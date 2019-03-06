Log in
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD

LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD

(LPI)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lithium Power International Ltd Corporate Update Presentation

0
03/06/2019 | 06:35pm EST
Corporate Update Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) provides the Company's latest presentation.

LPI: a compelling investment opportunity

- Solid Team and Tier-1 Engineering companies undertaking project development for low risk development.

- Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) released. Maricunga is the most advanced project in South America.

- Financing structuring and off-take discussions underway.

- High quality brine resource in a stable mining jurisdiction.

- Use of traditional and well proven production processes.

- Working with worldwide leading engineering companies and equipment suppliers:

o Engineering: WorleyParsons, MWH (Stantec)

o Production: GEA, Veolia, Andritz, FLSmidth, and SGS

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T329Q0W3



About Lithium Power International Ltd:

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.

LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.

The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:

1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.

2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.

3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.

4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.

With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).



Source:

Lithium Power International Ltd



Contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro - CEO
Lithium Power International
E: info@lithiumpowerinternational.com
Ph: +61-2-9276-1245
www.lithiumpowerinternational.com
Twitter: @LithiumPowerLPI

© ABN Newswire 2019
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -2,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 60,4 M
Chart LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Lithium Power International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 139%
Managers
NameTitle
Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director
David Ross Hannon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Guy Phillips CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Reccared Prankir Fertig Non-Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD-11.54%42
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD39.46%14 124
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 298
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP9.08%9 679
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 549
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.26.91%6 026
