Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd Preliminary Financial Report

Company Overview and Review of Operations



Liquefied Natural Gas Limited's (LNGL, the Company or the Group) corporate offices are based in Perth, Western Australia, with offices in Houston, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.



The Company is developing LNG export terminal projects in the United States and in Canada having combined aggregate design production capacity of nearly 20 mtpa. Our portfolio consists of 100 percent ownership of the following companies:



- Magnolia LNG LLC (Magnolia LNG), an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal development in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.;



- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), an 8-12 mtpa LNG export terminal development at Point Tupper in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada;



- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw Pipeline), that is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and



- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, owner of LNGL's patented optimized single mixed refrigerant (OSMR(R)) liquefaction process technology.



Our Vision is to be the world's premier provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions.



Our Mission is to create value by delivering safe, reliable, energy-efficient, and flexible mid-scale natural gas liquefaction solutions to our customers at the industry's lowest full cycle cost, while minimizing our ecological impact.



This focused approach distinguishes LNGL as a pure LNG infrastructure investment opportunity.



LNGL conducts business in an ethical, fair, and honest manner. We are committed to participating in the highly competitive global LNG industry with the highest degree of integrity, absent use of any corrupt practices to obtain a business advantage. We aim to secure and safeguard an appropriate "License to Operate" in all our operations and do so through active engagement with our host communities and key stakeholders. We embrace as core values the virtues of a safe and diverse workplace; a performance culture that awards integrity, innovation, and respect for others; and a business approach that partners with all stakeholders to deliver our strategy while minimizing impacts to the ecology.



Our business model applies the Company's wholly owned and developed OSMR(R) LNG process technology, which centers on delivering four key principles: the industry's lowest full cycle cost; optimized plant energy efficiency; shortened development and construction schedules; and an overall smaller ecological impact footprint, including reduced carbon emissions, with no additional technology risk relative to other proposed projects.



We apply a three-path execution strategy to realize our Vision.



Path 1: Develop projects using our OSMR(R) Technology Solutions



Path 2: Use OSMR(R) Technology Solutions to gain entry into new and existing third-party projects



Path 3: License the OSMR(R) technology to third-parties



The Company's 'Energy Link' strategy is to safely develop mid-scale LNG export terminals to link proven gas reserves with existing LNG buyers. We aim to remain at the forefront of approach to LNG development and processing technology to ensure the Company's LNG terminal development projects are world competitive in terms of capital and operating costs, operating efficiencies, and ecological impact. We seek to ensure our neighboring communities benefit from our operations on an enduring basis while we minimize and mitigate any potential impact of our presence. Our mission is to create substantial shareholder value through successful execution of our 'Energy Link' strategy, distinguishing LNGL as a pure LNG infrastructure investment opportunity. This entails safely developing mid-scale, low cost, efficient and reliable LNG liquefaction terminals to serve the international energy market's demand for natural gas. This integrates demonstrated skills in identifying and securing strategically located project sites, with development of these sites in a rapid, cost effective manner.



We are continually evaluating additional growth opportunities that would benefit from our strategy.



