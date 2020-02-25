Littelfuse : February Investor Presentation
LITTELFUSE - A
GROWTH COMPANY
Who
We Are
What
We Do
How
We Grow
$1.5 billion (1) industrial technology company; NASDAQ: LFUS
Global leader in circuit protection
Growing provider of leading power control and sensing technologies
11,000+ innovative employees worldwide
Deliver high-quality products to over 100,000 end customers for a safer, greener, increasingly connected world
Collaborate with customers to provide application expertise
Drive best-in-class shareholder returns: 19% (2) CAGR (Dec 2012 - Dec 2019)
Increasing product content across transportation, industrial and electronics end markets
Focusing on high-growth markets and applications
Accelerating organic growth complemented with strategic M&A
Fiscal Year 2019
Source: Bloomberg as of 12/31/19
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
3
LITTELFUSE - AN ATTRACTIVE
GROWTH STORY
Differentiators
X
Secular Growth
=
Best-In-Class
Themes
Returns
Global Presence and
Double Digit Revenue Growth
(1)
Brand
Safety
Deep Customer and
17-19% Adj. Operating Margins
(1)
Distributor Relationships
Resource
Positioned in High-Growth
Efficiency
Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth
(1)
End Markets and Applications
Increased
Technical Capabilities and
Content and
100% Free Cash Flow*
(1)
Application Expertise
Connectivity
Conversion of Net Income
(1) Strategic targets *Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
4
SECULAR GROWTH THEMES EXPAND END MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
Safety
Electrical protection
Increased comfort, convenience and assist functions in vehicles
Autonomous driving
Passive/active passenger safety
Resource Efficiency
Heightened focus on sustainability
Electrification of vehicles
Alternative energy and energy storage
More efficient motor drives and power conversion
Increased Content and Connectivity
Smart homes and appliances
Automotive electronics
Industry 4.0
Hyperscale and 5G
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
5
BALANCED AND BROAD RANGE OF END MARKETS SERVED $10+ Billion* Addressable Market Opportunity
TRANSPORTATION
ELECTRONICS
•
Telecom
•
Passenger vehicle
•
Data centers
• x-EV and related infrastructure
• IT hardware & infrastructure
•
Heavy truck
•
Consumer electronics
•
Material handling
•
White goods
• Specialty on- & off-road vehicles
• Building and home automation
•
Agricultural machinery
•
Medical devices
•
Construction equipment
INDUSTRIAL
•
Alternative energy
Oil & gas
•
Mining
Motor drives
•
Power conversion
Energy storage
•
Commercial construction
HVAC
*Company estimate
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
6
TRANSPORTATION
APPLICATIONS
Why We Are
Winning
Strong global relationships with OEMs and Tier 1 customers, suppliers and distributors
World-widebrand reputation for product quality, safety and reliability
Positioned to grow with 48V/Hybrid/EV platforms
Ever-greater sophistication in electrical architecture and safety systems is
increasing the content of Littelfuse products
*Represents hypothetical content example
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
7
INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS
Why We Are
Winning
Robust collaboration with customers and distribution channels
Unmatched technical engineering capabilities, service and support
Full range of protect and control technologies
Increased focus on energy conservation is expanding the need for Littelfuse products
*Represents hypothetical content example
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
8
ELECTRONICS
APPLICATIONS
Why We Are
Winning
Deep strategic distribution and OEM channel partnerships
Diversity of customer base and applications
Broadest product offering
Proliferation of smarter and more connected devices is driving demand for
Littelfuse products
*Represents hypothetical content example
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
9
2017 - 2021
STRATEGY: WHAT WE EXPECT TO DELIVER
Double Digit Sales
Double Digit EPS
Free Cash Flow*
Approximates Net
Growth
Growth
Income
• 5-7% organic revenue
• 17-19% adj. operating
• Strong cash generation
CAGR
margins
• Cap-Ex continues at
• 5-7% CAGR from
• 21-23% adj. EBITDA
4-5% of sales
strategic M&A
margins
Accelerated organic growth through the cycle complemented with strategic M&A
*Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
10
DISCIPLINED
M&A STRATEGY
A
FOUNDATION FOR ACCELERATED ORGANIC GROWTH
Align with strategy and
financial hurdles
Deliver differentiated
solutions
Strengthen
geographical presence
Target high-growth, niche applications
Build on protect, control,
sense platforms
Accelerated
organic growth
Successful track record of acquisitions creates shareholder value
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
11
STRATEGIC
M&A EXPANDS ORGANIC GROWTH
OPPORTUNITIES
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
ON Semiconductor
Portfolio
(semiconductors)
Monolith
ON Semiconductor
(semiconductors)
SymCom
Portfolio
(relays)
IXYS
Hamlin
Menber's S.p.A.
