LiqTech International : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference

06/01/2020 | 04:46am EDT

BALLERUP, Denmark, May 13, 2020 - LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) ('LiqTech'), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the May 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00am ET (6:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of LiqTech's website at www.liqtech.comor can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2364/34680. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on May 21, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.comor visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements.' Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact:Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer
LiqTech International, Inc.
Phone: +45 5197 0908
www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact:Robert Blum
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (602) 889-9700
liqt@lythampartners.com
www.lythampartners.com

Disclaimer

LiqTech International Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:45:09 UTC
