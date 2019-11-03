Log in
Littelfuse : November Investor Presentation

11/03/2019

Investor Presentation

November 2019

1

DISCLAIMERS

Important Information About Littelfuse, Inc.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities of Littelfuse, Inc. and no investment decision should be made based upon the information provided herein. Littelfuse strongly urges you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at investor.littelfuse.com/sec.cfm. This website also provides additional information about Littelfuse.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to product demand and market acceptance; economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; the integration of recently acquired businesses and the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of the acquisition may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; and other risks which may be detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This presentation should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018. For a further discussion of the risk factors of the Company, please see Item 1A. "Risk Factors" to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The information provided in this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the appendix of this presentation.

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 2

LITTELFUSE - A GROWTH COMPANY

Who

We Are

What

We Do

How

We Grow

  • $1.6 billion(1) industrial technology company; NASDAQ: LFUS
  • Global leader in circuit protection
  • Growing provider of leading power control and sensing technologies
  • 11,000 innovative employees worldwide
  • Deliver high-quality products to over 100,000 end customers for a safer, greener, increasingly connected world
  • Collaborate with customers to provide application expertise
  • Drive best-in-class shareholder returns: 18%(2) CAGR (2012 - Oct 2019)
  • Increasing product content across transportation, industrial and electronics end markets
  • Focusing on high-growth markets and applications
  • Accelerating organic growth complemented with strategic M&A
    1. Q3 '19 TTM sales
    2. Source: Bloomberg as of 10/14/19

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 3

LITTELFUSE - AN ATTRACTIVE GROWTH STORY

Differentiators

X

Secular Growth

=

Best-In-Class

Themes

Returns

Global Presence and

Double Digit Revenue Growth(1)

Brand

Safety

Deep Customer and

17-19% Adj. Operating Margins (1)

Distributor Relationships

Resource

Positioned in High-Growth

Efficiency

Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth (1)

End Markets and Applications

Increased

Technical Capabilities and

Content and

100% Free Cash Flow* (1)

Application Expertise

Connectivity

Conversion of Net Income

(1) Strategic targets *Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 4

SECULAR GROWTH THEMES EXPAND END MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Safety

  • Electrical protection
  • Increased comfort, convenience and assist functions in vehicles
  • Autonomous driving
  • Passive/active passenger safety

Resource Efficiency

  • Heightened focus on sustainability
  • Electrification of vehicles
  • Alternative energy and energy storage
  • More efficient motor drives and power conversion

Increased Content and Connectivity

  • Smart homes and appliances
  • Automotive electronics
  • Industry 4.0
  • Hyperscale and 5G

Confidential and Proprietary | Littelfuse, Inc. © 2019 5

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Inc. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