(semiconductors)
(sensors
)
(relays)
Accel AB
Sigmar
(sensors)
US Sensor
(sensors
)
PolySwitch
(sensors)
(resettable fuses)
PolySwitch
At acquisition, ~$630 million in net sales added since 2012
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
12
SINCE STRATEGY INCEPTION
PROVEN PERFORMANCE DELIVERS BEST-IN-CLASS RETURNS
Growing Sales
$in Millions
$1,504
$668
2012
2019
2017-2021
Expanding Earnings
Adjusted Diluted EPS*
per Share
$6.82
$3.82
$
2012
2019
Bolstering Cash from
Operations
$ in Millions
$245
$116
2012
2019
Strong track record of revenue growth drives earnings and cash generation
*See appendix for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
13
LONGTERM
CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES
EXECUTION OF
GROWTH STRATEGY DRIVES INCREASING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
1
Disciplined Reinvestment to Drive Organic Growth
2
Target Debt / EBITDA Leverage 1.0x to 2.5x
3
Acquisitions that Align with Strategy and Meet Financial
Hurdles
4
Dividend Growth in Line with Earnings; 13% CAGR of
Annualized Dividend Rate (2012-2019)
5
Opportunistic Share Repurchases
Target Free Cash Flow*
Deployment
Share Repurchases
20%
Dividends
20%
Acquisitions
60%
*Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
14
COMPELLING
INVESTMENT PROPOSITION
A PROVEN SOURCE OF
VALUE CREATION
Positioned within secular growth themes across diverse end markets
Demonstrated ability to drive above market organic growth through the cycle
Strong track record of strategic acquisitions & financial performance
Global technical & application expertise
Deep customer & distributor relationships
Experienced leadership team
Best-in-class shareholder returns
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
15
2012 TO 2019 NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in millions, except per share data)
Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation
2012
2019
GAAP diluted EPS
$
3.40
$
5.60
EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)
0.42
1.22
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
3.82
$
6.82
Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense
2012
2019
Acquisition related and integration costs
$
1.3
$
8.9
Restructuring, impairment and other charges
0.5
$
13.0
U.S. pension wind-up and settlement cost
5.4
-
Amortization backlog - IXYS
-
-
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
7.2
21.9
Other expense, net
7.3
10.0
Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain)
-
5.2
Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes
14.5
37.1
Income taxes
5.3
7.1
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income
$
9.2
$
30.0
Total EPS impact
$
0.42
$
1.22
Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA
reconciliation
2012
2019
Net sales
$
667.9
$
1,503.9
GAAP operating income
$
106.9
$
192.8
Add back non-GAAP adjustments
7.2
21.9
Adjusted operating income
$
114.1
$
214.7
Adjusted operating margin
17.1%
14.3%
Add back amortization
6.1
40.0
Add back depreciation
25.3
52.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
145.5
$
307.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.8%
20.4%
Free cash flow reconciliation
2012
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
116.2
$
245.3
Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(22.5)
(61.9)
Free cash flow
$
93.6
$
183.4
Note: Totals will not always foot due to rounding.
Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020
18
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.