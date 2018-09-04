Log in
LITTELFUSE, INC.
Littelfuse : High-Temperature TRIAC Helps Designers Improve Thermal Management

09/04/2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Boris Golubovic

Vice President, Marketing & Strategy Electronics Business Unit, Littelfuse, Inc.

bgolubovic@littelfuse.comtwitter.com/littelfuse

Click to download a high-resolution image:

High-Temperature TRIAC

High-Temperature TRIAC Helps Designers

Improve Thermal Management

Ideal for IoT applications like smart home electronic products

CHICAGO, September 4, 2018 - Littelfuse, Inc. today introduced six series of high-temperature sensitive, standard and alternistor TRIAC, designed for use as semiconductor switches in appliances and equipment powered by line AC voltages up to 220VRMS. Available in compact, surface-mount packages, these components are the industry's first TRIAC with such a high maximum temperature that are available in ratings of 4A, 6A, and 8A. This combination of space-saving packaging, high temperature capabilities and choice of current ratings makes them well-suited for Internet of Things (IoT) applications that require compact design but don't involve continuous high currents such as smart doorbells, thermostats, ceiling fans/lights, door locks, etc.

The sensitive-type components guarantee low current gate control in Quadrants I and IV to interface directly with digital control circuitry. Standard-type components normally operate in Quadrants I and III and are triggered from the AC line. Alternistor-type components only operate in Quadrants I, II, and III, are triggered from the AC line, and are used in circuits requiring high dv/dt capability. With a maximum junction temperature of 150 °C, these components help circuit designers facing thermal management issues due to limited or no heat sinking by providing a larger thermal design margin. Their high surge capabilities simplify handling cold in-rush currents in heater or motor control applications.

Typical applications for TRIAC include:

  • 24VAC control such as smart doorbells, thermostats, sprinkler timers, door locks, etc.

  • 110VAC control such as smart ceiling lights/fans, LED flood lights, etc.

  • AC solenoid/valve control

  • AC heating control and AC motor control

"The combination of the robust clip-attach assembly design and the maximum operating junction temperature ensures the high surge capability needed to withstand short-duration overload conditions," said Koichiro Yoshimoto, Business Development Manager, Semiconductor Business Unit at Littelfuse. "By offering a choice of current ratings in small, surface-mount packages, these components allow designers to minimize board sizes for low power applications such as LED lighting, solenoid drives and motor drives.

Availability

High-Temperature Sensitive, Standard and Alternistor TRIAC are available in TO-251 (VPAK) or TO-252 (DPAK) packages in tube pack (75 per tube) in quantities of 750 or in embossed carriers in quantities of 2,500. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visitLittelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information is available on the:

For technical questions, please contact: Koichiro Yoshimoto, Business Development Manager, Semiconductor Business Unit at Littelfuse,kyoshimoto@littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Founded in 1927, Littelfuse is the global leader in circuit protection with advancing platforms in power control and sensor technologies. The company serves customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets with products that include fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. Littelfuse has more than 11,000 employees in more than 50 locations worldwide. For more information, please visitLittelfuse.com.

# # #

LFUS-P

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 740 M
EBIT 2018 321 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Debt 2018 186 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 28,56
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 5 607 M
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 237 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Michael P. Rutz Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Highley CTO, Senior VP & GM-Semiconductor Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.13.01%5 607
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.94%67 380
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.10%48 222
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.07%47 109
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.52%42 587
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.22.31%38 166
