LISI S A : 2019 Half-yearly results

08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT

Against the backdrop of the global crisis, the LISI Group was able to adapt quickly

and strengthen its financial structure in the first half of 2020

  • First-halfresults reflect positive commercial and operational momentum up to March 15, before markets and nearly all client activity stalled in all three divisions
  • Global adaptation plan deployed to ensure business continuity, prioritize protection of employees and preservation of cash flow
  1. 28.2% drop in sales compared with the first half of 2019 (-46% in Q2)
  1. EBITDA held up well at 13.3% compared with 14.7% in the first half of 2019, due to cost and production adjustment measures implemented from the beginning of the crisis
  1. Positive current operating profit of €22.5 million, including €58.8 million of depreciation charges
    1. Record free cash flow of €90 million, reflecting immediate adjustments to working capital requirements
  • Increased financial stability with a €94 million decrease in net debt compared with December 31, 2019
  • Continuing focus on high value-added automotive activities with the disposal of the German company Mohr & Friedrich, and the acquisition of the remaining shares in Termax (49%)
  • Plan to adapt to new market conditions: NEW DEAL to prepare for the future

Paris, July 24, 2020 - Today, LISI has released its results for the first half-year ended June 30, 2020. The statutory auditors conducted a limited review of the accounts, which were presented at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 23, 2020.

6 months ended June 30

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change

Key elements of the income statement

Revenue

€M

636.7

886.2

-28.2%

EBITDA

€M

84.8

130.2

-34.8%

EBIT

€M

22.5

72.8

-69.1%

Current operating margin

%

3.5

8.2

-4.7 pts

Income for the period attributable to equity holders of

€M

4.7

24.9

-81.1%

parent

Diluted earnings per share

0.09

0.47

-80.8%

Key elements of the cash flow statement

Operating cash flow

€M

70.4

107.6

€M -37.2

Net capital expenditure

€M

36.3

67.0

€M -30.7

Free Cash Flow1

€M

90.0

48.9

€M +41.1

Key components of the financial position

H1 2020

12/31/2019

Net debt2

€M

237.7

331.9

€M -94.2

Ratio of net debt to shareholders' equity

%

23.2%

32.6%

-9.4 pts

  1. Free Cash Flow: operating cash flow minus net capital expenditure and changes in working capital requirements.
  2. Of which €71.6 million of the debt increase was due to IFRS 16 in 2019 and €78.0 in 2020.

Despite the unprecedented current situation, the Group has proven that it can adapt while continuing to focus on its high value-added activities. This resilience is encouraging for the future as regards the Group's ability to maintain positive profitability and generate a good level of cash surplus.

Nevertheless, the results for the current financial year should be impacted by the planned cost savings in the second half-year. The Group's financial stability remains intact, allowing further consolidation of the value chain in its various businesses.

LISI has therefore confirmed its strategic ambition for long-term growth. The Group's "NEW DEAL" adaptation plan will support this process, through its business relaunch and industrial rescaling phases. As it enters a phase of repositioning, it aims at adapting to the new market conditions, and to seize any opportunities that may arise.

Disclaimer

LISI SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:51:13 UTC
