Littelfuse : Launches 1500 Volt Solar Fuses Rated 35 to 60 Amperage

New solar fuses offer higher amperage in a streamlined, single case design

In-Line Fuse

CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 - Littelfuse, Inc., a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, announced today the expansion of its SPXI series in-line solar fuses to include 35 to 60 amperage models. Designed to integrate into in-line assemblies within a wire harness, these 1500 V DC solar fuses protect photovoltaic (PV) installations from overloads and short circuits to minimize damage to solar panels.

'Littelfuse understands that the demands on critical solar power systems as a source of clean, renewable energy are growing,' said Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. 'We are committed to providing higher amperage protection in a design that can be easily retrofitted within existing in-line configurations to stay ahead of the increasing needs of the industry.'

Other key benefits of the higher amperage solar SPXI in-line string fuses include:

A single body case design to increase reliability and simplify retrofitting within existing solar power systems

UL Recognized to UL248-19 standard, with 50 kA DC interrupting rating

Product labels with QR codes offering real-time access to part numbers, voltage, programming terms, and date codes to save time with product replacements and inventorying

For more product information visit: littelfuse.com/spxi.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

