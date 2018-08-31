Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd    LNG   AU000000LNG0

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (LNG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd Preliminary Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:35am CEST
Preliminary Financial Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) provides the Company's Preliminary Financial Report.

Company Overview and Review of Operations

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited's (LNGL, the Company or the Group) corporate offices are based in Perth, Western Australia, with offices in Houston, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Company is developing LNG export terminal projects in the United States and in Canada having combined aggregate design production capacity of nearly 20 mtpa. Our portfolio consists of 100 percent ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG LLC (Magnolia LNG), an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal development in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), an 8-12 mtpa LNG export terminal development at Point Tupper in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw Pipeline), that is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, owner of LNGL's patented optimized single mixed refrigerant (OSMR(R)) liquefaction process technology.

Our Vision is to be the world's premier provider of mid-scale LNG liquefaction solutions.

Our Mission is to create value by delivering safe, reliable, energy-efficient, and flexible mid-scale natural gas liquefaction solutions to our customers at the industry's lowest full cycle cost, while minimizing our ecological impact.

This focused approach distinguishes LNGL as a pure LNG infrastructure investment opportunity.

LNGL conducts business in an ethical, fair, and honest manner. We are committed to participating in the highly competitive global LNG industry with the highest degree of integrity, absent use of any corrupt practices to obtain a business advantage. We aim to secure and safeguard an appropriate "License to Operate" in all our operations and do so through active engagement with our host communities and key stakeholders. We embrace as core values the virtues of a safe and diverse workplace; a performance culture that awards integrity, innovation, and respect for others; and a business approach that partners with all stakeholders to deliver our strategy while minimizing impacts to the ecology.

Our business model applies the Company's wholly owned and developed OSMR(R) LNG process technology, which centers on delivering four key principles: the industry's lowest full cycle cost; optimized plant energy efficiency; shortened development and construction schedules; and an overall smaller ecological impact footprint, including reduced carbon emissions, with no additional technology risk relative to other proposed projects.

We apply a three-path execution strategy to realize our Vision.

Path 1: Develop projects using our OSMR(R) Technology Solutions

Path 2: Use OSMR(R) Technology Solutions to gain entry into new and existing third-party projects

Path 3: License the OSMR(R) technology to third-parties

The Company's 'Energy Link' strategy is to safely develop mid-scale LNG export terminals to link proven gas reserves with existing LNG buyers. We aim to remain at the forefront of approach to LNG development and processing technology to ensure the Company's LNG terminal development projects are world competitive in terms of capital and operating costs, operating efficiencies, and ecological impact. We seek to ensure our neighboring communities benefit from our operations on an enduring basis while we minimize and mitigate any potential impact of our presence. Our mission is to create substantial shareholder value through successful execution of our 'Energy Link' strategy, distinguishing LNGL as a pure LNG infrastructure investment opportunity. This entails safely developing mid-scale, low cost, efficient and reliable LNG liquefaction terminals to serve the international energy market's demand for natural gas. This integrates demonstrated skills in identifying and securing strategically located project sites, with development of these sites in a rapid, cost effective manner.

We are continually evaluating additional growth opportunities that would benefit from our strategy.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QTZ7X467



About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company’s OSMR(R) LNG liquefaction process, a mid-scale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.



Source:

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd



Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield
Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +1-713-815-6920
E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com

Mr. Andrew Gould
Joint Company Secretary
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
T: +61-8-9366-3700
E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD
04:35aLiquefied Natural Gas Ltd Preliminary Financial Report
AW
08/20LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Power division set to use furnace oil instead of RLNG to..
AQ
08/18LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Amarinth secures $750K of API 610 pump orders for Coral ..
AQ
08/17LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : PLL's inefficiency in managing imports causes Rs1.50bn i..
AQ
08/14LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC; Application ..
AQ
08/11LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : 'Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Worth $313 Billion in 2..
AQ
08/10LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Mexico Pacific Limited LLC; Application for Long-Term, M..
AQ
08/10LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : LNG) Infrastructure Market Is Set to Grow to $63,606m in..
AQ
08/09LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Market Will S..
AQ
08/08LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Nigeria aims to become the 3rd largest LNG exporter in t..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/06Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) Presents At CWC Japan LNG & Gas Summit - Slides.. 
2017Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLF) Australia Road Show Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLF) 1H 2017 results - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 0,30 M
EBIT 2018 -29,4 M
Net income 2018 -29,2 M
Finance 2018 45,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1 285x
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 431 M
Chart LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,64  AUD
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory M. Vesey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul J. Cavicchi Chairman
John Baguley Chief Operating Officer
Michael Reed Mott Chief Financial Officer
Richard Jonathan Beresford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD77.65%314
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.98%83 729
CNOOC LTD23.35%78 463
EOG RESOURCES10.07%68 328
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.76%61 262
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.32%43 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.