LISI S A : 2019 Half-yearly results

Against the backdrop of the global crisis, the LISI Group was able to adapt quickly

and strengthen its financial structure in the first half of 2020

First-half results reflect positive commercial and operational momentum up to March 15, before markets and nearly all client activity stalled in all three divisions

28.2% drop in sales compared with the first half of 2019 (-46% in Q2)

EBITDA held up well at 13.3% compared with 14.7% in the first half of 2019, due to cost and production adjustment measures implemented from the beginning of the crisis

Positive current operating profit of €22.5 million, including €58.8 million of depreciation charges

Record free cash flow of €90 million, reflecting immediate adjustments to working capital requirements

Increased financial stability with a €94 million decrease in net debt compared with December 31, 2019

Continuing focus on high value-added automotive activities with the disposal of the German company Mohr & Friedrich, and the acquisition of the remaining shares in Termax (49%)

Paris, July 24, 2020 - Today, LISI has released its results for the first half-year ended June 30, 2020. The statutory auditors conducted a limited review of the accounts, which were presented at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 23, 2020.

6 months ended June 30 H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Key elements of the income statement Revenue €M 636.7 886.2 -28.2% EBITDA €M 84.8 130.2 -34.8% EBIT €M 22.5 72.8 -69.1% Current operating margin % 3.5 8.2 -4.7 pts Income for the period attributable to equity holders of €M 4.7 24.9 -81.1% parent Diluted earnings per share € 0.09 0.47 -80.8% Key elements of the cash flow statement Operating cash flow €M 70.4 107.6 €M -37.2 Net capital expenditure €M 36.3 67.0 €M -30.7 Free Cash Flow1 €M 90.0 48.9 €M +41.1 Key components of the financial position H1 2020 12/31/2019 Net debt2 €M 237.7 331.9 €M -94.2 Ratio of net debt to shareholders' equity % 23.2% 32.6% -9.4 pts