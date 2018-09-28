Liquefied Natural Gas : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited The Park Business Centre
September 28, 2018
Dear Sir or Madam,
LATE LODGEMENT OF APPENDIX 3Y
Please find attached an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr. Douglas Michael Steuert.
The attached Appendix 3Y was not lodged within the 5 Business Days referred to in Listing Rule 3.19A.2 due to an administrative oversight. As soon as the oversight was detected, the Company contacted ASX and released the Appendix 3Y.
1. On July 26, 2018 Mr Steuert obtained the General Counsel's approval to purchase Company securities as required for all trades in Company securities in accordance with the Company's Securities Trading Policy.
2. On July 30, 2018 Mr Steuert bought 20,000 American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Over The Counter (OTC: LNGLY). However, the purchase was not subsequently reported to the Company's General Counsel.
3. The Company has a set procedure in place to ensure Directors are able to meet their disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A. There is also a requirement in the Company's Securities Trading Policy that Directors notify the Company's General Counsel of any dealing in Company securities within 2 working days.
4. The Company considers its current arrangements are adequate for ensuring timely notification, and that the failure to do so on this occasion is due to an oversight, which was an inadvertent and isolated event. However, to prevent any reoccurrence, the Chairman of the Board has reminded all Directors of their obligations under the Company's Securities Trading Policy and the requirements of the ASX Rules and holdings will be regularly reviewed and formally updated.
Yours Faithfully,
Kinga Doris
General Counsel and Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited ABN: 19 101 676 779
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
DOUGLAS MICHAEL STEUERT
|
Date of last notice
|
19 December 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
n/a
|
Date of change
|
30 July 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
|
Class
|
United States Level 1 American Depository Receipts (ADRs) Over The Counter (OTC: LNGLY). Note that the ADR : Ordinary Share Ratio is 1:4
|
Number acquired
|
20,000 LNGLY ADRs, representing 80,000 Ordinary Shares.
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
-
• 9,969 @ US$2.13 for each ADR
-
• 3,131 @ US$2.10 for each ADR
-
• 2,500 @ US$2.07 for each ADR
-
• 2,500 @ US$2.12 for each ADR
-
• 1,500 @ US$2.09 for each ADR
-
• 300@US$2.08 for each ADR
-
• 100@US$2.11 for each ADR
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
OTC Market Purchase.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
n/a
|
Nature of interest
|
n/a
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
n/a
|
Date of change
|
n/a
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
n/a
|
Interest acquired
|
n/a
|
Interest disposed
|
n/a
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
n/a
|
Interest after change
|
n/a
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
n/a
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
n/a
