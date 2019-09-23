Lithia Motors : Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi Named One of “Best Dealerships to Work For” by Automotive News

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi has been named one of the 2019 “Best Dealerships to Work For” by Automotive News.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005168/en/

Lithia CDJR Corpus Christi sales representatives Cody Carpenter and Harold Riley (Photo: Business Wire)

“We love our customers,” said Lynn Skinner, General Manager for the store. “We truly want to earn customers for life, and we do this by having fun every day.”

This is the eighth year that Automotive News has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships in the U.S. that have excelled in creating great places to work. The program measured workplace satisfaction and talent retention through a confidential survey of employers and employees.

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi is profiled in today’s Automotive News special section, along with other top dealerships.

About Lithia Motors, Inc.:

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265 in 2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. With a unique growth model, Lithia reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

www.lithiamotors.com / www.lithiainvestorrelations.com / www.lithiacareers.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Twitter: @lithiamotors

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005168/en/