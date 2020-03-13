Log in
LiqTech International, Inc. : to Discuss Fiscal Year 2019 Results on Thursday, March 26, 2020

03/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, will report financial results for its fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results.

Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 535-2206 or (412) 902-6741

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until April 2, 2020 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10140410.

Transcript: A transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the LiqTech website following the conclusion of the call at https://www.liqtech.com/investor-relations/.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.
LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Blum

LiqTech International

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: +45 5197 0908

Phone: (602) 889-9700

sma@liqtech.com

liqt@lythampartners.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liqtech-international-inc-to-discuss-fiscal-year-2019-results-on-thursday-march-26-2020-301022798.html

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
