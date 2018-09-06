Log in
LITGRID AB    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB (LGD1L)
CORRECTED: The proposal of UAB "EPSO-G" on nomination of members of LITGRID AB board was received

09/06/2018 | 09:22am CEST

LITGRID
Other information

CORRECTED: The proposal of UAB 'EPSO-G' on nomination of members of LITGRID AB board was received

The parent shareholder company UAB 'EPSO-G', based on the Company the Company Law, 25 pt.4 of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee of UAB EPSO-G (enclosed) for the second point in the schedule for the Extraordinary Shareholder meeting (2. Election of two board members of LITGRID AB) to nominate Algirdas Juozaponis and Šarūnas Nedzinskas the board members.

The individual authorised by Litgrid AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Head of Communication Division
phone. +370 616 35731
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment
The recommendation of the remuneration and appointment committee of UAB EPSO-G, 30 July 2018.

Disclaimer

AB Litgrid published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
