Lithia Motors : Promotes Chris Holzshu to Chief Operating Officer

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) announced today that Chris Holzshu, Executive Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005280/en/

Chris Holzshu, Lithia Motors Inc. Chief Operating Officer (COO) (Photo: Business Wire)

This promotion is part of the organization’s redesign to further accelerate Lithia’s growth while also realizing the substantial earnings potential in its existing store base.

“Throughout his 17 years with Lithia, Chris has demonstrated a broad understanding of store operations, integrating acquisitions and growing platforms in step with our strategic aspirations,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors Inc. President and CEO. “His leadership will help us better leverage our talented operations team and will enable us to capture potential faster.”

Holzshu most recently served as Executive Vice President, leading regional platforms and operations teams. This followed six years as Chief Financial Officer (2010-2016) and time spent as Chief Human Resources Officer.

His financial background combined with a talent for relating to individuals at all levels of the organization will prove valuable assets in the COO role. Holzshu will continue to report to President and CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Lithia Motors Inc. has the largest coast-to-coast automotive retail network in the U.S., now reaching 92% of consumers. By activating sell-from-home technologies and other digital conveniences, Lithia is modernizing the automotive industry and will continue to expand its network and services.

About Lithia Motors Inc.:

Lithia Motors Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265 in 2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. With a unique growth model, Lithia invests to expand and modernize its nationwide network to create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites:

www.lithiamotors.com

www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

www.lithiacareers.com

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Twitter:

@lithiamotors

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005280/en/