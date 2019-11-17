Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd Investor Conference Call

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - LNG Limited (ASX:LNG) (FRA:LI5) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) invites analysts, shareholders, and other interested parties to join a conference call with senior management on Wednesday, 20 November, at 9:00 a.m. (AEDT- Sydney Time) which is 4:00 p.m. (U.S. - CST) on Tuesday, 19 November, or 5:00 p.m. EST. During the call, senior management will discuss the results of the Company's recent Annual General Meeting.



The conference call will be recorded and placed on the Company's website.



Conference call (toll free) numbers are as follows:



Australia: 1800 123 296 or +61 2 8038 5221



Outside Australia:



Canada: 1 855 5616 766

China: 4001 203 085

Hong Kong: 30082034

India: 1800 2666 836

Japan: 0120 994 669

New Zealand: 0800 452 782 Singapore: 800 616 2288

United Kingdom: 0808 234 0757

United States: 1 855 293 1544



After dialing the conference call number above, please then dial the:

CONFERENCE ID: 9099685







About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:



Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:



- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;



- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;



- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and



- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.





Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Liquefied Natural Gas Limited T: +1-713-815-6920 E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com Mr. Andrew Gould Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited T: +61-8-9366-3700 E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au