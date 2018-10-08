Lithia Motors : Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) announced its third quarter 2018
earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October
24, 2018. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled
for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To
listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
and click on webcasts.
About Lithia
Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal
transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest
growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy,
sell and service vehicles digitally or through our 182 coast to coast
locations. Our mission statement, Growth Powered by People, drives us to
continuously improve and to give back to our communities.
