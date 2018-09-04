Littelfuse : High-Temperature TRIAC Helps Designers Improve Thermal Management

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

High-Temperature TRIAC

High-Temperature TRIAC Helps Designers

Improve Thermal Management

Ideal for IoT applications like smart home electronic products

CHICAGO, September 4, 2018 - Littelfuse, Inc. today introduced six series of high-temperature sensitive, standard and alternistor TRIAC, designed for use as semiconductor switches in appliances and equipment powered by line AC voltages up to 220VRMS. Available in compact, surface-mount packages, these components are the industry's first TRIAC with such a high maximum temperature that are available in ratings of 4A, 6A, and 8A. This combination of space-saving packaging, high temperature capabilities and choice of current ratings makes them well-suited for Internet of Things (IoT) applications that require compact design but don't involve continuous high currents such as smart doorbells, thermostats, ceiling fans/lights, door locks, etc.

The sensitive-type components guarantee low current gate control in Quadrants I and IV to interface directly with digital control circuitry. Standard-type components normally operate in Quadrants I and III and are triggered from the AC line. Alternistor-type components only operate in Quadrants I, II, and III, are triggered from the AC line, and are used in circuits requiring high dv/dt capability. With a maximum junction temperature of 150 °C, these components help circuit designers facing thermal management issues due to limited or no heat sinking by providing a larger thermal design margin. Their high surge capabilities simplify handling cold in-rush currents in heater or motor control applications.

Typical applications for TRIAC include:

• 24VAC control such as smart doorbells, thermostats, sprinkler timers, door locks, etc.

• 110VAC control such as smart ceiling lights/fans, LED flood lights, etc.

• AC solenoid/valve control

• AC heating control and AC motor control

"The combination of the robust clip-attach assembly design and the maximum operating junction temperature ensures the high surge capability needed to withstand short-duration overload conditions," said Koichiro Yoshimoto, Business Development Manager, Semiconductor Business Unit at Littelfuse. "By offering a choice of current ratings in small, surface-mount packages, these components allow designers to minimize board sizes for low power applications such as LED lighting, solenoid drives and motor drives.

