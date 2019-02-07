Littelfuse : to Host Webinar on Arc-Flash Protection

Free webinar will include how to identify risks and choose the right arc-flash mitigation solutions

CHICAGO, February 6, 2019 - Littelfuse, Inc., a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection and power control, invites plant engineers, facility managers, and maintenance professionals to join our special arc-flash webinar on how to cost-effectively protect against catastrophic arc-flash events. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Central Standard Time.

Attendees will learn:

Methods available to help identify the risk of arc flash within your system

How to choose the right arc-flash mitigation solutions to extend the life of your equipment

Ways to increase working safely beyond the essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit

A real-life example of how a few thousand-dollar investment helped a customer avoid an $800,000 catastrophic arc-flash event

The webinar is free, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session after the presentation. To sign up, visit the arc-flash webinar registration page.

About the Presenters

Richard Dale is an associate product manager with the Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. He has five years of experience in the electrical industry and received a B.S. in electrical engineering and mathematics in 2012, and a M.S. in electrical engineering in 2013 from Southern Methodist University. Richard is an active member of IEEE and the Theta Tau professional engineering fraternity.

Dave Scheuerman is the technical training manager with the Littelfuse Industrial Business Unit. He manages Littelfuse University, as well as all aspects of customer, distributor and sales training. Dave holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and has over 25 years of experience in a variety of sales and marketing roles at Littelfuse. He is also a member of IEEE, NFPA and IAEI.

For More Information

Additional information regarding Littelfuse protection relay products is available at www.littelfuse.com/relayscontrols or call our technical support line at 1-800-832-3873.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Sold in over 150 countries, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.