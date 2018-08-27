Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its upcoming sales of biopharmaceutical assets. Information about the sales can be found on GoIndustry DoveBid ( www.go-dove.com ), a Liquidity Services marketplace where more than $450 million of biopharmaceutical assets from small, medium-size and Fortune 1000 companies have been sold to a global audience of registered industry buyers.



Sellers can expect their assets to gain greater visibility through Liquidity Services’ massive marketplace, use of digital advertising, search engine marketing, geographic marketing and other industry-leading marketing technologies. Additionally, www.go-dove.com provides asset information, including photos, videos and due diligence information, which builds buyers’ confidence when preparing to bid.

Featured sales include:

BioPharma Equipment North America - Event #501779 opens on September 4, 2018 and features 178 lots from DSM and several other major Biotech companies including biotech, biopharmaceutical processing, and laboratory equipment. Assets are located nationwide and include HPLC systems, Flow Cytometers, Cell Sorters and more. Bidding will remain open until September 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

BioPharma Equipment Auction – Closure of Major Diagnostic Testing Equipment Manufacturer - Event #502009/10 is a standalone event featuring over 1,200 lots of biotech and pharmaceutical laboratory equipment resulting from the closure of a renowned, privately-held blood testing and health technology company in Newark, CA. The late model assets include a BD LSR Fortessa Tecan Freedom Liquid Handlers, Shimadzu HPLC’s, FTI Spectrophotometer, GE AKTA purifier FPLC systems, and much more. The auction is being conducted from our North Las Vegas, NV staging facility. Bidding will conclude over a two-day period on September 12-13, 2018.

Biopharma Equipment North America - Event # 501780 includes biotech, pharmaceutical processing, and laboratory assets located nationwide such as a Waters ZQ 2000 LC/MS System, Sartorius Micro Balance, HPLC Systems and more. Bidding will remain open until September 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

GoIndustry DoveBid (Go-Dove), a Liquidity Services marketplace, provides professional buyers with access to an unparalleled variety and volume of surplus business assets from Liquidity Services' more than 11,000 clients, which include Fortune 1000 and Global 500 organizations as well as government agencies. Go-Dove offers buyers excellent deals on surplus assets in over 500 categories, with thousands of items auctioned off every week.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 11,000 sellers worldwide. With over $7 billion in completed transactions, and more than 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Julie Davis

Senior Director

202.467.6868 ext. 2234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com