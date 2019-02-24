Liquefied Natural Gas : Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth Western Australia 6005 Ph: 61 8 9366 3700 Fax: 61 8 9429 8800 Email: lng@lnglimited.com.au Website: www.lnglimited.com.au ABN: 19 101 676 779

22 February 2019

ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2019 Half Year Results for Announcement to the Market

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG; OTC ADR: LNGLY) attaches the following information:

(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018; and

(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018.

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

APPENDIX 4D

FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

Results for announcement to the market Current reporting period:

Previous corresponding reporting period:

6 months ending December 31, 2018 6 months ending December 31, 2017

This preliminary financial report is presented in Australian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

ConsolidatedDecember 31

December 31

2018 2017

$'000 $'000

Change %Movement

Revenues from ordinary activities

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Net loss for the period attributable to members

Operating Results

439 170

16,903 13,321

16,900 13,317

158% 27%

Increase

Increase

27%

Increase

For commentary on the financial results please refer to information provided in the Directors Report in the attached interim financial report. The half-year report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual report.

Dividend and Other Returns to Shareholders

There were no dividends paid or proposed during or as at the end of the financial year. There were no share buy backs or proposed share buy backs during the financial year.

Net Tangible Assets

December 31 December 31 2018 2017 $ $ Net tangible assets per security 0.09 0.08 Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period Not applicable.

2

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

CONTENTS

Page No. Corporate Directory 3 Directors' Report 4 Auditor's Independence Declaration 7 Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 Statement of Financial Position 9 Statement of Changes in Equity 10 Statement of Cash Flows 11 Notes to the Financial Statements 12 Directors' Declaration 21 Independent Review Report 22

