LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
Littelfuse : Expands High Voltage Products for Electric Vehicle (EV) and Related Applications

03/10/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced the expansion of its DCN Series of high voltage direct current (DC) contactors. The new relay products enable design engineers to incorporate high voltage relay switching into a range of high current and high voltage applications.

The DCN Series of contactors deliver safe, reliable and efficient high voltage switching. Key design features include:

  • Magnetic arc blowout design that dissipates any arc between the contacts within a sealed, gas-filled arc chamber.
  • Coil economizer that greatly reduces coil power and heating with signal pulse width modulation (PWM).
  • Polarized and non-polarized contact design options that optimize performance depending on electrical system load polarity.

Target applications for the DCN Series of contactors include:

  • Electric Vehicles (EV)
  • Automotive Electric Vehicle / Hybrid Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
  • Electric Forklifts
  • Battery Disconnect Units and Management Systems
  • Uninterruptable Power Supplies
  • Renewable Energy Storage

“The DCN Series of high voltage DC contactors is an important addition to our product portfolio because it expands our relay offering to include high voltage switching solutions,” said Jeff Torres, Littelfuse Global Product Manager for Commercial Vehicles. “This product capability further positions us for continued growth within electric vehicle and alternative energy applications.”

Availability

Requests for the DCN Series of DC contactors can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information about the DCN contactors is available on the Littelfuse website at https://www.littelfuse.com/products/dc-solenoids-and-relays/high-voltage-dc-contactor-relays.aspx. For technical questions, please contact Jeff Torres, Littelfuse Global Product Manager, Commercial Vehicle Products at jtorres3@littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener, and increasingly connected world — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com

LFUS-P


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 522 M
EBIT 2020 221 M
Net income 2020 159 M
Debt 2020 89,0 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 3 468 M
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 198,67  $
Last Close Price 141,97  $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
John E. Major Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-25.79%3 468
ZHEJIANG CHINT ELECTRICS CO., LTD.-1.87%8 108
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-6.32%3 398
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-3.91%1 880
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.31%1 192
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-44.70%314
