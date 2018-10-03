Log in
LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. (LQDT)
10+ Acre Mobile Home Park at Auction

10/03/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

WESTMINSTER, S.C., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuctionDeals is pleased to announce the auction of a 10.12 acre mobile home park in Westminster, South Carolina. The property is being sold by Resort Marketing International and bidding is open to the public. Interested buyers can view the property on the online surplus auction website auctiondeals.com.

Mobile Home Park for Sale
AuctionDeals.com


logoauction2.jpg


The property is located on Antler Drive in Westminster, which is in Oconee County. The property is within walking distance to Lake Hartwell, a 43,000-acre fresh water lake. 

The park includes 24 mobile homes and one extra space that is also rented.  All homes are currently occupied and bring in an average income of $12,500 per month.  The streets are paved with a parking pad for each lot, and each home is in great condition.  

“There is no need for immediate renovations as the property is in great shape! This is an awesome investment opportunity with a projected $150,000 in yearly income. Just start collecting rent every month,” says John Gilbreath, Manager of Resort Marketing International.

The 10.12-acre mobile home park is available at auction until October 16th and has an opening bid of $575,000. There is no reserve set for this auction, but a $5,000 bid deposit is required before placing a bid.

To view Resort Marketing’s ongoing auctions, go to auctiondeals.com/ResortMarketing.

If you would like to place a bid on this property, you must be a registered bidder on AuctionDeals.com. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed on the AuctionDeals bidder registration page.

About AuctionDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

AuctionDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and over three million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com. http://www.liquidityservicesinc.com.

Media Contact:
Angela Jones
AuctionDeals
334-301-7823
ajones@auctiondeals.com                   

John Gilbreath
Resort Marketing Int.
(864) 364-4560
resortmarketingllc@gmail.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b0cb5da-02ee-4450-ac85-82733651e716


© GlobeNewswire 2018
