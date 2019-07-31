Littelfuse : Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019
Company increases dividend by 12% - continues double-digit increase
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019:
Net sales of $397.9 million were down 13% versus the prior year period, and down 11% organically, primarily due to ongoing global trade uncertainties, continued efforts by distribution partners to reduce excess electronics channel inventories and further declines in global auto production, especially in China
Industrial sales decreased 9% due to the exit of the Custom business in 2018 (up 1% organically)
GAAP diluted EPS was $1.75 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.91. EPS was significantly impacted by lower volumes and associated leverage versus the prior year
GAAP effective tax rate was 18.2% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 17.3%
Cash flow from operations was $49.2 million and free cash flow was $38.0 million
During the second quarter and through July 26, 2019, the company repurchased 188,214 and 49,816 shares of common stock, respectively, under its share purchase authorization
“We continue to work through the challenging business cycles in the electronics and automotive end markets which we expect to persist through this year,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively managing costs while remaining focused on long-term growth drivers. During the quarter, we saw solid design activity and won business across a number of high-growth applications. With the strength of our core business and execution by our global teams, we are navigating the current environment as we deliver on our five-year growth strategy.”
For the third quarter of 2019*:
Net sales are expected to be in the range of $362 to $374 million
Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.64
Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 20% - 21%
*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.
Dividend
The company’s Board of Directors approved a 12% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.43 to $0.48. This equates to an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2019.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 29,
2019
December 29,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
474,781
$
489,733
Short-term investments
34
34
Trade receivables, less allowances of $34,468 and $36,038 at June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively
245,723
232,892
Inventories
254,305
258,228
Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable
1,374
2,339
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
63,332
49,291
Total current assets
1,039,549
1,032,517
Net property, plant, and equipment
338,500
339,894
Intangible assets, net of amortization
341,174
361,474
Goodwill
826,408
826,715
Investments
25,456
25,405
Deferred income taxes
9,200
7,330
Right of use lease assets, net
23,280
—
Other assets
18,018
20,971
Total assets
$
2,621,585
$
2,614,306
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
123,058
$
126,323
Accrued liabilities
111,696
138,405
Accrued income taxes
21,657
20,547
Current portion of long-term debt
10,000
10,000
Total current liabilities
266,411
295,275
Long-term debt, less current portion
676,940
684,730
Deferred income taxes
53,039
51,853
Accrued post-retirement benefits
30,666
31,874
Non-current operating lease liabilities
18,643
—
Other long-term liabilities
65,944
72,232
Total equity
1,509,942
1,478,342
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,621,585
$
2,614,306
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 29,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 29,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net sales
$
397,879
$
459,183
$
803,379
$
876,996
Cost of sales
256,071
290,196
506,343
558,386
Gross profit
141,808
168,987
297,036
318,610
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
57,666
73,244
120,621
150,758
Research and development expenses
21,458
22,748
42,867
45,288
Amortization of intangibles
10,050
13,373
20,241
25,371
Total operating expenses
89,174
109,365
183,729
221,417
Operating income
52,634
59,622
113,307
97,193
Interest expense
5,589
5,782
11,275
11,205
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(3,575
)
3,200
668
(7,354
)
Other (income) expense, net
(2,947
)
(1,678
)
1,358
(3,621
)
Income before income taxes
53,567
52,318
100,006
96,963
Income taxes
9,775
9,992
19,225
18,609
Net income
$
43,792
$
42,326
$
80,781
$
78,354
Income per share:
Basic
$
1.77
$
1.69
$
3.27
$
3.18
Diluted
$
1.75
$
1.67
$
3.23
$
3.12
Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding:
Basic
24,740
25,004
24,729
24,671
Diluted
24,983
25,401
24,998
25,086
Comprehensive income
$
38,061
$
26,384
$
83,123
$
62,133
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 29, 2019
June 30, 2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
80,781
$
78,354
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
62,053
105,559
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(13,242
)
(33,481
)
Inventories
6,230
(1,502
)
Accounts payable
(17,927
)
13,684
Accrued liabilities and income taxes
(36,713
)
(16,383
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,090
)
(5,316
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
80,092
140,915
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(775
)
(310,487
)
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(25,249
)
(40,315
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
6,212
68
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,812
)
(350,734
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility and senior notes
(7,500
)
209,975
Purchases of common stock
(49,861
)
—
Cash dividends paid
(21,274
)
(18,458
)
All other cash provided by financing activities
3,011
4,690
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(75,624
)
196,207
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
392
(7,917
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(14,952
)
(21,529
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
489,733
429,676
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
474,781
$
408,147
LITTELFUSE, INC.
NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
%
Growth /(Decline)
2019
2018
Change
%
Growth /(Decline)
Net sales
Electronics
$
259,553
$
299,357
$
(39,804
)
(13.3
)%
$
524,947
$
563,768
$
(38,821
)
(6.9
)%
Automotive
108,650
127,172
(18,522
)
(14.6
)%
222,133
253,302
(31,169
)
(12.3
)%
Industrial
29,676
32,654
(2,978
)
(9.1
)%
56,299
59,926
(3,627
)
(6.1
)%
Total net sales
$
397,879
$
459,183
$
(61,304
)
(13.4
)%
$
803,379
$
876,996
$
(73,617
)
(8.4
)%
Operating income (loss)
Electronics
$
43,630
$
67,311
$
(23,681
)
(35.2
)%
$
92,666
$
121,275
$
(28,609
)
(23.6
)%
Automotive
10,349
15,711
(5,362
)
(34.1
)%
23,550
34,102
(10,552
)
(30.9
)%
Industrial
5,831
5,279
552
10.5
%
9,336
9,988
(652
)
(6.5
)%
Other(a)
(7,176
)
(28,679
)
N.M.
(12,245
)
(68,172
)
N.M.
Total operating income
$
52,634
$
59,622
$
(6,988
)
(11.7
)%
$
113,307
$
97,193
$
16,114
16.6
%
Operating Margin
13.2
%
13.0
%
14.1
%
11.1
%
Interest expense
5,589
5,782
11,275
11,205
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(3,575
)
3,200
668
(7,354
)
Other (income) expense, net
(2,947
)
(1,678
)
1,358
(3,621
)
Income before income taxes
$
53,567
$
52,318
$
1,249
2.4
%
$
100,006
$
96,963
$
3,043
3.1
%
(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and other charges, and restructuring charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)
N.M. - Not meaningful
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
(in thousands)
2019
2018
%
Growth /(Decline)
2019
2018
%
Growth /(Decline)
Operating Margin
Electronics
16.8
%
22.5
%
(5.7
)%
17.7
%
21.5
%
(3.9
)%
Automotive
9.5
%
12.4
%
(2.8
)%
10.6
%
13.5
%
(2.9
)%
Industrial
19.6
%
16.2
%
3.5
%
16.6
%
16.7
%
(0.1
)%
LITTELFUSE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In millions of USD except per share amounts unaudited)
Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation
Q2-19
Q2-18
YTD-19
YTD-18
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.75
$
1.67
$
3.23
$
3.12
EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)
0.16
1.01
0.64
1.95
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.91
$
2.68
$
3.87
$
5.07
Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense
Q2-19
Q2-18
YTD-19
YTD-18
Acquisition related and integration costs (a)
$
1.5
$
2.3
$
3.8
$
14.1
Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b)
5.7
4.3
8.4
5.0
Amortization backlog - IXYS (c)
—
3.1
—
5.6
Change in control - IXYS (d)
—
—
—
2.1
Acquisition related stock-based compensation charge (e)
—
—
—
4.5
Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (f)
—
19.0
—
36.9
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
7.2
28.7
12.2
68.2
Other expense, net (g)
0.6
—
5.8
—
Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss
(3.6
)
3.2
0.7
(7.4
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes
Adjusted Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA)
1.9
Adjusted Net Leverage (defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA)
0.6
Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.
(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A").
(b) $2.5 million and $3.2 million and $0.5 million and $3.8 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, and $3.1 million and $5.3 million and $0.9 million and $4.1 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.
(c) reflected in amortization of intangibles.
(d) reflected in SG&A.
(e) $2.4 million, $1.6 million and $0.5 million reflected in SG&A, research and development expenses and cost of sales, respectively.
(f) reflected in cost of sales.
(g) $0.6 million costs primarily related to a sale of building for three months ended June 29, 2019. Year-to-date amounts included $2.8 million impairment charges to certain other investments, $2.6 million loss on the disposal of a business, and $0.4 million gain primarily related to the final payments for the acquisition of Monolith.
(h) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.