Litigation Capital Management : AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT INQUIRY INTO LITIGATION FUNDING AND CLASS ACTIONS

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT INQUIRY INTO LITIGATION FUNDING AND CLASS ACTIONS

06/18/2020 | 10:47pm EDT

PARLIAMENTARY JOINT COMMITTEE

ON CORPORATIONS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

PUBLIC SUBMISSION

LITIGATION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

June 2020

Litigation Capital Management Limited ABN 13 608 667 509

Registered Office: Level 12, The Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia +61 2 8098 1390 |www.lcmfinance.com

PART A: INTRODUCTION

Litigation Capital Management Limited

  • 1. Litigation Capital Management Limited and its subsidiaries ("LCM") is a provider of litigation finance products, and from that perspective makes the below submission on matters related to the Terms of Reference of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services Inquiry into "Litigation Funding and the Regulation of the Class Action Industry".

  • 2. Founded in 1998, LCM was one of the first professional litigation funders in Australia, and it is one of the oldest litigation funders globally. LCM is publicly listed and headquartered in Sydney. LCM also has offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Singapore and London. Further information about LCM can be found onwww.lcmfinance.com.

  • 3. Since its inception, LCM has continued to assist claimants to pursue meritorious claims and recover funds from the legal avenues and actions available to them.

  • 4. LCM funds commercial, insolvency and arbitral proceedings, as well as representative actions. LCM has a particular focus on corporate portfolio funding, being the provision of non-recourse finance facilities to corporate clients.

Funding corporate Australia

  • 5. LCM notes that the Terms of Reference are limited to the "class action industry" and it is in this context that LCM provides the below submission. However, LCM stresses that litigation funding is not only used in class actions, but is commonly utilised by insolvency professionals and is increasingly employed as a finance solution by corporate Australia.

  • 6. LCM's corporate litigation finance products provide businesses with access to capital while only securing that finance against the company's legal claims (rather than any of its operating assets). This solution offers flexible finance, improves cash flow, results in increased retention of company funds for core business activities (increasing revenue) and increases profit margins, without any added encumbrance on key business assets.

  • 7. It is obvious that an additional source of non-recourse capital can strengthen Australian businesses and stimulate economic growth. LCM submits that this is never more accurate or important than in times of recession.

  • 8. Consequently, LCM submits that any regulatory change aimed at curtailing the funding of class actions must be carefully and deliberately formulated so as not to restrict the broader financial assistance that reputable funders provide in other aspects of our business.

  • 9. By way of a current example of such assistance, LCM directs attention to an announcement made by the ASX listed Indiana Resources Limited on 2 June1, wherein

1

https://indianaresources.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/200602_US4.65-million-Litigation-Funding_Final.pdf

the company reported on a funding agreement with LCM that will see it receiving USD$4.6million in support.

10. The company's Chairman stated:

"I am incredibly pleased that we have secured a litigation funding agreement with LCM that can cover legal costs in bringing our Claim… The fact that we now have a funding solution where litigation is funded by an experienced and dedicated party and costs will not be borne by Indiana's shareholders is a concrete step in preparing for arbitration to commence as soon as possible. LCM is one of the world's most reputable litigation finance companies and its willingness to support our claim is a tremendous vote of confidence. The agreement with LCM clearly demonstrates that we are sharing the risk and reward with a litigation funding partner and that makes solid commercial sense for the Company."

PART B: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Regulation of litigation funders (Part C, page 6)

LCM is one of the oldest Australian litigation funders, is publicly listed and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence ("AFSL"). LCM presently believes it is the only funder to be licensed in Australia.

LCM supports relevant regulation of litigation funders but submits that in order to achieve its policy objectives the regulatory regime should be tailored to the industry.

LCM submits that any regulatory change must exclude class actions filed before 22 August 2020.

Australian Financial Services Licence

LCM supports the introduction of licensing and further submits that the AFS licensing regime for litigation funding should consider the following bespoke features:

  • A licence "in kind" that applies to the provision of all litigation funding services by the licensed entity, rather than requiring a funder to apply for a separate licence for each individual funding project.

  • Greater transparency, including a requirement for all funders to regularly lodge publicly available audited financial statements.

  • Organisational resources / capital adequacy to ensure funders have adequate capital to meet their commitments. LCM supports a net tangible asset requirement of $5million per licenced entity.

  • Competence of responsible managers, ensuring they have the skills and expertise to effectively provide litigation financing services with reference to legal and insolvency education, understanding of solicitors' obligations and the requirements of the bespoke AFSL.

  • Wholesale licence to apply a relevant level of regulatory oversight and reflect that litigation funding is commonly used by insolvency practitioners and increasingly as a business finance solution by Australian businesses.

Managed investment scheme regime

LCM advocates against application of an incongruent managed investment scheme regulatory regime without significant legislative adaptation. The regime is not presently compatible with the Courts' class action system nor with litigation funding products. If implemented "as is", the regime would have dramatic long-term consequences for class members.

Funder commissions in class action (Part D, page 15)

Evidence confirms that the existing regime sees class members receiving the bulk of settlement proceeds. In the absence of the availability of funding, class member returns would be significantly reduced.

LCM advocates against pre-determined outcomes, such as fixed minimum returns for class members. Such measures fetter Court discretion and restrict contractual freedom of market participants. Introduction of such restrictions will have a negative long term effect on the fair and equitable outcomes for class members.

If such measures were to be introduced, LCM submits that predetermined percentages can only be fixed by reference to the net returns achieved in the claim after the deduction of costs, rather than by reference to gross recovery.

Contingency fees (Part E, page 20)

As a litigation funder LCM does not take a view on whether solicitors ought to be able to enter contingency fee agreements. However, LCM does note that litigation funders do not control class action proceedings, and that contingency fee arrangements may carry an inherent risk of a conflict of interest. LCM also submits that such arrangements may not increase long term returns to class members.

Class actions and the economy (Part F, page 23)

Litigation finance is an important tool for companies seeking to preserve capital within business operations. Rather than seek to fund claims against "vulnerable" businesses, LCM is assisting such companies through the provision of non-recourse finance secured only against their legal claims.

LCM recognises the importance of Australia's continuous disclosure rules in engendering trust in markets and encouraging investment. LCM suggests that a permanent relaxation of these rules may have consequences contrary to shareholders interests, the viability of securities markets and the availability of capital. In making this submission, LCM notes that pure continuous disclosure claims are not, and never have been, a focus of LCM's business.

Common fund orders (Part G, page 25)

While acknowledging that the announced application of the managed investment scheme regime to class actions may render common fund orders an impossibility, LCM submits that common fund orders would improve fair and equitable outcomes for both plaintiffs and defendants by ensuring every claim is litigated only once and the costs of litigation are borne evenly by each person who benefits from its resolution.

Disclaimer

Litigation Capital Management Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 02:46:06 UTC
