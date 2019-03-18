Littelfuse : Exhibits Power Semiconductor Products at Applied Power Electronics Conference & Exposition

Broad product offering helps enable emerging automation, electrical vehicle and renewable energy applications

CHICAGO, March 18, 2019 - Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, is exhibiting its broad portfolio of power semiconductor devices at this week's Applied Power Electronics Conference & Exposition (APEC 2019) in Anaheim, California.

The Littelfuse booth (#253) includes an expanded portfolio of power semiconductor products, including silicon carbide (SiC) devices, power integrated circuits (IC), power modules, and discrete devices. Recent strategic acquisitions of IXYS and Monolith semiconductor products have strengthened the company's power control platform and bring critical scale, volume, and an extensive industrial electronics customer base to its power semiconductor business.

'Littelfuse is positioned to be a key partner helping our customers to enable high-growth applications like renewable energy, electric vehicle charging stations, and building automation,' said Corey Deyalsingh, Littelfuse Director of Power Semiconductors. 'Further, the addition of IXYS and Monolith to Littelfuse unites world-class global customer support and manufacturing excellence with reliable product manufacturing and innovative device and packaging technologies-all of which help deliver the capabilities needed to support emerging applications.'

In-booth demonstrations:

In-booth demonstrations of Littelfuse leading technologies include a 10kW converter for datacenter applications, a 10kW grid tie inverter for solar strings and a 48W power-supply board for industrial applications.

A wide range of products will be on display, including:

SiC MOSFETs and diodes

IGBT devices and modules

Bipolar devices and modules

High-power press-pack devices

MOSFETs and power ICs

Industry presentations:

Littelfuse is presenting several topics during the conference, including:

Monday, March 18, 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 'What Makes SiC Better and How Do I Change My System to Benefit?'

Tuesday, March 19, 8:55 a.m. Pacific Time, 'High Performance SiC MOSFETs and Diodes Fabricated in High-Volume 6-Inch CMOS Fab.'

Tuesday, March 19, 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time, 'Innovative Packaging Plans for Littelfuse SiC Devices.'

Wednesday, March 20, 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 'In-Depth Analysis of Driving Loss and Driving Power Supply Structure for SiC MOSFETs.'

Thursday, March 21, 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time, 'Continuous Operation Evaluation Platform for SiC MOSFETs and Diodes.'

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Sold in over 150 countries, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.