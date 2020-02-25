Littelfuse : February Investor Presentation

Log in
02/25/2020 | 06:04pm EST

Investor Presentation

February 25, 2020

1

DISCLAIMERS

Important Information About Littelfuse, Inc.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of Littelfuse, Inc. and no investment decision should be made based upon the information provided herein. Littelfuse strongly urges you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at investor.littelfuse.com/sec.cfm. This website also provides additional information about Littelfuse.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to product demand and market acceptance; economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; the integration of recently acquired businesses and the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of the acquisition may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; and other risks which may be detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This presentation should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019. For a further discussion of the risk factors of the Company, please see Item 1A. "Risk Factors" to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The information provided in this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the appendix of this presentation.

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 2

LITTELFUSE - A GROWTH COMPANY

Who

We Are

What

We Do

How

We Grow

  • $1.5 billion(1) industrial technology company; NASDAQ: LFUS
  • Global leader in circuit protection
  • Growing provider of leading power control and sensing technologies
  • 11,000+ innovative employees worldwide
  • Deliver high-quality products to over 100,000 end customers for a safer, greener, increasingly connected world
  • Collaborate with customers to provide application expertise
  • Drive best-in-class shareholder returns: 19%(2) CAGR (Dec 2012 - Dec 2019)
  • Increasing product content across transportation, industrial and electronics end markets
  • Focusing on high-growth markets and applications
  • Accelerating organic growth complemented with strategic M&A
    1. Fiscal Year 2019
    2. Source: Bloomberg as of 12/31/19

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 3

LITTELFUSE - AN ATTRACTIVE GROWTH STORY

Differentiators

X

Secular Growth

=

Best-In-Class

Themes

Returns

Global Presence and

Double Digit Revenue Growth(1)

Brand

Safety

Deep Customer and

17-19% Adj. Operating Margins (1)

Distributor Relationships

Resource

Positioned in High-Growth

Efficiency

Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth (1)

End Markets and Applications

Increased

Technical Capabilities and

Content and

100% Free Cash Flow* (1)

Application Expertise

Connectivity

Conversion of Net Income

(1) Strategic targets *Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 4

SECULAR GROWTH THEMES EXPAND END MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Safety

  • Electrical protection
  • Increased comfort, convenience and assist functions in vehicles
  • Autonomous driving
  • Passive/active passenger safety

Resource Efficiency

  • Heightened focus on sustainability
  • Electrification of vehicles
  • Alternative energy and energy storage
  • More efficient motor drives and power conversion

Increased Content and Connectivity

  • Smart homes and appliances
  • Automotive electronics
  • Industry 4.0
  • Hyperscale and 5G

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 5

BALANCED AND BROAD RANGE OF END MARKETS SERVED $10+ Billion* Addressable Market Opportunity

TRANSPORTATION

ELECTRONICS

Telecom

Passenger vehicle

Data centers

• x-EV and related infrastructure

• IT hardware & infrastructure

Heavy truck

Consumer electronics

Material handling

White goods

• Specialty on- & off-road vehicles

• Building and home automation

Agricultural machinery

Medical devices

Construction equipment

INDUSTRIAL

Alternative energy

Oil & gas

Mining

Motor drives

Power conversion

Energy storage

Commercial construction

HVAC

*Company estimate

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 6

TRANSPORTATION APPLICATIONS

Why We Are Winning

  • Strong global relationships with OEMs and Tier 1 customers, suppliers and distributors
  • World-widebrand reputation for product quality, safety and reliability
  • Positioned to grow with 48V/Hybrid/EV platforms

Ever-greater sophistication in electrical architecture and safety systems is

increasing the content of Littelfuse products

*Represents hypothetical content example

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 7

INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

Why We Are Winning

  • Robust collaboration with customers and distribution channels
  • Unmatched technical engineering capabilities, service and support
  • Full range of protect and control technologies

Increased focus on energy conservation is expanding the need for Littelfuse products

*Represents hypothetical content example

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 8

ELECTRONICS APPLICATIONS

Why We Are Winning

  • Deep strategic distribution and OEM channel partnerships
  • Diversity of customer base and applications
  • Broadest product offering

