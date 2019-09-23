Log in
Lithia Motors : Audi Des Moines Named One of “Best Dealerships to Work For” by Automotive News

0
09/23/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Audi Des Moines has been named one of the 2019 “Best Dealerships to Work For” by Automotive News.

“We’ve been recognized as a ‘Best Dealership to Work For’ because of staying connected, doing things together and recognizing individual efforts,” said Brent Schettler, General Manager for the store.

This is the eighth year that Automotive News has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships in the U.S. that have excelled in creating great places to work. The program measured workplace satisfaction and talent retention through a confidential survey of employers and employees.

Audi Des Moines is profiled in today’s Automotive News special section, along with other top dealerships.

About Audi Des Moines:

Audi Des Moines is a new and used dealership that serves drivers in Des Moines, Ames, Ankeny, Waukee, Marshalltown and beyond. Audi Des Moines is part of the nationwide Lithia Motors, Inc. network.

www.audiofdesmoines.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/audidesmoines
Twitter: @AudiDesMoines

About Lithia Motors, Inc.:

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265 in 2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. With a unique growth model, Lithia reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

www.lithiamotors.com / www.lithiainvestorrelations.com / www.lithiacareers.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors
Twitter: @lithiamotors


© Business Wire 2019
