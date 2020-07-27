Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Lithium Americas Corp.    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lithium Americas : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response at Caucharí-Olaroz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:51am EDT

Lithium Americas Provides Update

on COVID-19 Response at Caucharí-Olaroz

July 27, 2020 - Vancouver, Canada: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced on July 6, 2020 that workers at the Caucharí-Olarozlithium project ("Caucharí- Olaroz" or the "Project") in Jujuy, Argentina tested positive for COVID-19.In response, construction was immediately suspended and all workers were quarantined and have undergone further testing. The local operating company, Minera Exar S.A. ("Minera Exar"), a 50/50 joint venture with the Company and Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng Lithium", together with the Company, the "Shareholders"), has completed testing of the entire workforce and safely demobilized the site. While additional workers tested positive for COVID-19,the Company has been advised that the majority of positive cases are asymptomatic. Approximately 20% of positive cases are recovered and have been released with three workers hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Company has recently become aware of press reports indicating that the Province of Jujuy has commenced proceedings related to Minera Exar's implementation of provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Minera Exar and the Shareholders take these claims seriously and are actively addressing these matters with the Province of Jujuy.

"The health and safety of our workers, local communities and the Province of Jujuy has always been - and will continue to be - our highest priority," said Jon Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. "We are working closely with our partner Ganfeng Lithium and, with the advice of leading medical experts, taking appropriate actions with Minera Exar and the Province of Jujuy to ensure we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing the highest health and safety standards for our workers and local communities."

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is developing Caucharí-Olaroz in Jujuy, Argentina with 50/50 joint venture partner, Ganfeng Lithium. The Company previously announced a transaction whereby Ganfeng Lithium will increase its interest in the Project to 51% with Lithium Americas holding the remaining 49%. The transaction remains on track to close by the end of Q3 2020. In addition, the Company is developing the 100%-owned Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, USA. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

For further information contact:

Lithium Americas Corp.

Investor Relations

Suite 300 - 900 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1E5

Telephone: 778-656-5820

Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com

Website: www.lithiumamericas.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Caucharí-Olaroz project and the Company, the Company's success at managing and containing the outbreak, the scope and consequences of any proceeding undertaken by Jujuy authorities and the expected completion and timing of the current transaction with Ganfeng Lithium.

Forward-looking information is based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such information. Such information reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company today, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingences. These assumptions include, among others, the impacts of COVID-19 globally and in Jujuy Province, the reaction of local communities and governments to the COVID-19 outbreak, Minera Exar's compliance with laws and regulations in respect of its COVID-19 protocols and its response to the outbreak and the ability to successfully contain the outbreak on site.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, inherent risks in the development of capital intensive mineral projects (including as co-owners), governmental or community policy, political and legal risk associated with the governments and local communities affected by the outbreak at the project, health and safety risks, and general market and industry conditions. Additional risks, assumptions and other factors are set out in the Company's management discussion and analysis and most recent annual information form, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and assumptions, given the inherent uncertainties in such forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Disclaimer

Lithium Americas Corp. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
07:51aLITHIUM AMERICAS : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response at Caucharí-Olaroz
PU
07:38aLithium Americas Provides Update on COVID-19 Response at Caucharí-Olaroz
GL
07/17ALPHA LITHIUM : Reports Positive Geophysics Results at Its Tolillar Lithium Proj..
AQ
07/07LITHIUM AMERICAS : Confirms positive covid-19 cases at cauchari-olaroz and tempo..
AQ
07/06LITHIUM AMERICAS : Confirms Positive COVID-19 Cases at Caucharí-Olaroz and Tempo..
PU
07/06Lithium Americas Confirms Positive COVID-19 Cases at Caucharí-Olaroz and Temp..
GL
06/23LITHIUM AMERICAS : Announces NDRC Approval for Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium
PU
06/23Lithium Americas Announces NDRC Approval for Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium
GL
06/10Alpha Lithium Completes Geophysics and Updates Fieldwork at Tolillar Lithium ..
AQ
05/26Lithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,86 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net income 2020 -33,1 M -24,7 M -24,7 M
Net Debt 2020 263 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 696 M 519 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 335x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,84 CAD
Last Close Price 7,71 CAD
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Ring Ireland Chairman
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
John A. Kanellitsas Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.85.34%519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.49%41 824
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.41%33 303
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.00%19 050
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.24%12 974
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.08%12 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group