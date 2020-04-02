Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Littelfuse, Inc.    LFUS

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Littelfuse : Launches 1500 Volt Solar Fuses Rated 35 to 60 Amperage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:18am EDT

New solar fuses offer higher amperage in a streamlined, single case design

Click to download a high resolution image:
In-Line Fuse

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 - Littelfuse, Inc., a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, announced today the expansion of its SPXI series in-line solar fuses to include 35 to 60 amperage models. Designed to integrate into in-line assemblies within a wire harness, these 1500 V DC solar fuses protect photovoltaic (PV) installations from overloads and short circuits to minimize damage to solar panels.

'Littelfuse understands that the demands on critical solar power systems as a source of clean, renewable energy are growing,' said Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. 'We are committed to providing higher amperage protection in a design that can be easily retrofitted within existing in-line configurations to stay ahead of the increasing needs of the industry.'

Other key benefits of the higher amperage solar SPXI in-line string fuses include:

  • A single body case design to increase reliability and simplify retrofitting within existing solar power systems
  • UL Recognized to UL248-19 standard, with 50 kA DC interrupting rating
  • Product labels with QR codes offering real-time access to part numbers, voltage, programming terms, and date codes to save time with product replacements and inventorying

For more product information visit: littelfuse.com/spxi.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-P

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 14:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LITTELFUSE, INC.
10:18aLITTELFUSE : Launches 1500 Volt Solar Fuses Rated 35 to 60 Amperage
PU
03/10LITTELFUSE : Expands High Voltage Products for Electric Vehicle (EV) and Related..
BU
02/26LITTELFUSE INC /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/26LITTELFUSE : Update to First Quarter Guidance Reported by Littelfuse
BU
02/25LITTELFUSE : February Investor Presentation
PU
02/21LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/19LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03LITTELFUSE : February Investor Presentation
PU
01/29LITTELFUSE INC /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/29LITTELFUSE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 446 M
EBIT 2020 193 M
Net income 2020 132 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 3 259 M
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 176,00  $
Last Close Price 133,42  $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
John E. Major Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-36.54%3 259
ZHEJIANG CHINT ELECTRICS CO., LTD.-0.76%7 152
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD.-2.40%2 788
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.2.62%1 933
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-3.67%1 310
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-53.87%298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group