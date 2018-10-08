Lithia Motors : Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on webcasts.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#294-2018). Consumers can buy, sell and service vehicles digitally or through our 182 coast to coast locations. Our mission statement, Growth Powered by People, drives us to continuously improve and to give back to our communities.

