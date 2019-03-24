Liquefied Natural Gas : US DOE Expands Magnolia FTA Export Capacity to 8.8 mtpa

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

25 March 2019

US DOE EXPANDS MAGNOLIA FTA EXPORT CAPACITY TO 8.8 MTPA

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG, OTC ADR: LNGLY) (LNGL or the Company) has received notice from the United States Department of Energy (DOE) that the agency has granted authorisation for the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Magnolia LNG LLC (Magnolia), to expand its export capacity to 8.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG to countries that have free trade agreements (FTA) with the United States.

This approval provides an 0.8 mtpa increase from the DOE's initial FTA approval orders. The DOE's initial approval was granted on 26 February 2013 allowing Magnolia to export up to 4 mtpa of LNG to FTA countries. A subsequent 5 March 2014 order granted approval for an additional 4 mtpa.

The DOE authorisation is valid for LNG sales over a term of up to 25 years commencing on the earlier of the date of first export or ten years from the date of the initial authorisation (26 February 2023).

Magnolia previously received approval from the DOE to export LNG to countries with which the United States has not entered into a free trade agreement (non-FTA approval) on 30 November 2016.

Greg Vesey, LNGL Managing Director and CEO, advised, "We are very pleased to have successfully received DOE's approval to export more gas to FTA countries from Magnolia. This approval, coupled with FERC's awaited authorisation for the increase, gives us added flexibility for our customers and will provide additional value for our shareholders. We thank the DOE staff for their prompt response. Our discussions with offtakers are at an advanced stage, and we know they will see this action by the DOE as a positive development for Magnolia."

For further information, contact: Mr. Micah Hirschfield Mr. Andrew Gould Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Limited Liquefied Natural Gas Limited +1 713 815 6920 +61 (0)8 9366 3700 mhirschfield@lnglimited.com AGould@lnglimited.com.au ABOUT MAGNOLIA LNG PROJECT

Magnolia LNG proposes to construct and operate up to four liquefaction production trains, each with a capacity of 2.2 mtpa or greater using the Company's patented OSMR® LNG process technology. Construction and operation includes two 160,000 m3 full containment storage tanks, ship, barge, and truck loading facilities, and supporting infrastructure. The LSTK EPC contract includes all elements of the project necessary to bring the facility into full guaranteed production operations. Magnolia LNG is fully permitted, having received its FERC Order and both FTA and non-FTA approval from the DOE. Final investment decision and initiation of construction is expected upon execution of sufficient offtake agreements to support financing.

ABOUT LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LIMITED

LNGL is an ASX listed company (Code: LNG and OTC ADR: LNGLY) whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

• Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

• Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 - 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

• Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

• LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 Telephone: (08) 9366 3700 Facsimile: (08) 9429 8800

Email: LNG@LNGLimited.com.au Website: www.LNGLimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements may be set out within this correspondence. Such statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to our forward-looking statement disclosure contained on our website atwww.LNGLimited.com.auand to the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly, or revise, forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.