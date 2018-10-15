Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd North American Gas Forum Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) provides the Company's latest presentation at North American Gas Forum.



Vision: World's premier provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions



LNG CONTRACTS: OLD IS STILL NEW



- Continued support for long term contracts



- Contracts must be with credit worthy customers



- Financing for these projects is readily available



- A balanced portfolio for an LNG buyer requires some long-term contracts



o 40 percent: Long-term



o 40 percent: 3 to 5 year contracts



o 20 percent: spot cargoes



Long-term contracts ensure the stability of the next LNG wave



LNG -THE NEXT GLOBAL COMMODITY



- Traders all showing interest



- Ships must be built



- Trading hubs are needed



- Opportunities abound as the global market develops



The commoditization of LNG is a tremendous opportunity for developing projects



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EA2WP5T7







About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:



Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:



- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;



- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;



- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and



- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company’s OSMR(R) LNG liquefaction process, a mid-scale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.





Source:



Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd





Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Liquefied Natural Gas Limited T: +1-713-815-6920 E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com Mr. Andrew Gould Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited T: +61-8-9366-3700 E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au