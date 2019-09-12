uBUCK Technologies Signs Definitive Commercial Agreement with Datable Technology Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC (“uBUCK”) has signed a definitive commercial agreement with Datable Technology Corp. (“Datable”).



Datable provides consumers of Fortune 500 brands with access to over 300 digital gift cards from leading companies including Starbucks, Walmart, and Target. The partnership with uBUCK provides Datable with a unique and flexible cash card offering that its brand customers are looking to provide to consumers as rewards for engagement. PLATFORM³ allows consumer brands to reward consumers for purchasing, viewing content, sharing content via social media, referring friends and completing surveys.

The strategic relationship will provide uBUCK with access to Datable’s proprietary rewards platform, allowing customers to earn rewards for payments and purchases made within uBUCK Pay digital wallet or on their uBUCK Mastercard from anywhere in the world. At the same time, Datable will integrate the uBUCK prepaid credit cards into its reward portals for consumers to purchase with their points on Datable’s client’s portals. This strategic relationship benefits both companies in strengthening their market offerings.

“We are very excited to take our strategic relationship with Datable to the next level, which we believe will result in immediate growth of the uBUCK Pay platform,” said James Youn, CEO of uBUCK. “Datable stands out in our eyes as the #1 Rewards platform on the market, as it continues to sign up well-known brands and expand its offerings. Now uBUCK is going to be a part of that and potentially gain access to millions of new users.”

During Phase I, Datable will create a loyalty program and user portal where points will be tracked for every dollar spent as well as a rewards program where points can be redeemed for uBUCK. Datable will offer instant redemption for loyalty to uBUCK customers.

“We have proven that PLATFORM³ delivers value to leading consumer brands and consumers, the uBUCK partnership is a new source of transaction-based revenues for Datable,” said Datable CEO Robert Craig. “In 2019, Datable is launching new products and applications leveraging the opt-in personally identifiable information that PLATFORM³ technology collects to generate new transaction-based revenues.”

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in decentralized digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay , its online payments platform and pin voucher solution, offers consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payments. Customers can purchase pin vouchers within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. For details about uBUCK Pay, please visit uBUCKpay.com .

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

About Datable Technology Corp.

Datable Technology Corp. has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages.

For more information, visit 3tl.com .

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.