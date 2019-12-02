Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lithia Motors, Inc.    LAD

LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lithia Motors : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today announced the pricing of its previously announced offer of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Private Offering") that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Private Offering is expected to close on December 9, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Lithia intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Offering to repay all amounts then outstanding under the revolving line of credit under its credit facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions, capital expenditures and other debt repayment. Pending final application, all or a portion of the net proceeds of the Private Offering may be applied to reduce indebtedness, including under Lithia's new and used vehicle floor plan facilities.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the rules promulgated thereunder.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Lithia Motors Inc.:

Lithia Motors Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265 in 2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. With a unique growth model, Lithia invests to expand and modernize its nationwide network to create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites:
www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com

Facebook:
www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Twitter:
@lithiamotors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "project", "outlook", "target", "may", "will", "would", "should", "seek", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "likely", "goal", "strategy", "future", "maintain", and "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

  • future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally);
  • changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers;
  • risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms);
  • the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other conditions which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level;
  • disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures, facilities or equipment; and
  • government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
05:50pLITHIA MOTORS : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
08:02aLITHIA MOTORS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:50aLITHIA MOTORS : Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
BU
11/18LITHIA MOTORS : Promotes Chris Holzshu to Chief Operating Officer
BU
11/07LITHIA MOTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04LITHIA MOTORS : Welcomes Florida Stores, Expands Reach to 92% of U.S.
BU
10/25LITHIA MOTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/23LITHIA MOTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
10/23LITHIA MOTORS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23LITHIA MOTORS : Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Results and Solid Same Store G..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 548 M
EBIT 2019 478 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 1 210 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 3 733 M
Chart LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lithia Motors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 164,38  $
Last Close Price 159,30  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan B. DeBoer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney B. DeBoer Chairman
Christopher S. Holzshu Chief Operating Officer
Tina Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
George N. Hines SVP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.110.38%3 733
CARMAX, INC.55.05%15 992
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.95.54%1 846
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED203.86%1 305
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED10.73%612
LOOKERS PLC-41.77%271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group