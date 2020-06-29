Log in
Automakers rev up discounts to beat coronavirus sales blues

06/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
The 2020 North American Truck of the Year, 2020 FCA Jeep Gladiator, is displayed during the award ceremony in Detroit

By Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera

In the midst of a raging pandemic, Belal Bilto, 26, a sales executive and a Manhattan resident bought a midsize pickup Jeep Gladiator this month for just over $48,000, lured by a discount of about $5,000 on the list price and a seven-year, no-interest loan.

For Bilto, who was laid off in March, and his fiancé Sabrina Moller, 28, a private chef, a car seemed a safer option to travel around during the virus outbreak. Most importantly the couple bought the truck to support a new boutique mobile catering venture.

"We went specifically for the Gladiator because the model was (being offered at) employee pricing and we also got free service after 1,000 miles and a free repair offer for a serious accident," Bilto told Reuters.

U.S. automakers are scheduled to report June and second-quarter car and light truck sales on Wednesday. Analysts are forecasting June sales will fall by 25% from a year earlier. That's an improvement from the declines in April and May, reflecting a slow recovery in retail demand hit by coronavirus shutdowns.

The second-quarter numbers reflect a peak for the U.S. auto industry's efforts to use consumer discounts, low interest loans and other incentives to prop up demand during the pandemic.

Since March, U.S. automakers have rushed to prop up demand with rich incentives to keep sales moving. The deals have been good enough and over the next few months, industry officials and analysts say sales could be hurt because of tight inventory.

"The speed at which the (automakers) stepped in to support the franchised dealer network as well as the retail consumer is historically significant," auto retailer Lithia Motors' Chief Executive Officer Bryan DeBoer told Reuters.

On a per vehicle basis, spending on discounts was at record levels for June at about $4,441 per unit, a significant 12% increase from $3,966 per unit for June 2019, according to automotive consultancy firm J.D. Power.

In April, a month after automakers halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak and a massive 40% decline in sales, per vehicle spending peaked at about $5,000 for the year, jumping about 40% from the same period a year earlier.

"The top three automakers have packed in aggressive incentives with extended financing at 0% rate for 84 months in addition to payment deferrals for up to six months," said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power.

"Before COVID, only 7% of all sales represented loan terms for 84 months. That metric shot up to 21% during the peak," Jominy said. "That's unprecedented."

Lower sales volumes mean automakers can offer hefty discounts per vehicle, while still shrinking overall spending. Total incentives offered by automakers since March until June end are estimated to be down about 12% to $18.6 billion, from a year earlier, as sales volume have fallen 28%, according to J.D. Power.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe White and Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 501 M - -
Net income 2020 200 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 3 260 M 3 260 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 320
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lithia Motors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 135,18 $
Last Close Price 143,22 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan B. DeBoer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney B. DeBoer Chairman
Christopher S. Holzshu Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Tina Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George N. Hines SVP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-2.57%3 260
CARMAX, INC.-1.24%14 091
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED86.30%3 065
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-36.66%1 109
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-5.36%738
PENDRAGON PLC-29.15%158
