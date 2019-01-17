Lithia Motors, Inc. : Names First Chief Legal Officer

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) has announced David Stork will join the company as its first Chief Legal Officer. David has worked most of his career at JELD-WEN, Inc., most recently serving as General Counsel.

“David’s unique understanding and proactive approach to the legal discipline as a business partner, is a perfect fit with our team and culture,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO of Lithia Motors.

In his new role as CLO, David will help propel Lithia’s mission of Growth Powered by People by leveraging his experience to further innovation, diversification, mergers and acquisitions and especially the enhancement of intellectual property.

David has a bachelor’s degree from Luther College in Literature and Economics and also graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy, sell and service vehicles digitally or through our 182 nationwide locations. Our mission, Growth Powered by People drives us to grow and serve our customers wherever, whenever, and however they choose.

