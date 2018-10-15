Log in
LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (LNG)
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd North American Gas Forum Presentation

10/15/2018 | 12:40am CEST
North American Gas Forum Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) provides the Company's latest presentation at North American Gas Forum.

Vision: World's premier provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions

LNG CONTRACTS: OLD IS STILL NEW

- Continued support for long term contracts

- Contracts must be with credit worthy customers

- Financing for these projects is readily available

- A balanced portfolio for an LNG buyer requires some long-term contracts

o 40 percent: Long-term

o 40 percent: 3 to 5 year contracts

o 20 percent: spot cargoes

Long-term contracts ensure the stability of the next LNG wave

LNG -THE NEXT GLOBAL COMMODITY

- Traders all showing interest

- Ships must be built

- Trading hubs are needed

- Opportunities abound as the global market develops

The commoditization of LNG is a tremendous opportunity for developing projects

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EA2WP5T7



About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company’s OSMR(R) LNG liquefaction process, a mid-scale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.



Source:

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd



Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield
Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +1-713-815-6920
E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com

Mr. Andrew Gould
Joint Company Secretary
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +61-8-9366-3700
E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
