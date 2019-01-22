Log in
Elite Racing Trailer for Sale on AuctionDeals.com

01/22/2019 | 01:55pm EST

SOPHIA, N.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roy Hill Ellis Drag Racing School is currently selling a 2005 Elite racing car trailer on the online auction website AuctionDeals.com.

Elite Racing Trailer
Elite Racing Trailer in Sophia, NC


logoauction.jpg


The Elite trailer will hold up to three cars, two up top and one on the bottom. It is equipped with three axles and is 56 feet long.  The exterior is bright red with numerous sponsor decals including Coca-Cola, Goodyear, and Ford, to name a few.

The interior of the trailer is equipped with a seating and lounge area, with television, in a modern dark gray and black color palette. Additionally, the trailer includes a kitchenette area and a state-of-the-art restroom with shower. Black cabinets and stainless-steel countertops line the walls of the trailer, providing plenty of storage.

The trailer is said to be in immaculate condition with no known defects or issues. The condition of the trailer can be viewed in the detailed photos provided on the AuctionDeals website.

All interested buyers must be a registered bidder on AuctionDeals.com in order to bid on the trailer before the auction end date, January 29th. Bidder registration is easy and free and can be completed on the AuctionDeals bidder registration page.

About AuctionDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

AuctionDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and over three million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones                                                                                         
AuctionDeals                                                                                        
334-301-7823                                                                                      
ajones@auctiondeals.com                                                                

Roy Hill
Roy Hill Enterprises Inc., NC
(336) 402-5227
info@royhilldragracingschool.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25f8e47-ff64-4974-80c3-3f1920cb14b3

LSIWaveLogo_withtagline_2015_01Sml.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
