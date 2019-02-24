Log in
Liquefied Natural Gas : Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

02/24/2019 | 04:57pm EST

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth Western Australia 6005

Ph: 61 8 9366 3700 Fax: 61 8 9429 8800

Email: lng@lnglimited.com.au Website: www.lnglimited.com.au ABN: 19 101 676 779

22 February 2019

ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2019 Half Year Results for Announcement to the Market

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG; OTC ADR: LNGLY) attaches the following information:

  • (i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018; and

  • (ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018.

Yours sincerely

Andrew Gould

Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

For further information, contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield

Mr. Andrew Gould

Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations

Joint Company Secretary

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

+1 713 815 6920

+61 (0)8 9366 3700

mhirschfield@lnglimited.com

AGould@lnglimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements may be set out within this correspondence. Such statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to our forward-looking statement disclosure contained on our website at www.LNGLimited.com.au and to the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly, or revise, forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

APPENDIX 4D

FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

Results for announcement to the market Current reporting period:

Previous corresponding reporting period:

6 months ending December 31, 2018 6 months ending December 31, 2017

This preliminary financial report is presented in Australian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

ConsolidatedDecember 31

December 31

2018 2017

$'000 $'000

Change %Movement

Revenues from ordinary activities

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Net loss for the period attributable to members

Operating Results

439 170

16,903 13,321

16,900 13,317

158% 27%

Increase

Increase

27%

Increase

For commentary on the financial results please refer to information provided in the Directors Report in the attached interim financial report. The half-year report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual report.

Dividend and Other Returns to Shareholders

There were no dividends paid or proposed during or as at the end of the financial year. There were no share buy backs or proposed share buy backs during the financial year.

Net Tangible Assets

December 31

December 31

2018

2017

$

$

Net tangible assets per security

0.09

0.08

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

Not applicable.

2

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

ABN 19 101 676 779

CONTENTS

Page No.

Corporate Directory

3

Directors' Report

4

Auditor's Independence Declaration

7

Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Statement of Financial Position

9

Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Statement of Cash Flows

11

Notes to the Financial Statements

12

Directors' Declaration

21

Independent Review Report

22

Page 2 of 23

Disclaimer

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 21:56:03 UTC
