRT's shopping-mall portfolio is the largest in Indonesia with net lettable area (NLA) of 910,749 square meters, more than 3,697 tenants and estimated annual shopper traffic of

169.8 million as of 31 December 2018. Fitch expects the portfolio's average occupancy rate to hover around 91%-92% over the next two years, which is above the current industry average of 81%-83%. The above- average occupancy reflects LMIRT's well-located assets and favourable demand-supply dynamics in most of its catchment areas.

LMIRT's lease expiry profile is manageable with 4.9% of NLA expiring from 30 September 2019 to 31 December 2019 and 18.9% in 2020. In addition, leases that are not coming up for renewal have built-in annual rental increases and Fitch expects the performance of several of LMIRT's under-utilised shopping malls to improve. These factors support Fitch's forecast of modest EBITDA growth over the medium term.

Ring-Fenced from Lippo: Fitch rates LMIRT on a standalone basis because we believe the trust is sufficiently ring-fenced from Lippo, which owns 31.57% of LMIRT's equity and controls the trust's manager. LMIRT has right of first refusal over Lippo's shopping malls, and a large portion of its malls were purchased from its sponsor. However, LMIRT, as a REIT listed in Singapore, is subject to stringent regulations that require two independent valuations and minority unitholders' approval for related-party transactions. Fitch believes these rules sufficiently mitigate the risks that such transactions are detrimental to minority unitholders.