Proliferation of smarter and more connected devices is driving demand for

Littelfuse products

*Represents hypothetical content example

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 9

2017 - 2021 STRATEGY: WHAT WE EXPECT TO DELIVER

Double Digit Sales

Double Digit EPS

Free Cash Flow*

Approximates Net

Growth

Growth

Income

• 5-7% organic revenue

• 17-19% adj. operating

• Strong cash generation

CAGR

margins

• Cap-Ex continues at

• 5-7% CAGR from

• 21-23% adj. EBITDA

4-5% of sales

strategic M&A

margins

Accelerated organic growth through the cycle complemented with strategic M&A

*Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 10

DISCIPLINED M&A STRATEGY

A FOUNDATION FOR ACCELERATED ORGANIC GROWTH

M&A

Objectives

Align with strategy and

financial hurdles

Deliver differentiated

solutions

Strengthen

geographical presence

Target high-growth, niche applications

Build on protect, control,

sense platforms

Accelerated

organic growth

Successful track record of acquisitions creates shareholder value

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 11

STRATEGIC M&A EXPANDS ORGANIC GROWTH

OPPORTUNITIES

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

ON Semiconductor

Portfolio

(semiconductors)

Monolith

ON Semiconductor

(semiconductors)

SymCom

Portfolio

(relays)

IXYS

Hamlin

Menber's S.p.A.

(semiconductors)

(sensors)

(relays)

Accel AB

Sigmar

(sensors)

US Sensor

(sensors)

PolySwitch

(sensors)

(resettable fuses)

PolySwitch

At acquisition, ~$630 million in net sales added since 2012

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 12

SINCE STRATEGY INCEPTION PROVEN PERFORMANCE DELIVERS BEST-IN-CLASS RETURNS

Growing Sales

$in Millions

$1,504

$668

2012

2019

2017-2021

Expanding Earnings

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

per Share

$6.82

$3.82

$

2012

2019

Bolstering Cash from

Operations

$ in Millions

$245

$116

2012

2019

Strong track record of revenue growth drives earnings and cash generation

*See appendix for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 13

LONGTERM CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

EXECUTION OF GROWTH STRATEGY DRIVES INCREASING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

1

Disciplined Reinvestment to Drive Organic Growth

2

Target Debt / EBITDA Leverage 1.0x to 2.5x

3

Acquisitions that Align with Strategy and Meet Financial

Hurdles

4

Dividend Growth in Line with Earnings; 13% CAGR of

Annualized Dividend Rate (2012-2019)

5

Opportunistic Share Repurchases

Target Free Cash Flow*

Deployment

Share Repurchases

20%

Dividends

20%

Acquisitions

60%

*Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 14

COMPELLING INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

A PROVEN SOURCE OF VALUE CREATION

  • Positioned within secular growth themes across diverse end markets
  • Demonstrated ability to drive above market organic growth through the cycle
  • Strong track record of strategic acquisitions & financial performance
  • Global technical & application expertise
  • Deep customer & distributor relationships
  • Experienced leadership team

Best-in-class shareholder returns

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 15

Appendix

2012 TO 2019 NON-GAAP MEASURES

($ in millions, except per share data)

Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation

2012

2019

GAAP diluted EPS

$

3.40

$

5.60

EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)

0.42

1.22

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

3.82

$

6.82

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense

2012

2019

Acquisition related and integration costs

$

1.3

$

8.9

Restructuring, impairment and other charges

0.5

$

13.0

U.S. pension wind-up and settlement cost

5.4

-

Amortization backlog - IXYS

-

-

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

7.2

21.9

Other expense, net

7.3

10.0

Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain)

-

5.2

Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes

14.5

37.1

Income taxes

5.3

7.1

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income

$

9.2

$

30.0

Total EPS impact

$

0.42

$

1.22

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA

reconciliation

2012

2019

Net sales

$

667.9

$

1,503.9

GAAP operating income

$

106.9

$

192.8

Add back non-GAAP adjustments

7.2

21.9

Adjusted operating income

$

114.1

$

214.7

Adjusted operating margin

17.1%

14.3%

Add back amortization

6.1

40.0

Add back depreciation

25.3

52.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

145.5

$

307.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.8%

20.4%

Free cash flow reconciliation

2012

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

116.2

$

245.3

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(22.5)

(61.9)

Free cash flow

$

93.6

$

183.4

Note: Totals will not always foot due to rounding.

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2020 18

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 23:03:05 UTC
