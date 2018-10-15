Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd North American Gas Forum Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) provides the Company's latest presentation at North American Gas Forum.
Vision: World's premier provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions
LNG CONTRACTS: OLD IS STILL NEW
- Continued support for long term contracts
- Contracts must be with credit worthy customers
- Financing for these projects is readily available
- A balanced portfolio for an LNG buyer requires some long-term contracts
o 40 percent: Long-term
o 40 percent: 3 to 5 year contracts
o 20 percent: spot cargoes
Long-term contracts ensure the stability of the next LNG wave
LNG -THE NEXT GLOBAL COMMODITY
- Traders all showing interest
- Ships must be built
- Trading hubs are needed
- Opportunities abound as the global market develops
The commoditization of LNG is a tremendous opportunity for developing projects
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EA2WP5T7
About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:
- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;
- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;
- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and
- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company’s OSMR(R) LNG liquefaction process, a mid-scale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.
