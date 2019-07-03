Log in
LISI

(FII)
LISI : ANNOUNCES THE TRANSFER OF ITS ACTIVITIES SHEET METAL PRIMARY PARTS AND ASSEMBLY (INDRAERO SIREN AND LISI AEROSPACE CREUZET MOROCCO) TO A FUND MANAGED BY QUANTUM CAPITAL PARTNER

Paris, July 3rd, 2019

LISI ANNOUNCES THE TRANSFER OF ITS ACTIVITIES SHEET METAL PRIMARY PARTS AND ASSEMBLY (INDRAERO SIREN AND LISI AEROSPACE CREUZET MOROCCO)

TO A FUND MANAGED BY QUANTUM CAPITAL PARTNERS

In line with the press release dated March 28, 2019, LISI AEROSPACE announces that it has definitively completed the sale of all the shares of its two subsidiaries, INDRAERO SIREN and LISI AEROSPACE CREUZET MAROC, whose main activities are sheet metal primary parts and assembly of aerostructures to a fund managed by QUANTUM CAPITAL PARTNERS.

QUANTUM CAPITAL PARTNERS aims to accelerate its development in aerospace by bringing together all its aerospace activities under the same brand Aviagroup Industries with the goal to generate operational synergies and targeting a critical size greater than € 100 million.

INDRAERO SIREN is located in Argenton sur Creuse and Déols where it employs 422 employees, LISI AEROSPACE CREUZET MAROC is based in Casablanca with 283 employees - the group achieved a turnover of 61 €M in 2018 based on significant positions at Airbus and Safran.

LISI AEROSPACE will consolidate its fasteners activities and continue to focus on complex primary parts derived from strategic technologies on which the group intends to develop, including forging, forming or extrusion.

Contact LISI

Contact AVIAGROUP INDUSTRIES

Emmanuel VIELLARD

Frédéric SAIZY

Phone: +33 3 84 57 00 77

Phone: + 33 1 40 80 59 82

Mail:emmanuel.viellard@lisi-group.com

Mail:frederic.saizy@secanaerospace.com

Website:www.lisi-group.com

Website:www.secanaerospace.com

Bilal ANBARI

Phone: 24 01 84 77 7

Mail:bilal.anbari@aviatube.fr

Website:www.aviatube.fr

The LISI share is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A and belongs to the CAC® AERO & DEF., CAC® All Shares, CAC® Industrials indices, under ISIN code: FR 0000050353.

LISI is a worldwide leading manufacturer of fasteners and assembly components for the Aerospace, Automotive, and medical implants industries.

Reuters: GFII.PA

Bloomberg: FII FP

Disclaimer

LISI SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 20:07:08 UTC
