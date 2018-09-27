Log in
LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (LNG)
Liquefied Natural Gas : LNG Limited extends Meridian LNG Offtake Agreement

09/27/2018 | 01:01am CEST

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE 27 September 2018

LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE AGREEMENT

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG, OTC ADR: LNGLY)(LNGL or the Company) through its 100% owned project company, Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia) and Meridian LNG Holdings Corporation (Meridian LNG) have agreed to extend the financial close date of their legally binding offtake agreement to 31 December 2018. This three-month extension continues to allow both parties to maintain commercial flexibility. All other provisions of the governing agreements not specifically amended by this extension remain in full force and effect.

LNGL's agreement with Meridian LNG was signed on 23 July 2015 and included firm capacity rights at Magnolia for up to 2 mtpa for an initial term of 20 years with an option to extend by a further five years.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield

Mr. Andrew Gould

Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations

Joint Company Secretary

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

+1 713 815 6920

+61 (0)8 9366 3700

mhirschfield@lnglimited.com

AGould@lnglimited.com.au

ABOUT LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

LNGL is an ASX listed company (Code: LNG and OTC ADR: LNGLY) whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

  • • Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

  • • Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 - 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

  • • Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

  • • LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (08) 9366 3700 Facsimile: (08) 9429 8800

Email: LNG@LNGLimited.com.au Website: www.LNGLimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements may be set out within this correspondence. Such statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to our forward-looking statement disclosure contained on our website atwww.LNGLimited.com.auand to the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly, or revise, forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Disclaimer

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:00:04 UTC
