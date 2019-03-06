Lithium Power International Ltd Corporate Update Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) provides the Company's latest presentation.



LPI: a compelling investment opportunity



- Solid Team and Tier-1 Engineering companies undertaking project development for low risk development.



- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) released. Maricunga is the most advanced project in South America.



- Financing structuring and off-take discussions underway.



- High quality brine resource in a stable mining jurisdiction.



- Use of traditional and well proven production processes.



- Working with worldwide leading engineering companies and equipment suppliers:



o Engineering: WorleyParsons, MWH (Stantec)



o Production: GEA, Veolia, Andritz, FLSmidth, and SGS



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T329Q0W3







About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





Source:



Lithium Power International Ltd





Contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro - CEO Lithium Power International E: info@lithiumpowerinternational.com Ph: +61-2-9276-1245 www.lithiumpowerinternational.com Twitter: @LithiumPowerLPI