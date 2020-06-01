LiqTech International : Announces $8 Million Private Placement

Log in
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(LIQT)
06/01/2020 | 04:46am EDT

BALLERUP, Denmark, May 21, 2020 - LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) ('LiqTech'), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors (the 'Private Placement').

The Private Placement will consist of common stock and pre-funded warrants totaling 1.6 million shares issued to the investors at $5.00 per share, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $8 million to the Company. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about May 22, 2020 and is subject to standard closing conditions. LiqTech intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for additional working capital to support negotiations and delivery of potential future filtration project orders, potential targeted strategic tuck-in acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is serving as exclusive placement agent on the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LiqTech International, Inc.:

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Company Contact:Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer
LiqTech International, Inc.
Phone: +45 5197 0908
www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact:Robert Blum
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (602) 889-9700
liqt@lythampartners.com
www.lythampartners.com

