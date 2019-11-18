Log in
LITGRID AB

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
News 
News

Litgrid : European Single Intraday Coupling Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date

11/18/2019 | 04:50am EST

European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date for 19th November with first deliveries on 20th November 2019. This confirmation follows completion of testing and preparation activities. Seven further countries to be coupled with the fourteen already operational. Clarifications on active borders provided.

Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) confirm the go-live for the second launch of SIDC (formerly known as XBID). This confirmation follows the successful completion of testing. At the go-live all borders in the coupled 7 countries will be active apart from the Swedish/Polish border, which will be temporarily set to 'inactive' status, whilst outstanding issues are resolved. Multiple NEMO arrangements are implemented in Poland. Nevertheless, Nordpool EMCO, for the initial period from the 2nd Go-Live, will be the single shipper in Poland.

Marking another important step towards expanding the single integrated European Intraday market, the target go-live with the 2 additional Local Implementation Projects will expand the continuous trading of electricity across the following countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia. They join the existing countries already operating the SIDC: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. A 3rd wave go-live is expected by the end of 2020. Confirmation is awaited on the date that the Swedish/Polish border will join and this will be communicated subsequently to Market Parties.

The SIDC solution is based on a common IT system with one Shared Order Book (SOB), a Capacity Management Module (CMM) and a Shipping Module (SM). It allows for orders entered by market participants for continuous matching in one bidding zone to be matched by orders similarly submitted by market participants in any other bidding zone within the project's reach as long as transmission capacity is available. The intraday solution supports both explicit allocation on the Croatian/Slovenian and French/German borders (as requested by the respective NRAs) and implicit continuous trading. It is in line with the EU Target model for an integrated intraday market.

European-wide intraday coupling is a key component for completing the European Internal Energy Market. With the rising share of intermittent generation in the European generation mix, connecting intraday markets through cross-border trading is an increasingly important tool for market parties to keep positions balanced. The purpose of the SIDC initiative is to increase the overall efficiency of intraday trading.

Disclaimer

AB Litgrid published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 09:49:03 UTC
