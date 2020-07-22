Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Littelfuse, Inc.    LFUS

LITTELFUSE, INC.

(LFUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Littelfuse : Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for Ninth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced it has been named as one of the 2020 “Best Places to Work in Illinois” in the large employer category. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has been recognized by this awards program.

“It is truly an honor to be once again recognized as one of the best places to work in Illinois,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “Receiving this award highlights the teamwork of Littelfuse associates around the world and our company’s ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice.”

The awards program is sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group. The statewide awards program recognizes the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener, and increasingly connected world — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-R


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LITTELFUSE, INC.
11:01aLITTELFUSE : Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for Ninth Consecut..
BU
07/09LITTELFUSE : Introduces PSX High-Speed Fuse Line for Battery Energy Storage Appl..
PU
07/08LITTELFUSE : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2020
BU
06/26GENTHERM INCORPORATED : Announces New Independent Director; David Heinzmann appo..
AQ
05/20LITTELFUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19LITTELFUSE : to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
05/14LITTELFUSE : to Host Electrical Safety Webcast on May 28
PU
04/30LITTELFUSE : Smart Home Solutions Featured by Future Electronics
AQ
04/29LITTELFUSE : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/29LITTELFUSE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 262 M - -
Net income 2020 79,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,6x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 4 195 M 4 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart LITTELFUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Littelfuse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITTELFUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 176,20 $
Last Close Price 172,78 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Heinzmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon B. Hunter Chairman
Meenal A. Sethna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eyal Altman VP, Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Anthony Grillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITTELFUSE, INC.-9.68%4 195
ZHEJIANG CHINT ELECTRICS CO., LTD.8.17%8 906
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD.85.43%4 365
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.76.03%2 640
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.157.38%2 431
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-43.64%321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group