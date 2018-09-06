LITGRID

Other information

CORRECTED: The proposal of UAB 'EPSO-G' on nomination of members of LITGRID AB board was received

The parent shareholder company UAB 'EPSO-G', based on the Company the Company Law, 25 pt.4 of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee of UAB EPSO-G (enclosed) for the second point in the schedule for the Extraordinary Shareholder meeting (2. Election of two board members of LITGRID AB) to nominate Algirdas Juozaponis and Šarūnas Nedzinskas the board members.

Attachment

The recommendation of the remuneration and appointment committee of UAB EPSO-G, 30 July 2018.