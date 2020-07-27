Lithium Americas Provides Update

on COVID-19 Response at Caucharí-Olaroz

July 27, 2020 - Vancouver, Canada: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced on July 6, 2020 that workers at the Caucharí-Olarozlithium project ("Caucharí- Olaroz" or the "Project") in Jujuy, Argentina tested positive for COVID-19.In response, construction was immediately suspended and all workers were quarantined and have undergone further testing. The local operating company, Minera Exar S.A. ("Minera Exar"), a 50/50 joint venture with the Company and Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng Lithium", together with the Company, the "Shareholders"), has completed testing of the entire workforce and safely demobilized the site. While additional workers tested positive for COVID-19,the Company has been advised that the majority of positive cases are asymptomatic. Approximately 20% of positive cases are recovered and have been released with three workers hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Company has recently become aware of press reports indicating that the Province of Jujuy has commenced proceedings related to Minera Exar's implementation of provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Minera Exar and the Shareholders take these claims seriously and are actively addressing these matters with the Province of Jujuy.

"The health and safety of our workers, local communities and the Province of Jujuy has always been - and will continue to be - our highest priority," said Jon Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. "We are working closely with our partner Ganfeng Lithium and, with the advice of leading medical experts, taking appropriate actions with Minera Exar and the Province of Jujuy to ensure we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing the highest health and safety standards for our workers and local communities."

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is developing Caucharí-Olaroz in Jujuy, Argentina with 50/50 joint venture partner, Ganfeng Lithium. The Company previously announced a transaction whereby Ganfeng Lithium will increase its interest in the Project to 51% with Lithium Americas holding the remaining 49%. The transaction remains on track to close by the end of Q3 2020. In addition, the Company is developing the 100%-owned Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, USA. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

