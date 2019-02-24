Liquefied Natural Gas : Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

22 February 2019
ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited - FY 2019 Half Year Results for Announcement to the Market
In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG; OTC ADR: LNGLY) attaches the following information:
LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED
ABN 19 101 676 779
APPENDIX 4D
FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2018
Results for announcement to the market Current reporting period:
Previous corresponding reporting period:
6 months ending December 31, 2018 6 months ending December 31, 2017
This preliminary financial report is presented in Australian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
ConsolidatedDecember 31
December 31
2018 2017
$'000 $'000
Change %Movement
Revenues from ordinary activities
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
Net loss for the period attributable to members
Operating Results
439 170
16,903 13,321
16,900 13,317
158% 27%
Increase
Increase
27%
Increase
For commentary on the financial results please refer to information provided in the Directors Report in the attached interim financial report. The half-year report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual report.
Dividend and Other Returns to Shareholders
There were no dividends paid or proposed during or as at the end of the financial year. There were no share buy backs or proposed share buy backs during the financial year.
Net Tangible Assets
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
$
|
$
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
|
Not applicable.
2
FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF - YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2018
