Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Littelfuse, Inc.    LFUS

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Littelfuse : Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference View Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Baird's 2019 Global

Consumer, Technology

& Services Conference

June 5, 2019

1

Forward Looking Statements

Important Information About Littelfuse, Inc.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of Littelfuse, Inc. and no investment decision should be made based upon the information provided herein. Littelfuse strongly urges you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at investor.littelfuse.com/sec.cfm. This website also provides additional information about Littelfuse.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to product demand and market acceptance; economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; the integration of recently acquired businesses and the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of the acquisition may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; and other risks which may be detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This presentation should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018. For a further discussion of the risk factors of the Company, please see Item 1A. "Risk Factors" to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings per Share. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the appendix of this presentation.

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 2

Littelfuse At-a-Glance

Global

manufacturer of

leading

technologies in

circuit protection,

power control

and sensing

2018 Sales:

Best in class Op

$1.72 billion

Margins and

Cash Generation

12,000

Over100,000

innovative

end customers

employees

Successful

Expanding across

High Growth

Acquisition

markets

Track Record

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 3

2017 - 2021 Strategy

Five Year Mission

Drive double-digit growth by accelerating organic growth and investing in strategic acquisitions

Grow Accelerate

Safety Connectivity Circuit Power

Protection Control

Double

EnergySensor

EfficiencyPlatform

Targets

Accelerated

Revenue

2017-2021

Targets

organic growth

Organic

5-7%

complemented

Strategic M&A

5-7%

with strategic M&A

Operating Margin

17-19%

Protect

Control

Sense

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 4

Broad Product Portfolio

Provides Balanced End Market Exposure

FY 2018 Revenue by Product

on a reported basis

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

End Markets Served*

Transportation

Industrial

Electronics

Global Trends Driving Content Opportunities

Safety

  • Increased comfort, convenience & assist functions in vehicles
  • Connected, safer, autonomous vehicles
  • Heavy industry & material handling

Resource Efficiency

  • Higher power & more efficient motor drives
  • Alternative energy (solar, storage, wind)
  • x-EV& related infrastructure

Connectivity

  • Sophisticated consumer electronics & appliances
  • Hyperscale & 5G expansion
  • Industry 4.0 - smart meters, connected homes (IoT)

*see appendix for end market description Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 20195

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 6

Appendix

End Market Composition

End Markets Served

Transportation

Passenger vehicle, x-EV & related

infrastructure, Heavy truck, Material

handling, Agriculture

Industrial

Alternative energy, Oil & Gas,

Mining, LED lighting, Motor drives,

Power conversion

Transportation

Industrial

Electronics

Electronics

Telecom, Data centers, Appliances,

Consumer electronics

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 8

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LITTELFUSE, INC.
03:33aLITTELFUSE : Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference View Presen..
PU
06/04LITTELFUSE : June Investor Presentation
PU
06/04LITTELFUSE : setP™ Temperature Indicators Provide Improved Prevention of O..
BU
05/30LITTELFUSE : Announces Global Survey Results on Electrical Safety Awareness
PU
05/22LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16LITTELFUSE : presents Mouser Electronics with 2018 High Service Distributor of t..
PU
05/15LITTELFUSE : Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois
BU
05/09LITTELFUSE : Receives General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award
BU
05/08LITTELFUSE : Oppenheimer 14thAnnual Industrial Growth Conference Presentation
PU
05/07PCIM EUROPE 2019 : New 1.000 V Ultra Junction X-Class HiPerFET™ MOSFETs fr..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 656 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 203 M
Debt 2019 79,0 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 20,56
P/E ratio 2020 17,15
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 4 194 M
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Michael P. Rutz Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Highley CTO, Senior VP & GM-Semiconductor Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-1.28%4 041
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.11%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.07%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.92%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION15.07%36 772
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.11%35 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About