Liquefied Natural Gas : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

September 28, 2018

Dear Sir or Madam,

LATE LODGEMENT OF APPENDIX 3Y

Please find attached an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr. Douglas Michael Steuert.

The attached Appendix 3Y was not lodged within the 5 Business Days referred to in Listing Rule 3.19A.2 due to an administrative oversight. As soon as the oversight was detected, the Company contacted ASX and released the Appendix 3Y.

1. On July 26, 2018 Mr Steuert obtained the General Counsel's approval to purchase Company securities as required for all trades in Company securities in accordance with the Company's Securities Trading Policy.

2. On July 30, 2018 Mr Steuert bought 20,000 American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Over The Counter (OTC: LNGLY). However, the purchase was not subsequently reported to the Company's General Counsel.

3. The Company has a set procedure in place to ensure Directors are able to meet their disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A. There is also a requirement in the Company's Securities Trading Policy that Directors notify the Company's General Counsel of any dealing in Company securities within 2 working days.

4. The Company considers its current arrangements are adequate for ensuring timely notification, and that the failure to do so on this occasion is due to an oversight, which was an inadvertent and isolated event. However, to prevent any reoccurrence, the Chairman of the Board has reminded all Directors of their obligations under the Company's Securities Trading Policy and the requirements of the ASX Rules and holdings will be regularly reviewed and formally updated.

Yours Faithfully,

Kinga Doris

General Counsel and Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director DOUGLAS MICHAEL STEUERT Date of last notice 19 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. n/a Date of change 30 July 2018 No. of securities held prior to change • 140,509 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

• 31,520 LNGLY ADRs

• 138,240 NED Rights Class United States Level 1 American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Over The Counter (OTC: LNGLY). Note that the ADR : Ordinary Share Ratio is 1:4 Number acquired 20,000 LNGLY ADRs, representing 80,000 Ordinary Shares. Number disposed Nil

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation • 9,969 @ US$2.13 for each ADR

• 3,131 @ US$2.10 for each ADR

• 2,500 @ US$2.07 for each ADR

• 2,500 @ US$2.12 for each ADR

• 1,500 @ US$2.09 for each ADR

• 300@US$2.08 for each ADR

• 100@US$2.11 for each ADR No. of securities held after change • 140,509 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

• 51,520 LNGLY ADRs

• 138,240 NED Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back OTC Market Purchase.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract n/a Nature of interest n/a Name of registered holder (if issued securities) n/a Date of change n/a No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed n/a Interest acquired n/a Interest disposed n/a Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation n/a Interest after change n/a

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? n/a If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? n/a

